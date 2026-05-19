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What's new in WordPress 7.0 - Visual update, AI Infrastructure, and more
Written on by Konstantin Kolarov
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WordPressWhat’s New At Hosting.com

What's new in WordPress 7.0 - Visual update, AI Infrastructure, and more

Major WordPress updates are usually regarded as the bringers of big, shiny new features. That’s normal, since major releases take significantly longer to develop and test than their minor counterparts. 

However, every so often, an update comes along that feels less like a routine release and more like the foundation for what comes next. That’s what WordPress 7.0 brings. 

Launching May 20th 2026, it leans heavily into removing friction from the website building experience, offering fewer team handoffs, the chance to trim your plugin stack, and less work done away from the dashboard. 

This update is a pivotal point in making the platform usable by anyone; developer or not. 

What we wanted to add to all the WordPress 7.0 coverage out there is an inside perspective. Ahmed Kabir Chaion, WordPress Contributions Lead and Release Coordination Lead for WordPress 7.0 and Zunaid Amin, a WordPress engineers here at hosting.com sat down with us to discuss the upcoming release. Here's the rundown from the people actually launching it. 

WordPress 7.0 at a glance 

As with every WordPress release, there are a lot of new or improved things to talk about. 

WordPress 7.0 is no different, and if we had to mention every single thing, this blog post would balloon from a five-minute read to a two-hour read. So, we put together a quick list of the most impactful changes instead: 

  • AI infrastructure: The Abilities API is expanding with the addition of the WP AI Client, offering a standardized framework for users and developers to connect LLM APIs to WordPress. 

  • Admin dashboard visual update: The WordPress backend is getting a subtle facelift. It is now smoother to navigate and clearer to read. 

  • Visual revisions: Users can now see exactly what changed between two versions of a page much more easily with a slider bar and color indicators. 

  • Responsive editing mode: You can show/hide individual blocks per device type individually. 

  • Minimum PHP version: PHP 7.4 is now the oldest version WordPress supports. 

  • Other important features: 

    • Cover block video embed via URL. 

    • Grid block automatically scales depending on screen size. 

    • Customization support for navigation block. 

    • New blocks: Breadcrumbs and Icons. 

    • CSS field directly in the visual editor. 

    • Font library for all themes. 

Real-time collaboration was on the roadmap for this update, too, but didn’t make the cut. Still, something to look forward to in future updates. 

As you can see from this list, WordPress 7.0 focuses a lot on reducing friction when working on a website. The standardization of AI implementation will make agency owners and developers immensely happy. No more juggling of a dozen plugins, each with their own way of adding AI functionality. 

Let’s take a look at each of the major changes that WordPress 7.0 brings, and then we’ll rapid-fire the smaller ones at the end of the blog. 

AI implementation standards 

The first major change is less visible to the everyday user, but it's easily one of the most significant in this release. 

Introduced in WordPress 6.9, the Abilities API standardized how other tools and applications interact with WordPress. Now, with WordPress 7.0 its functionality is evolving with the introduction of Connectors and the WP AI Client

We asked Zunaid what he thinks about the Connectors, and he put it very succinctly: 

The upcoming AI connectors feel like one of the biggest long-term shifts in WordPress. Instead of every plugin managing AI setups separately, everything gets centralized, which makes things much simpler. 

Located in the Settings section, the new Connectors hub is a single place to manage your AI API credentials. Three providers ship by default: Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), and OpenAI (ChatGPT). You can connect any combination of the three or extend with community-built connectors for services like Ollama (local AI) or OpenRouter (an aggregator). 

Each provider needs its own API key, and you pay the provider directly based on usage. The practical advice is to only connect what you'll actually use, and to set a spend cap on the provider's dashboard before adding the key to WordPress. 

Ahmed also made the case for old-fashioned vigilance, even with AI infrastructure shifting underneath: 

Any website owner, any small business must make sure they do their due diligence on which plugins they choose. Always check the reviews, always check the notifications in your admin dashboard. These are basic security 101, and I'm going to be one of those who sticks with these basics for now. 

