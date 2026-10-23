Imran Hossen

Imran Hossen is an entrepreneur, founder, and technology leader with over 15 years of experience serving the global domain name, web hosting, and cloud technology industries. As the Manager of Bangladesh Operations at hosting.com, he brings extensive experience in business development, industry innovation, and digital transformation. He actively contributes to the global Internet community through ICANN, APTLD, and the Universal Acceptance Steering Group (UASG). He is passionate about driving innovation, strengthening Internet infrastructure, and empowering businesses worldwide through technology.