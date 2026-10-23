Throughout the event, our team focused on strengthening registry relationships, exploring new business opportunities, preparing for the next generation of domain extensions, and supporting the wider ICANN community.

Strengthening relationships with global registry partners

One of our key priorities at ICANN87 was connecting with existing registry partners and exploring opportunities to collaborate with new registry operators.

Our discussions focused on expanding commercial relationships, exploring competitive promotional opportunities across various top-level domains (TLDs), and identifying ways to deliver greater value to our customers worldwide.

These conversations opened opportunities to explore attractive domain promotions, strengthen our domain portfolio, and develop new initiatives for businesses, developers, entrepreneurs, and domain investors.

We continue building strong relationships with registry operators to offer customers worldwide competitive pricing, more domain choices, and reliable services.

Preparing for the next generation of domain extensions

The upcoming round of new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) represents an important opportunity for the domain industry.

New domain extensions have the potential to create fresh opportunities for businesses, brands, communities, and organizations to establish more distinctive digital identities.

At ICANN87, our team exchanged ideas with industry stakeholders about the evolving domain landscape and discussed potential business strategies surrounding future gTLD launches.