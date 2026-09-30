Quick update for our HostDash customers: HostDash is moving onto the hosting.com platform.

HostDash has been part of the hosting.com family for years. Now we're bringing everything under one roof, so you get our full range of hosting tools, a bigger support team, and some new features we think you'll like.

What changes for you? Very little, and all of it good. Your pricing, billing dates and account data stay exactly the same. You'll log in with the same details you use today. Over the next few weeks, you'll see the hosting.com name appear on your portal and invoices. That's the biggest visible change.

Here's what's coming to your account:

Faster NVMe storage We're moving your sites onto hosting.com's NVMe servers. That means quicker load times and more reliable performance, and you don't need to do anything to make it happen.

24/7 support, with more people behind it You'll still talk to the same team you know. They'll just have hosting.com's round-the-clock support crew backing them up. Get in touch any time by live chat, ticket or phone.

Orbi and AI integrations You'll get access to Orbi, our AI hosting assistant, plus MCP and API integrations. So you can manage your hosting and domains straight from AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude. Yes, you can ask a chatbot to sort your DNS now. We live in the future.

New plan names, same plan Your plan will switch to its hosting.com name. Your specs and price stay exactly as they are. Same plan, new label.

Do you need to do anything?

No, our team is handling the move behind the scenes, so you can keep running your sites as normal. Welcome to hosting.com. We're really glad you're here.