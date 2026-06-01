At hosting.com and Office Hours, we love Cloudflare. Our Managed hosting for WordPress includes Cloudflare Enterprise, and Nathan Ingram, our agency coach and Office Hours host, has expressed his admiration for the service many times. He even did a livestream on how to get started with Cloudflare, and another on more advanced topics.

But there are other CDNs out there, which a viewer brought up during our April 30, 2026, livestream. They were curious about QUIC Cloud specifically, what it is, and if they should switch to it instead of Cloudflare.

The viewer’s question

The question our viewer had for Nathan was actually very straightforward:

Our host uses LiteSpeed cache. I was checking it out, and it asks if I want to enable the QUIC Cloud CDN. Could you explain it a bit?

We love questions like that. It’s just a straight-up explanation of what something is, its pros and cons, and who it’s best for. So, let’s explore what QUIC Cloud is, how it differs from Cloudflare, and if you should use it.

What is QUIC Cloud?

QUIC Cloud is a CDN like Cloudflare. If you’d like to learn what a CDN (Content Delivery Network) is, we have an excellent blog post on the topic, or you can check out our Knowledge Base article.

Similar to Cloudflare, QUIC Cloud’s primary purpose is to cache content and deliver it from servers closer to end users rather than from the site’s origin server. That way, content loads faster regardless of where visitors are located. However, QUIC Cloud is optimized specifically for WordPress sites, which is what makes it unique.

The CDN can cache both static and dynamic WordPress content. It also offers website optimization services that handle images, CSS, JavaScript, and the dynamic HTML on a page.

In summary, QUIC Cloud minimizes the distance content needs to travel, while its online services minimize the volume of content that gets transmitted. All that equates to faster website speeds.

However, our viewer also mentioned LiteSpeed Cache. So, let’s take a step back and explain that part before going further.

How QUIC Cloud fits into the LiteSpeed ecosystem

LiteSpeed is a web server technology similar to Apache (the most common web server in web hosting), but it’s much faster. It’s Nathan’s web server of choice, as he puts it:

LiteSpeed is fantastic. Love it. It's even faster than Nginx.

What makes LiteSpeed faster and what makes it so attractive to web hosts is that it has its own internal caching built in by default. You don’t need a plugin or extension to benefit from the speed boost.

The LiteSpeed Cache for WordPress is what our viewer meant, and it builds on top of that foundation. It’s more of a site optimization suite than a mere caching plugin. These are its most prominent features:

Server-level page caching: The fastest type of caching available, rendering pages without processing heavy PHP scripts.

Image optimization: Automatically compresses and converts images to modern formats (e.g., WebP) to reduce page weight.

Database optimization: Cleans up post revisions, spam comments, and transient data to keep your site's backend tidy and running smoothly.

Minification & combine: Shrinks and combines CSS and JavaScript files to reduce browser loading time.

Lazy loading: Delays the loading of off-screen images and videos until the user scrolls to them.

CDN support: Integrates seamlessly with popular Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and QUIC Cloud, which is LiteSpeed’s own CDN.

That last feature is how QUIC Cloud fits in the LiteSpeed ecosystem. LiteSpeed was a major adopter of the HTTP/3 transport protocol, which is based on the QUIC protocol, and has integrated it natively across all its major products.

What the QUIC protocol and, consequently, HTTP3 do is allow for much faster data transmission with less traffic congestion and fewer blockages. Without going into too much detail (since that’s a whole other blog post on its own, which we linked just above), the QUIC protocol replaces the traditional, slower TCP handshake with a much faster approach using UDP.

One of the biggest benefits of QUIC Cloud, as Nathan explains, is massively improving image optimization.

What they want to do with this is to offload the image problem onto their CDN. It's good. It really is good. Everything I've read about it, and the people I know who use it, think it's great. It's fast, it works wonderfully.

In practical terms, all of this means that content delivered through QUIC Cloud travels over a faster, more modern protocol. That, again, means faster website speeds.

QUIC Cloud or Cloudflare?

When comparing QUIC Cloud and Cloudflare, it all comes down to scope and complexity. There isn’t one clear-cut winner here, since it all depends on what each individual user needs.

We’ve put together this table to illustrate the most significant differences between the two CDNs, keeping things concise.

