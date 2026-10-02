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Connecting across borders: welcoming visitors from Nepal’s WordPress community
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
hosting.com

Connecting across borders: welcoming visitors from Nepal’s WordPress community

On September 29, 2026, hosting.com welcomed four members of Nepal’s WordPress community to our Bangladesh office in Dhaka. Their visit gave our teams a chance to connect, share experiences, and learn more about the WordPress and technology communities growing in Nepal and Bangladesh. 

Our visitors were: 

  • Utsav Singh Rathour, CEO, Code Pixelz  

  • Yam B Chhetri, Co-Founder, ThemePalace  

  • Bijay Kumal, CEO, Lumino Technology  

  • Ajit KC, Senior UX Designer, Maitri Services 

All four are active contributors to Nepal’s WordPress community. While visiting Bangladesh and connecting with its technology and WordPress communities, they reached out to hosting.com after learning about our work supporting and contributing to WordPress. 

Imran Hossen, Manager, Bangladesh Operations, and members of our Bangladesh team welcomed the group to our Dhaka office. 

8 smiling men with dark hair standing in front of the hosting.com logomark on the wall of the hosting.com Bangladesh office

Learning from Nepal’s WordPress ecosystem

The visit gave our team a closer look at Nepal’s growing technology sector and the people helping build its WordPress community. 

Our visitors shared how businesses in Nepal are using WordPress services and software-as-a-service products to reach customers around the world. Many of the people building those businesses also invest their time and expertise back into the WordPress community. 

For our Bangladesh team, those conversations also highlighted how much the tech communities in Nepal and Bangladesh can learn from one another. 

A home for hosting in Bangladesh

During their visit, our guests spent time with the team and explored the office. With its open layout, views of the nearby lake, and natural surroundings, the space feels bright, open, and connected to its surroundings. 

At one point, our visitors described the office as “a home for hosting,” a phrase that stuck with us. That’s exactly what we hope the Bangladesh office can become: a place where customers, community members, and others in the local technology ecosystem can meet our team, exchange ideas, and make new connections. 

Yam, Utsav, Ajit, and Bijay also brought the team a prayer wheel from Nepal with the message, “With Love from Nepal.” It was a thoughtful gift and one we’ll be proud to keep as a reminder of their visit. 

A Nepalese prayer wheel with an inscription that says "With love from Nepal"

Exploring ways to contribute together

Our guests encouraged hosting.com to continue contributing to WordPress and to explore ways to become more involved with the community in Nepal. They also offered to help us better understand the local ecosystem and where our support could be most useful. 

They also invited our team to visit Nepal. The conversation included opportunities to attend community events, support local activities, and continue building connections with businesses and contributors in the region. 

There’s plenty more to learn, and we’re looking forward to continuing the conversation. 

Growing together wherever we are

The visit was a valuable opportunity to hear directly from people building businesses in another market. Conversations like these give us a better understanding of how businesses serve their customers, approach growth, and navigate opportunities in different parts of the world. 

Thank you to Utsav, Yam, Bijay, and Ajit for spending time with our Bangladesh team, sharing your experiences, and bringing a little piece of Nepal with you to Dhaka. 

We’re looking forward to staying connected, continuing to learn from one another, and finding opportunities to support businesses and communities across the region. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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