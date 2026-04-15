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Livestream: Cloudflare advanced: optimization and security
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success

Livestream: Cloudflare advanced: optimization and security

Get more from the Cloudflare setup you already have 

Most agencies stop once Cloudflare is “set up.” That gets you part of the way there, but the real gains come from how you configure it after that point. 

Nathan Ingram will walk through the settings and tools that have a direct impact on speed, uptime, and security across client sites. 

Join us on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a practical walkthrough focused on performance tuning, security rules, and day-to-day management. 

You’ll learn how to improve caching, connect Cloudflare to your WordPress stack, and handle common issues without guesswork. 

Cloudflare advanced: optimization and security 
Date: May 26, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com 


What to tighten, tune, and simplify 

This livestream focuses on the adjustments that improve how your sites perform day to day: 

  • Configure caching for faster load times - Set rules that reduce server load and improve response times across pages  

  • Connect Cloudflare with WordPress optimization tools - Make sure your caching layers work together instead of conflicting  

  • Set up basic WAF rules - Block common threats without breaking legitimate traffic  

  • Use Cloudflare Turnstile - Add bot protection without relying on traditional CAPTCHA  

  • Enable email routing - Handle domain email without adding another paid service  

This is a good fit for agency owners, developers, and anyone managing multiple WordPress sites who want more predictable performance and fewer support issues. 

Save your spot and walk away with a setup you can apply across your client portfolio. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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