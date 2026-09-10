Find the useful plugins hiding in the directory

The WordPress Plugin Directory never stops growing, but keeping up with every new release and major update probably isn’t high on your agency’s to-do list.

Our Plugin Roundup is designed to make that easier.

Join hosting.com on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT as we take a closer look at 10–15 recent plugins and major updates selected for their potential value to agencies and their clients.

Nathan Ingram, Agency Success trainer with hosting.com, will present the session, demonstrating standout plugins and sharing where they could fit into agency workflows and client sites. We’ll also cover the quirks and limitations worth knowing before you decide to test a plugin yourself.

Everyone who joins us will also get a downloadable PDF with Nathan’s Notes on the plugins featured, giving you a quick reference to keep on hand after the livestream.

Plugin roundup: July–September 2026

Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Lead at hosting.com