This hub will do two things:

  1. It’s centralized infrastructure where you can manage all your API credentials. 

  1. It provides a standardized solution for plugin developers to use. 

In simple terms, this new infrastructure should reduce cacophony of plugins each handling its AI setups separately. It will reduce friction and open the doors for a much larger and user-friendly ecosystem. 

In addition, WordPress 7.0 also ships with a built-in AI client of its own. It’s a provider-agnostic PHP API that allows plugins to prompt AI models and receive responses, all in the same interface. All the plugin needs to do is describe the what and how of the information it needs, and WordPress will handle routing the request to a suitable AI agent.

And while AI has a stigma attached to it, when used responsibly and creatively, it can lead to some stunning results. Nathan Ingram, the agency coach at hosting.com, has talked extensively about using AI as an assistant when creating content

This new infrastructure will hopefully show that AI integration in WordPress will help lead to those stunning results in website and content creation. It will streamline workflows and hopefully eliminate tedious and repetitive tasks. 

New administrative dashboard 

There’s been a lot of talk around online accessibility recently. WordPress has always been a huge advocate for accessibility, but one of the places where it was slightly off-target was the admin dashboard. 

It hasn’t seen any improvements since 2013, so  expectations might lean toward a complete overhaul. Instead, WordPress 7.0 takes a more considered approach, refining the admin dashboard in ways that improve usability without disrupting familiar workflows.

One of the clearest examples is in how the interface is styled. Specifically, the new color scheme “Modern.” It has higher contrast between colors makes the text noticeably easier to read. That matters a lot when it comes to accessibility.

The other thing, and we can’t show it to you in a screenshot so you’ll have to experience it for yourself, is how smooth the dashboard feels now thanks to the Transitions API

Moving between menus is now smooth, with fluid transitions. The individual menu pages still have to load, but the refresh is a lot less jarring.

The upper admin bar now also has a Command Palette shortcut that you can use instead of the keyboard shortcuts (⌘K on Mac and CTRL+K on Windows). 

According to Ahmed, the new admin dashboard look will probably be the most underrated feature of the new release.  

It’s easy to overlook because it’s a visual change, but it makes the entire dashboard feel like a crisp, modern app. It’s faster, cleaner, and reduces the "mental clutter" that often overwhelms new users when they first log in. 

He also flagged another underrated layer of the dashboard work, beyond the visual side: 

I always value the accessibility features that WordPress has. 7.0 is going to be compliant with the WCAG 2.2 guidelines, which is exciting. There's also a new function that can import alternate text metadata from imported images.

These changes are the first step in the process of modernizing the WordPress experience

Visual revisions 

Reviewing changes to a post or a page has always been a bit of a guessing game in WordPress since timestamps and text differences only tell you so much. WordPress 7.0 changes that with Visual Revisions. It’s a proper comparison tool built directly into the editor. 

When reviewing revision history, you can now switch between two saved versions using a slider bar. You can see exactly what changed and where. In addition, color indicators mark the locations edits occurred, and clicking any of them jumps you straight to that spot.

This is the kind of feature that makes a real difference for anyone managing content in a team. It cuts down on the back-and-forth that usually comes with editing content before publishing. 

Responsive editing mode 

Building pages that look good on any screen size has always involved some guesswork and a lot of effort. Fortunately, WordPress 7.0 makes this process more deliberate with Responsive Editing Mode. It lets you control the visibility of individual blocks by device type. 

You can change the visibility of any block to be hidden on mobile, tablet, desktop, or any combination of these. It’s done from the block toolbar, the block inspector sidebar, or the command palette by selecting the Hide option, and it won’t affect how it appears on viewports you haven’t selected.

You can see which blocks have these active visibility rules by the small indicator icon next to them in the List View. Beyond that, though, WordPress 7.0 also brings the ability to apply different styles at specific breakpoints. You can also customize the breakpoint sizes themselves, which should allow for a much more granular control over how your site adapts across screen sizes. 

