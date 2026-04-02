What AI Actually changes for WordPress hosting

The day before CloudFest 2026, hosting.com's Daphne Monro took the stage at the WordPress Agencies Summit to tackle the question on everyone’s mind who were in attendance: what does AI actually change for WordPress hosting? There is a lot of hype and plenty of predictions going on about where it will take us, however the panel discussed the real shifts currently happening.

AI looks like a shortcut. It isn't.

From where users sit right now, AI feels like the fast answer to everything, with AI website builders promising instant sites and tools claiming to replace entire workflows. The pitch is simple: let AI do the job just as well as you can, in a fraction of the time.

But here's the thing: the gaps show up fast. What looks polished at first glance often lacks the structure, security, and specificity that real sites need. That's where WordPress and platforms like it still matter. They're not legacy tech hanging on. They're the foundation that holds when the AI shortcuts fall apart.

Daphne put it plainly: "We feel like it's a quick solution to everything, but there's so much more to uncover than just that." Open-source communities, WordPress ecosystems, the platforms people actually know how to use. That's still the heart and soul of the web.

Hosting has work to do

AI changes the playing field for hosting in ways most companies haven't caught up to yet. The opportunity isn't in jumping on every AI trend. It's in understanding what AI-coded platforms and agentic applications need from infrastructure.

Security becomes more complex when you're hosting applications built by AI agents. Performance expectations shift when users expect instant, personalized responses. The protocols are still being written in real time.

Take lms.txt as an example. It's a markdown-based protocol designed to help AI crawlers understand site content. Google announced support, then pulled it back. These are the kinds of evolving standards hosting companies need to stay on top of, not because they're flashy, but because they'll define how AI interacts with hosted content moving forward.

Daphne's take: "We're still trying to work out best practices in real time." That's the honest reality. Hosting providers that acknowledge that and build for flexibility will be the ones that matter when the dust settles.

Agents are here. Content needs to keep up.

Here's something most businesses aren't thinking about yet: AI agents are building personalized experiences for users based on the content they find. That means your site isn't just being read by people anymore. It's being interpreted, filtered, and served up by agents tailored to individual preferences.

Daphne's advice was specific: "Truly understand your different audiences and your different niches, and ensure that you're creating the content for all of those different niches."

If your content is generic, agents will skip it. If it's specific, structured, and speaks to real use cases, agents can surface it to the right people. The businesses that win in this environment are the ones creating content that works for both humans and the systems serving them.

Keep your voice. It's what people remember.

One of the biggest risks with AI tools is that they flatten your voice. They make everything sound the same. Professional, polished, and completely forgettable.

Daphne was clear on this: "Be able to stand on your own and have your own voice, because your customers are looking for that connection."

Use AI to support your workflow. Speed up research, generate drafts, test ideas. But don't let it drive your tone or communication. That's the part that builds trust.

Community matters more, not less

There's a version of the future where AI isolates everyone into their own personalized bubbles. But Daphne pointed to a different path: open source communities working together toward platforms that benefit everyone.

WordPress, open protocols, collaborative ecosystems. These aren't relics. They're the infrastructure that keeps the web from becoming a walled garden controlled by a handful of closed systems.

As she put it: "Being a community and working together towards a platform that benefits everyone... that's pretty damn cool. I think that's gonna be one of the things that drives us forward."

The takeaway

AI isn't replacing WordPress hosting in any way. It's changing the requirements that people have. Security, performance, content strategy, voice. These all matter more, not less.

The hosting companies that acknowledge the uncertainty, build for flexibility, and support the open ecosystems people actually use? Those are the ones that'll stick around.