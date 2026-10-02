Learning from Nepal’s WordPress ecosystem

The visit gave our team a closer look at Nepal’s growing technology sector and the people helping build its WordPress community.

Our visitors shared how businesses in Nepal are using WordPress services and software-as-a-service products to reach customers around the world. Many of the people building those businesses also invest their time and expertise back into the WordPress community.

For our Bangladesh team, those conversations also highlighted how much the tech communities in Nepal and Bangladesh can learn from one another.

A home for hosting in Bangladesh

During their visit, our guests spent time with the team and explored the office. With its open layout, views of the nearby lake, and natural surroundings, the space feels bright, open, and connected to its surroundings.

At one point, our visitors described the office as “a home for hosting,” a phrase that stuck with us. That’s exactly what we hope the Bangladesh office can become: a place where customers, community members, and others in the local technology ecosystem can meet our team, exchange ideas, and make new connections.

Yam, Utsav, Ajit, and Bijay also brought the team a prayer wheel from Nepal with the message, “With Love from Nepal.” It was a thoughtful gift and one we’ll be proud to keep as a reminder of their visit.