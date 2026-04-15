Get more from the Cloudflare setup you already have

Most agencies stop once Cloudflare is “set up.” That gets you part of the way there, but the real gains come from how you configure it after that point.

Nathan Ingram will walk through the settings and tools that have a direct impact on speed, uptime, and security across client sites.

Join us on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a practical walkthrough focused on performance tuning, security rules, and day-to-day management.

You’ll learn how to improve caching, connect Cloudflare to your WordPress stack, and handle common issues without guesswork.

Cloudflare advanced: optimization and security

Date: May 26, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com