PHP 7.4 is the oldest supported version

The last major change in WordPress 7.0 shouldn't affect most users, since more than 90% are already on PHP 7.4 or newer. But if you're on PHP 7.2 or 7.3, you won't be able to update to WordPress 7.0. Sites on those older versions stay on WordPress 6.9.4 and will continue to receive security updates. 

PHP 7.4 is the minimum required version, but most sites should be on PHP 8.x. PHP 7.4 itself reached end-of-life in 2022. There are often good reasons sites stay on older PHP, like plugin compatibility or hosting limitations, but staying behind means missing out on: 

  • Improved security. 

  • Faster performance. 

  • Access to the latest WordPress releases and plugins.

You can read our blog on the risks of using an outdated PHP version to learn more about the downsides and some practical tips on how to move forward. 

On the PHP front, WordPress 7.0 also adds OPCache status to Site Health > Info > Server. Useful for confirming the PHP-level cache is running, which matters disproportionately for pages WordPress can't cache, like cart and checkout in WooCommerce.

PHP, OPCache and server configuration were things Cotton Creek Farms didn’t want to think about. After moving to hosting.com’s Managed WordPress, the site’s visibility and performance grew exponentially, without adding unnecessary technical overhead.

Other significant changes coming in WordPress 7.0

To wrap up the most interesting features and polish in WordPress 7.0, let’s expand the list from the beginning of the blog. These are a few things that are still important, but don’t warrant a whole lot of explanation themselves. 

  • Grid block automatically scales depending on screen size: Ahmed's personal favorite. You set the number of columns you want, and the block intelligently reshuffles itself to look great on any screen size. His fascination with this comes from his passion for inclusivity. “You don’t need a designer for this,” he explained, “and it gives no-code contributors the confidence that they can improve their own website.” 

  • New blocks: Tabs, Breadcrumbs, and Icons. 

  • The Tabs block organizes content into clickable tabs natively, no plugin required. 

  • The Icons block allows users to insert SVG icons natively into the editor. 

  • Custom CSS per block: Add CSS directly to individual blocks without touching theme files or your whole site.

And for developers: 

  • Client-side Abilities API: In addition to the server-side PHP version (which shipped in 6.9), the Abilities API now offers a JavaScript API, allowing client-side abilities like adding blocks. 

  • PHP-only block registration: Simple blocks can now be registered in PHP alone, without writing the JavaScript counterpart. Useful for blocks that don't need interactivity. 

  • Client-side media processing: Image resize and compression now happen in the browser before upload, which speeds up media uploads and reduces server load. 

  • Pseudo-class support in theme.json: Themes can define hover, focus, and other pseudo-class styles directly in theme.json without falling back to custom CSS.

For the full developer rundown, the WordPress 7.0 Field Guide covers the rest, including breaking changes like the always-iframed editor that some custom blocks will need to be tested against. And while some may not be as obvious as the ones we mentioned, they are no less important or impactful. They are also Zunaid’s favorite changes. As he puts it:

The stuff nobody talks about is what I'm most excited for! The performance and under-the-hood work. None of it is flashy, but it's the kind of thing you feel over time. Faster load times, fewer random issues, better stability across the board.

Before you upgrade

Whether you're on a single site or managing dozens, Ahmed says the launch squad’s advice is the same: don't push 7.0 to a live site overnight. 

They need to download it but not push it or upgrade their production sites. Download it in as many different environments as you want; your laptop, a staging server. Test the features yourself. Then even if you're not that technical, you can go not crazy. Use your imagination. 

For agencies and freelancers, the same advice applies with more weight: 

We do not recommend upgrading to the latest version overnight. Just wait it out, see if everything's suitable for your site. Always test it out, check it in your testing servers, and then push it to production when you know it's absolutely certain. A hundred websites may have a hundred different stories. 

