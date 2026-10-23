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hosting.com at ICANN87: Strengthening global partnerships and shaping the future of domains
Written on by Imran Hossen
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hosting.com at ICANN87: Strengthening global partnerships and shaping the future of domains

Bali, Indonesia | October 17–22, 2026 

At hosting.com, we believe that building a better Internet goes beyond providing reliable hosting and domain services. It means connecting with industry leaders, developing strategic partnerships, embracing innovation, and actively contributing to the global Internet community. 

That commitment brought our team to ICANN87 in Bali, Indonesia, where domain industry professionals, registry operators, policymakers, and Internet stakeholders gathered to discuss the future of the global Domain Name System (DNS). 

Imran Hossen, Binoy Jacob, and Muhammad Iqbal represented hosting.com at ICANN87. 

Throughout the event, our team focused on strengthening registry relationships, exploring new business opportunities, preparing for the next generation of domain extensions, and supporting the wider ICANN community. 

Strengthening relationships with global registry partners 

One of our key priorities at ICANN87 was connecting with existing registry partners and exploring opportunities to collaborate with new registry operators. 

Our discussions focused on expanding commercial relationships, exploring competitive promotional opportunities across various top-level domains (TLDs), and identifying ways to deliver greater value to our customers worldwide. 

These conversations opened opportunities to explore attractive domain promotions, strengthen our domain portfolio, and develop new initiatives for businesses, developers, entrepreneurs, and domain investors. 

We continue building strong relationships with registry operators to offer customers worldwide competitive pricing, more domain choices, and reliable services. 

Preparing for the next generation of domain extensions 

The upcoming round of new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) represents an important opportunity for the domain industry. 

New domain extensions have the potential to create fresh opportunities for businesses, brands, communities, and organizations to establish more distinctive digital identities. 

At ICANN87, our team exchanged ideas with industry stakeholders about the evolving domain landscape and discussed potential business strategies surrounding future gTLD launches. 

We explored emerging opportunities and potential registry partnerships, with a focus on helping customers take advantage of new domain extensions as they become available. 

Staying involved in industry developments helps us anticipate changing customer needs and identify new products and services we can bring to market. 

Creating more value for hosting.com customers 

At ICANN87, we focused on building industry relationships that can create meaningful benefits for our customers. 

Through our conversations at ICANN87, we identified opportunities that support several of our long-term priorities: 

  • More domain choices: Exploring new TLDs and future domain extensions to meet evolving customer needs. 

  • Competitive promotional offers: Working with registry partners to identify attractive domain registration and transfer opportunities. 

  • Stronger industry partnerships: Developing relationships that support our global domain business. 

  • Future-ready solutions: Preparing for developments in the domain industry and identifying opportunities to combine domain services with our hosting solutions. 

These initiatives reflect our commitment to helping customers build, manage, and grow their online presence. 

Giving back to the global Internet community 

Beyond commercial activities, ICANN87 provided an important opportunity to contribute to the global multistakeholder community. 

Imran Hossen represented hosting.com while serving as a mentor in the ICANN Fellowship Program, supporting eight fellows from eight different countries. 

As a mentor, Imran helped fellows understand the ICANN ecosystem, connect with community members, find opportunities to participate, and become more involved in Internet governance and global policy development. 

The ICANN Fellowship Program helps bring diverse voices and perspectives into the processes that shape the Internet's future. 

We support emerging community participants because we value knowledge sharing, collaboration, and an inclusive global Internet. 

Our involvement demonstrates that hosting.com's industry engagement extends beyond commercial partnerships to include supporting the people and communities contributing to the Internet's continued development. 

Connecting globally, delivering value locally 

ICANN87 also highlighted the importance of collaboration across regions. 

With team members representing our Bangladesh operations and Bali office, hosting.com's participation demonstrated how our international presence helps us build meaningful relationships with the global Internet community. 

These connections provide valuable insights into regional markets, emerging industry trends, and customer needs, helping us explore opportunities that can benefit our customers across different markets. 

By combining global industry relationships with local market understanding, we continue working toward a more accessible, competitive, and customer-focused domain and hosting experience. 

Looking ahead 

ICANN87 gave us another opportunity to strengthen relationships with the organizations, partners, and people shaping the Internet's future. 

Through productive registry meetings, potential promotional opportunities, discussions about upcoming gTLDs, and community mentoring, we gained valuable insights and identified new possibilities at ICANN87. 

Our next step is to build on these conversations, evaluate partnership opportunities, and explore initiatives that can bring additional value to hosting.com customers worldwide. 

We're looking forward to building on the relationships and conversations from ICANN87 as we explore new ways to bring more domain choices, competitive offers, and better services to hosting.com customers worldwide. 

Learn more about our domain registration and hosting solutions at hosting.com. 

Imran Hossen is an entrepreneur, founder, and technology leader with over 15 years of experience serving the global domain name, web hosting, and cloud technology industries. As the Manager of Bangladesh Operations at hosting.com, he brings extensive experience in business development, industry innovation, and digital transformation. He actively contributes to the global Internet community through ICANN, APTLD, and the Universal Acceptance Steering Group (UASG). He is passionate about driving innovation, strengthening Internet infrastructure, and empowering businesses worldwide through technology.

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