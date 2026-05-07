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Office Hours Q&A: Should you use background video on your website?
Written on by Konstantin Kolarov
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessOffice HoursWeb Designer / Developer

Office Hours Q&A: Should you use background video on your website?

Video backgrounds on web pages are usually met with excitement or grumbling. There isn’t really a middle ground here.

Website owners are typically the ones who want a video in the background of their website, while those who have to execute it are much more reticent. The latter was the sentiment Nathan Ingram, our agency coach at hosting.com, shared during our March 12, 2026, Office Hours.

The topic was brought up when a viewer asked if it’s wise to use background video on a website.

The viewer’s question

Around the middle point of the stream, the question came up in the list that Nathan was going through.

A customer likes video and would like [background video] on their home page. So, is it a good idea?

The question also included a link to a page that, indeed, has a rather nice video playing in the background of the page. Check out the 28-minute mark to see it. This prompted a discussion and a quick poll in the chat.

The consensus was that background video should be avoided, which Nathan agreed with:

In general I recommend to clients that they do not put a background video on their site. It can be an accessibility issue if it's a lot of moving things and it's also going to slow down the site.

So what makes background videos an unpopular design decision with developers and designers?

Background videos slow down a website

Page loading speed because it directly affects SEO and user behavior. In other words, the faster and more smoothly your website loads, the higher the chance Google will show it higher in search results. Additionally, users are far more likely to stick around and see what you have to offer.

So, while background videos can sometimes look great (more on that in the next section), they are also a heavy resource to request. That was also one of the first things Nathan mentioned as a drawback, as you saw in the quote above. George Walters, the Creative Director at hosting.com, shares that sentiment, but also elaborated further:

Heavy or poorly optimized animations can slow down a website, especially on mobile devices or slower internet connections. Additionally, if transitions are too slow or complicated, users may become frustrated and leave the site.

Poor implementation can lead to slower performance and bad user experience.

While writing this blog post, we also did a simple test to show the impact background video can have. We tested a site before adding a video to it and then tested again after. We used:

  • A clean WordPress install. 

  • The default 2025 theme. 

  • No plugins. 

  • The Cover block with a one-minute, 1080p video, which was around 100MB. 

The video we chose is much less than what Nathan has had to deal with (full 2K resolution). We chose this length and resolution because it’s similar to the kind of video a client might try to use. Here are the results:

On the left is how quickly our site loaded before the video, on the right is after. The time it took more than doubled. One second is still pretty good, right? Yes, of course, for a completely default WordPress site with nothing else on it.

However, most websites are not just a blank slate. When it comes to a WordPress site, they usually have plugins, customized themes, and CSS and Javascript. Imagine what a video like that would do to a typical site.

Accessibility concerns 

In addition to slowing down a website, background videos can be a major accessibility issue.

We recently sat down with Amber Hinds from Equalize Digital to discuss why website accessibility is no longer optional. As a follow up to that discussion, we talked to Chris Hinds, also from Equalize Digital, about practical ways and tools for agencies to catch up on their accessibility debt.

We strongly recommend watching those livestreams to learn more about the topic from professionals in the field itself. As for our purposes in this blog, background video in the context of accessibility comes down to this: 

  • Moving visuals can be distracting, making it difficult to read or understand the website.

  • They can also be problematic for users with motion sensitivity.

These two drawbacks are the biggest when it comes to online accessibility, but they are pretty severe. If your website is difficult to read or discomforts visitors, the background video is probably not a good idea. We asked George what his thoughts on accessibility are, and he agreed.

Animations can also distract users if overused. Too many moving elements can overwhelm visitors and make it harder for them to focus on the main content. Some users, particularly those with motion sensitivity, may also find animations uncomfortable or disorienting.

We are sure you’ve encountered at least one site where the background video made it difficult or impossible to read the superimposed text. Not to mention that, as Nathan said, (almost) nobody is going to sit there and watch the full video. 

If you are set on using a background video, though, there are a few ways to make it work.

Tips on how to make background video work

At the end of the day, clients will want what they want. For agencies that means all they can do is explain the pros and cons of background videos and honor the client’s decision.

Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to make background video less impactful on a site’s speed and accessibility.

The most important rule, according to George, is to have a clear, unambiguous purpose.

Make sure they tell the right story or lead the user in the right direction. Never use one unless you have good reason.

Beyond purpose, the biggest practical concern is file size. A compressed, well-optimized video will always perform much better than a raw export. At hosting.com, George and the team use tools like Jitter to create polished, optimized animations while keeping the file size small.

However, sometimes a full background video is unnecessary when a lighter alternative exists. Consider using Lottie animations or CSS-based effects, when possible, which can achieve a similar effect to a video.

If full background video is non-negotiable, here are a few things to keep in mind:

  1. Keep the video short and looping.

  1. If audio is not vital, strip it entirely, as it also adds to the size.

  1. Compress it for the web with tools like HandBrake.

  1. Have a fallback/placeholder image for users on slow connections.

Follow these tips and any background video you choose to use should still look good and crisp, without a noticeable hit to your site’s performance.

Background video: worth it if you do it right

There’s a good reason background video gets a bad reputation, but that doesn’t mean it can never work.

The key is being intentional. A well-optimized, thought-out video or animation can genuinely elevate a page, add personality to a brand, and create an experience that static images simply can’t match.

Where problems arise is when video is added for its own sake, without considering performance, accessibility, or purpose. Keep file sizes and users in mind when deciding if you should use background video. As George puts it:

If you can add animations that improve user experience and don't kill website performance, do it.

And if you have any questions about website performance, WordPress, agency work, or hosting in general, join us for Office Hours, where Nathan and our community will answer live.

Konstantin is a content writer for hosting.com with a strong foundation in web hosting and tech support. After several years of dedicated customer assistance, helping websites stay online and secure, he now brings clarity and creativity to the complex world of digital infrastructure. His writing combines real-world technical knowledge with a knack for making complex topics accessible.

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