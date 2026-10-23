We explored emerging opportunities and potential registry partnerships, with a focus on helping customers take advantage of new domain extensions as they become available.
Staying involved in industry developments helps us anticipate changing customer needs and identify new products and services we can bring to market.
At ICANN87, we focused on building industry relationships that can create meaningful benefits for our customers.
Through our conversations at ICANN87, we identified opportunities that support several of our long-term priorities:
These initiatives reflect our commitment to helping customers build, manage, and grow their online presence.
Beyond commercial activities, ICANN87 provided an important opportunity to contribute to the global multistakeholder community.
Imran Hossen represented hosting.com while serving as a mentor in the ICANN Fellowship Program, supporting eight fellows from eight different countries.
As a mentor, Imran helped fellows understand the ICANN ecosystem, connect with community members, find opportunities to participate, and become more involved in Internet governance and global policy development.
The ICANN Fellowship Program helps bring diverse voices and perspectives into the processes that shape the Internet's future.
We support emerging community participants because we value knowledge sharing, collaboration, and an inclusive global Internet.
Our involvement demonstrates that hosting.com's industry engagement extends beyond commercial partnerships to include supporting the people and communities contributing to the Internet's continued development.
Connecting globally, delivering value locally
ICANN87 also highlighted the importance of collaboration across regions.
With team members representing our Bangladesh operations and Bali office, hosting.com's participation demonstrated how our international presence helps us build meaningful relationships with the global Internet community.