Feature QUIC Cloud Cloudflare Primary focus Tailored specifically for WordPress sites running on LiteSpeed web servers. Universal CDN, security, and DNS solution for all platforms and frameworks. Server architecture Works natively with LiteSpeed and communicates perfectly with your origin server’s backend logic. Framework-agnostic. Acts as a proxy layer in front of your host. Caching mechanism Caches both static assets and dynamic HTML by default. Uses advanced cookie-aware backed tags via the LSCache plugin. Caches static assets, but dynamic HTML caching is a paid add-on and requires the Automatic Platform Optimization feature. Network scale A smaller, growing network of specialized global nodes, focused primarily on high-traffic regions. A massive global network, offering superior global coverage even in lower-latency and remote regions. Built-in WordPress optimizations Has native server-level services like Image Optimization, Critical CSS, and Low-Quality Image Placeholders. Includes broad optimization tools as paid add-ons such as Auto Minify, Polish, and Mirage. Security & WAF Solid anti-DDoS and brute-force protection, and basic WAF, all heavily tuned for WordPress vulnerabilities. Industry-leading, enterprise-grade WAF, advanced bot management, and massive-scale DDoS protection even on the free tier. Pricing model Uses a credit system. Free monthly credits are granted based on your hosting environment (most if it’s using LiteSpeed). There are pay-as-you go top-ups as well. Traditional tiered subscription model: Free, Pro, Business, Enterprise. DNS management Has optional DNS, but you can also use it in CNAME mode without changing nameservers, but that significantly lowers the CDN’s effectiveness. Has full DNS management and requires a name server change, which ensures your site gets the full suite of optimizations and protections.

As you can see, the differences are significant, which is why we can’t point to a definitive winner. If you are wondering which one to use, read on as we wrap up this blog post.

Should you use QUIC Cloud?

Earlier, we mentioned that your choice should be dictated by what you need, and the table above reinforces that. Nathan’s stance on this is the perfect example since he has an agency that manages the websites of many clients.

For me, that is a no-brainer. Cloudflare for the win. Just because of all the security features that we get at the network level in Cloudflare, it is an irreplaceable part of our stack today. So that has, simply by virtue of you having to give them your name servers, ruled out QUIC Cloud from our stack.

To help you with the choice, here’s what we recommend:

Choose QUIC Cloud if you are already on a LiteSpeed server with a WordPress website, and the performance benefits of QUIC Cloud outweigh the security features Cloudflare provides. QUIC Cloud and LiteSpeed work seamlessly together, making it an excellent, all-in-one solution for sites without complex security needs.

Choose Cloudflare if you need top-tier security features and if your visitors are scattered heavily across the globe. The subscription, or lack thereof, is also easier to manage than QUIC Cloud’s credit pools, and it’s not optimized for one specific platform.

Ultimately, it comes down to what your site is hosted on, if it’s on WordPress or not, and how much you value security versus performance.

And if you have any other questions on the topic or want to learn more about web hosting, agency work, and WordPress, join us for Office Hours every Thursday at 2PM EST for live answers.

FAQ

Does QUIC Cloud work with web servers other than LiteSpeed?

QUIC Cloud can technically be used on other server types, but you'll miss out on most of its benefits. Its deepest optimizations like server-level page caching and dynamic HTML caching rely on the LiteSpeed ecosystem. If you're not on a LiteSpeed server, Cloudflare or another general-purpose CDN will likely serve you better.

Will switching to QUIC Cloud affect my site's security?

It's worth keeping in mind that QUIC Cloud's security features are tuned primarily for common WordPress vulnerabilities, so if your site handles sensitive user data, processes payments, or is a high-profile target, you may find its WAF and bot protection less robust than what you'd get with Cloudflare, even on the free tier.

Do I need technical expertise to set up QUIC Cloud?

If you're already using the LiteSpeed Cache plugin for WordPress, getting started with QUIC Cloud is relatively straightforward since the integration is built right into the plugin's settings. That said, getting the most out of its advanced features, like Critical CSS generation or fine-tuned cache rules, may require some technical familiarity.

What happens if I run out of QUIC Cloud credits?

Once your free monthly credits are exhausted, your site will stop being served through the CDN and fall back to your origin server until you top up or your credits reset. This is worth factoring in for higher-traffic sites, where unpredictable usage could make Cloudflare's flat-rate subscription model easier to budget for.