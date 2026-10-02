On September 29, 2026, hosting.com welcomed four members of Nepal’s WordPress community to our Bangladesh office in Dhaka. Their visit gave our teams a chance to connect, share experiences, and learn more about the WordPress and technology communities growing in Nepal and Bangladesh.
Our visitors were:
Utsav Singh Rathour, CEO, Code Pixelz
Yam B Chhetri, Co-Founder, ThemePalace
Bijay Kumal, CEO, Lumino Technology
Ajit KC, Senior UX Designer, Maitri Services
All four are active contributors to Nepal’s WordPress community. While visiting Bangladesh and connecting with its technology and WordPress communities, they reached out to hosting.com after learning about our work supporting and contributing to WordPress.
Imran Hossen, Manager, Bangladesh Operations, and members of our Bangladesh team welcomed the group to our Dhaka office.