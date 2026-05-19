You can see which blocks have these active visibility rules by the small indicator icon next to them in the List View. Beyond that, though, WordPress 7.0 also brings the ability to apply different styles at specific breakpoints. You can also customize the breakpoint sizes themselves, which should allow for a much more granular control over how your site adapts across screen sizes.

PHP 7.4 is the oldest supported version

The last major change in WordPress 7.0 shouldn't affect most users, since more than 90% are already on PHP 7.4 or newer. But if you're on PHP 7.2 or 7.3, you won't be able to update to WordPress 7.0. Sites on those older versions stay on WordPress 6.9.4 and will continue to receive security updates.

PHP 7.4 is the minimum required version, but most sites should be on PHP 8.x. PHP 7.4 itself reached end-of-life in 2022. There are often good reasons sites stay on older PHP, like plugin compatibility or hosting limitations, but staying behind means missing out on:

Improved security.

Faster performance.

Access to the latest WordPress releases and plugins.

You can read our blog on the risks of using an outdated PHP version to learn more about the downsides and some practical tips on how to move forward.

On the PHP front, WordPress 7.0 also adds OPCache status to Site Health > Info > Server. Useful for confirming the PHP-level cache is running, which matters disproportionately for pages WordPress can't cache, like cart and checkout in WooCommerce.

PHP, OPCache and server configuration were things Cotton Creek Farms didn’t want to think about. After moving to hosting.com’s Managed WordPress, the site’s visibility and performance grew exponentially, without adding unnecessary technical overhead.

Other significant changes coming in WordPress 7.0

To wrap up the most interesting features and polish in WordPress 7.0, let’s expand the list from the beginning of the blog. These are a few things that are still important, but don’t warrant a whole lot of explanation themselves.

Cover block video embed via URL: You can embed a video in a cover block directly via URL, in addition to the other three options (upload it directly, open the media library, or add a featured image).

Grid block automatically scales depending on screen size: Ahmed's personal favorite. You set the number of columns you want, and the block intelligently reshuffles itself to look great on any screen size. His fascination with this comes from his passion for inclusivity. “You don’t need a designer for this,” he explained, “and it gives no-code contributors the confidence that they can improve their own website.”

Customization support for navigation overlays: The navigation overlay that appears when clicking on a hamburger menu on mobile can now be built from blocks and patterns in the site editor.

New blocks: Tabs, Breadcrumbs, and Icons.

The Tabs block organizes content into clickable tabs natively, no plugin required.

The Breadcrumbs block can be placed anywhere on the page and will show a page's navigational hierarchy; the path that led you to it.

The Icons block allows users to insert SVG icons natively into the editor.

Font library for all themes: This new page serves as a hub for uploading and managing all fonts on your website.

Custom CSS per block: Add CSS directly to individual blocks without touching theme files or your whole site.

And for developers:

Client-side Abilities API: In addition to the server-side PHP version (which shipped in 6.9), the Abilities API now offers a JavaScript API, allowing client-side abilities like adding blocks.

PHP-only block registration: Simple blocks can now be registered in PHP alone, without writing the JavaScript counterpart. Useful for blocks that don't need interactivity.

Client-side media processing: Image resize and compression now happen in the browser before upload, which speeds up media uploads and reduces server load.

Pseudo-class support in theme.json: Themes can define hover, focus, and other pseudo-class styles directly in theme.json without falling back to custom CSS.

For the full developer rundown, the WordPress 7.0 Field Guide covers the rest, including breaking changes like the always-iframed editor that some custom blocks will need to be tested against. And while some may not be as obvious as the ones we mentioned, they are no less important or impactful. They are also Zunaid’s favorite changes. As he puts it:

The stuff nobody talks about is what I'm most excited for! The performance and under-the-hood work. None of it is flashy, but it's the kind of thing you feel over time. Faster load times, fewer random issues, better stability across the board.

Before you upgrade

Whether you're on a single site or managing dozens, Ahmed says the launch squad’s advice is the same: don't push 7.0 to a live site overnight.

