Video backgrounds on web pages are usually met with excitement or grumbling. There isn’t really a middle ground here.

Website owners are typically the ones who want a video in the background of their website, while those who have to execute it are much more reticent. The latter was the sentiment Nathan Ingram, our agency coach at hosting.com, shared during our March 12, 2026, Office Hours.

The topic was brought up when a viewer asked if it’s wise to use background video on a website.

The viewer’s question

Around the middle point of the stream, the question came up in the list that Nathan was going through.

A customer likes video and would like [background video] on their home page. So, is it a good idea?

The question also included a link to a page that, indeed, has a rather nice video playing in the background of the page. Check out the 28-minute mark to see it. This prompted a discussion and a quick poll in the chat.

The consensus was that background video should be avoided, which Nathan agreed with:

In general I recommend to clients that they do not put a background video on their site. It can be an accessibility issue if it's a lot of moving things and it's also going to slow down the site.

So what makes background videos an unpopular design decision with developers and designers?

Background videos slow down a website

Page loading speed because it directly affects SEO and user behavior. In other words, the faster and more smoothly your website loads, the higher the chance Google will show it higher in search results. Additionally, users are far more likely to stick around and see what you have to offer.

So, while background videos can sometimes look great (more on that in the next section), they are also a heavy resource to request. That was also one of the first things Nathan mentioned as a drawback, as you saw in the quote above. George Walters, the Creative Director at hosting.com, shares that sentiment, but also elaborated further:

Heavy or poorly optimized animations can slow down a website, especially on mobile devices or slower internet connections. Additionally, if transitions are too slow or complicated, users may become frustrated and leave the site. Poor implementation can lead to slower performance and bad user experience.

While writing this blog post, we also did a simple test to show the impact background video can have. We tested a site before adding a video to it and then tested again after. We used:

A clean WordPress install.

The default 2025 theme.

No plugins.

The Cover block with a one-minute, 1080p video, which was around 100MB.

The video we chose is much less than what Nathan has had to deal with (full 2K resolution). We chose this length and resolution because it’s similar to the kind of video a client might try to use. Here are the results: