Major WordPress updates are usually regarded as the bringers of big, shiny new features. That’s normal, since major releases take significantly longer to develop and test than their minor counterparts.
However, every so often, an update comes along that feels less like a routine release and more like the foundation for what comes next. That’s what WordPress 7.0 brings.
Launching May 20th 2026, it leans heavily into removing friction from the website building experience, offering fewer team handoffs, the chance to trim your plugin stack, and less work done away from the dashboard.
This update is a pivotal point in making the platform usable by anyone; developer or not.
What we wanted to add to all the WordPress 7.0 coverage out there is an inside perspective. Ahmed Kabir Chaion, WordPress Contributions Lead and Release Coordination Lead for WordPress 7.0 and Zunaid Amin, a WordPress engineers here at hosting.com sat down with us to discuss the upcoming release. Here's the rundown from the people actually launching it.
WordPress 7.0 at a glance
As with every WordPress release, there are a lot of new or improved things to talk about.
WordPress 7.0 is no different, and if we had to mention every single thing, this blog post would balloon from a five-minute read to a two-hour read. So, we put together a quick list of the most impactful changes instead:
AI infrastructure: The Abilities API is expanding with the addition of the WP AI Client, offering a standardized framework for users and developers to connect LLM APIs to WordPress.
Admin dashboard visual update: The WordPress backend is getting a subtle facelift. It is now smoother to navigate and clearer to read.
Visual revisions: Users can now see exactly what changed between two versions of a page much more easily with a slider bar and color indicators.
Responsive editing mode: You can show/hide individual blocks per device type individually.
Minimum PHP version: PHP 7.4 is now the oldest version WordPress supports.
Other important features:
Cover block video embed via URL.
Grid block automatically scales depending on screen size.
Customization support for navigation block.
New blocks: Breadcrumbs and Icons.
CSS field directly in the visual editor.
Font library for all themes.
Real-time collaboration was on the roadmap for this update, too, but didn’t make the cut. Still, something to look forward to in future updates.
As you can see from this list, WordPress 7.0 focuses a lot on reducing friction when working on a website. The standardization of AI implementation will make agency owners and developers immensely happy. No more juggling of a dozen plugins, each with their own way of adding AI functionality.
Let’s take a look at each of the major changes that WordPress 7.0 brings, and then we’ll rapid-fire the smaller ones at the end of the blog.
AI implementation standards
The first major change is less visible to the everyday user, but it's easily one of the most significant in this release.
Introduced in WordPress 6.9, the Abilities API standardized how other tools and applications interact with WordPress. Now, with WordPress 7.0 its functionality is evolving with the introduction of Connectors and the WP AI Client.
We asked Zunaid what he thinks about the Connectors, and he put it very succinctly:
The upcoming AI connectors feel like one of the biggest long-term shifts in WordPress. Instead of every plugin managing AI setups separately, everything gets centralized, which makes things much simpler.
Located in the Settings section, the new Connectors hub is a single place to manage your AI API credentials. Three providers ship by default: Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), and OpenAI (ChatGPT). You can connect any combination of the three or extend with community-built connectors for services like Ollama (local AI) or OpenRouter (an aggregator).
Each provider needs its own API key, and you pay the provider directly based on usage. The practical advice is to only connect what you'll actually use, and to set a spend cap on the provider's dashboard before adding the key to WordPress.
Ahmed also made the case for old-fashioned vigilance, even with AI infrastructure shifting underneath:
Any website owner, any small business must make sure they do their due diligence on which plugins they choose. Always check the reviews, always check the notifications in your admin dashboard. These are basic security 101, and I'm going to be one of those who sticks with these basics for now.
This hub will do two things:
It’s centralized infrastructure where you can manage all your API credentials.
It provides a standardized solution for plugin developers to use.
In simple terms, this new infrastructure should reduce cacophony of plugins each handling its AI setups separately. It will reduce friction and open the doors for a much larger and user-friendly ecosystem.
In addition, WordPress 7.0 also ships with a built-in AI client of its own. It’s a provider-agnostic PHP API that allows plugins to prompt AI models and receive responses, all in the same interface. All the plugin needs to do is describe the what and how of the information it needs, and WordPress will handle routing the request to a suitable AI agent.
And while AI has a stigma attached to it, when used responsibly and creatively, it can lead to some stunning results. Nathan Ingram, the agency coach at hosting.com, has talked extensively about using AI as an assistant when creating content.
This new infrastructure will hopefully show that AI integration in WordPress will help lead to those stunning results in website and content creation. It will streamline workflows and hopefully eliminate tedious and repetitive tasks.
New administrative dashboard
There’s been a lot of talk around online accessibility recently. WordPress has always been a huge advocate for accessibility, but one of the places where it was slightly off-target was the admin dashboard.
It hasn’t seen any improvements since 2013, so expectations might lean toward a complete overhaul. Instead, WordPress 7.0 takes a more considered approach, refining the admin dashboard in ways that improve usability without disrupting familiar workflows.