They need to download it but not push it or upgrade their production sites. Download it in as many different environments as you want; your laptop, a staging server. Test the features yourself. Then even if you're not that technical, you can go not crazy. Use your imagination.

For agencies and freelancers, the same advice applies with more weight:

We do not recommend upgrading to the latest version overnight. Just wait it out, see if everything's suitable for your site. Always test it out, check it in your testing servers, and then push it to production when you know it's absolutely certain. A hundred websites may have a hundred different stories.

How to actually try 7.0 (and get help if you need it)

One of the most useful things Ahmed said in our chat wasn't about a feature; it was about how to approach this release if you're not a developer:

For people who are not that technical, I ask them to go not crazy, but as much as they want to. Use your imagination. Feel like a teenager, just download the latest files, host it in your local. I prefer Flywheel and Local, and that's a great tool. There are plenty of other ones. I'd like to just click buttons and just set WordPress up, and then I go from there.

If that's been you reading along thinking "this all sounds great but I don't know where to start", that's the spirit. You don't need to be a developer to spin up a staging site and click around in 7.0. The community to help you when you get stuck is one of the largest in tech.

Where to get help when you're stuck:

WordPress.org Support Forums are the front door for general questions. Thousands of contributors actively answer threads, and most beginner questions already have helpful threads waiting for you

Making WordPress Slack (with around 50,000 members) has dedicated channels for every team and topic. You don't need to be a developer to join

WordCamps and meetups happen in dozens of cities every year, including online events you can attend from anywhere

Core Trac and WordPress on GitHub are where bug reports and feature requests go if you find something specific

Ahmed had a clear point about feedback specifically:

If there's an issue coming up, they should report it through the supporting tools we provide for WordPress. We have Core Trac, we have the WordPress GitHub. Even if they want to share their experience in Making WordPress Slack, they can find the right channel and share what kind of issues they're facing. That testing should continue for at least a couple of months, because that testing actually gives us the vision of 7.1, the next major release.

Translation: your feedback during the testing window is the actual input that shapes 7.1. The release squad isn't done after May 20. They're listening.

The squad and the community behind 7.0

One thing that's easy to miss when a WordPress release ships is that it's launched by people, not a company. The 7.0 Release Squad has Matias Ventura as Release Lead and three Release Coordinators: Amy Kamala, Mary Hubbard and Ahmed, who is the WordPress Contributions Lead here at hosting.com.

The collaboration and support this team shares was incredibly obvious when talking to Ahmed, who embraces this approach whole heartedly well beyond this release. Every time he contributes, he tries to bring others in:

When I start a new contribution, I try to find two or three new contributors within my local community, and I show them the way. And always there's someone who picks up, and they copy, and they follow. That feeling is more valuable to me than having my own achievements, because you are setting examples for others. It's like giving back, and the ripple effect continues.

Right now, he's running WordPress Campus Connect Dhaka with 25 university campuses and 2,000 students across five months. Beyond shipping 7.0, that's the kind of work that keeps the contributor pipeline alive globally.

Every line of code in WordPress 7.0 was reviewed, tested, debated, or improved by someone who cared enough to volunteer their time. The release squad isn't a faceless ship-it team. They're a global mix of people who pay attention to feedback.

A significant step in WordPress evolution

WordPress 7.0 is a foundational release and launches on May 20, 2026; only a week before WordPress’s 23rd birthday! Here’s how Ahmed summed it up:

For me, WordPress 7.0 is about breaking down barriers, whether they are technical, linguistic, or creative. As a Release Lead and a no-code advocate, my goal is to make the web accessible to everyone. This release is a massive step toward a future where you don't need to be a developer to build a beautiful, global website.

His passion for inclusion and accessibility is what keeps him going:

My goal as a contributor is to become a core contributor for every single release until the day I die. I want to help my wife become a core contributor. I want to help my daughter, who's one and a half years old right now, become a core contributor when the time is right. That is a pure gift of joy.

And that’s really the story of this release. It’s not about one headline feature, but about how all the pieces come together to make WordPress easier to use, easier to scale, and easier to collaborate in.

Whether you are building your first site or managing dozens, WordPress 7.0 quietly removes a lot of the friction that used to slow things down.