How to actually try 7.0 (and get help if you need it)

One of the most useful things Ahmed said in our chat wasn't about a feature; it was about how to approach this release if you're not a developer: 

For people who are not that technical, I ask them to go not crazy, but as much as they want to. Use your imagination. Feel like a teenager, just download the latest files, host it in your local. I prefer Flywheel and Local, and that's a great tool. There are plenty of other ones. I'd like to just click buttons and just set WordPress up, and then I go from there.

If that's been you reading along thinking "this all sounds great but I don't know where to start", that's the spirit. You don't need to be a developer to spin up a staging site and click around in 7.0. The community to help you when you get stuck is one of the largest in tech. 

Where to get help when you're stuck:

  • WordPress.org Support Forums are the front door for general questions. Thousands of contributors actively answer threads, and most beginner questions already have helpful threads waiting for you 

  • Making WordPress Slack (with around 50,000 members) has dedicated channels for every team and topic. You don't need to be a developer to join 

  • WordCamps and meetups happen in dozens of cities every year, including online events you can attend from anywhere 

Ahmed had a clear point about feedback specifically:  

If there's an issue coming up, they should report it through the supporting tools we provide for WordPress. We have Core Trac, we have the WordPress GitHub. Even if they want to share their experience in Making WordPress Slack, they can find the right channel and share what kind of issues they're facing. That testing should continue for at least a couple of months, because that testing actually gives us the vision of 7.1, the next major release.

Translation: your feedback during the testing window is the actual input that shapes 7.1. The release squad isn't done after May 20. They're listening.

The squad and the community behind 7.0

One thing that's easy to miss when a WordPress release ships is that it's launched by people, not a company. The 7.0 Release Squad has Matias Ventura as Release Lead and three Release Coordinators: Amy Kamala, Mary Hubbard and Ahmed, who is the WordPress Contributions Lead here at hosting.com.

The collaboration and support this team shares was incredibly obvious when talking to Ahmed, who embraces this approach whole heartedly well beyond this release. Every time he contributes, he tries to bring others in:

When I start a new contribution, I try to find two or three new contributors within my local community, and I show them the way. And always there's someone who picks up, and they copy, and they follow. That feeling is more valuable to me than having my own achievements, because you are setting examples for others. It's like giving back, and the ripple effect continues.

Right now, he's running WordPress Campus Connect Dhaka with 25 university campuses and 2,000 students across five months. Beyond shipping 7.0, that's the kind of work that keeps the contributor pipeline alive globally.

Every line of code in WordPress 7.0 was reviewed, tested, debated, or improved by someone who cared enough to volunteer their time. The release squad isn't a faceless ship-it team. They're a global mix of people who pay attention to feedback.

A significant step in WordPress evolution

WordPress 7.0 is a foundational release and launches on May 20, 2026; only a week before WordPress’s 23rd birthday! Here’s how Ahmed summed it up: 

For me, WordPress 7.0 is about breaking down barriers, whether they are technical, linguistic, or creative. As a Release Lead and a no-code advocate, my goal is to make the web accessible to everyone. This release is a massive step toward a future where you don't need to be a developer to build a beautiful, global website.

His passion for inclusion and accessibility is what keeps him going:

My goal as a contributor is to become a core contributor for every single release until the day I die. I want to help my wife become a core contributor. I want to help my daughter, who's one and a half years old right now, become a core contributor when the time is right. That is a pure gift of joy.

And that’s really the story of this release. It’s not about one headline feature, but about how all the pieces come together to make WordPress easier to use, easier to scale, and easier to collaborate in.

Whether you are building your first site or managing dozens, WordPress 7.0 quietly removes a lot of the friction that used to slow things down.

Konstantin is a content writer for hosting.com with a strong foundation in web hosting and tech support. After several years of dedicated customer assistance, helping websites stay online and secure, he now brings clarity and creativity to the complex world of digital infrastructure. His writing combines real-world technical knowledge with a knack for making complex topics accessible.

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