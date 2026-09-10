Table of Contents

Livestream: Plugin roundup: July–September 2026
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency SuccessWordPress

Livestream: Plugin roundup: July–September 2026

Find the useful plugins hiding in the directory

The WordPress Plugin Directory never stops growing, but keeping up with every new release and major update probably isn’t high on your agency’s to-do list. 

Our Plugin Roundup is designed to make that easier. 

Join hosting.com on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT as we take a closer look at 10–15 recent plugins and major updates selected for their potential value to agencies and their clients. 

Nathan Ingram, Agency Success trainer with hosting.com, will present the session, demonstrating standout plugins and sharing where they could fit into agency workflows and client sites. We’ll also cover the quirks and limitations worth knowing before you decide to test a plugin yourself. 

Everyone who joins us will also get a downloadable PDF with Nathan’s Notes on the plugins featured, giving you a quick reference to keep on hand after the livestream. 

Plugin roundup: July–September 2026 
Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Lead at hosting.com

Add a few new tools to your toolkit

We’re focusing this Plugin Roundup on tools that solve recognizable problems and have potential applications in day-to-day agency work. 

During the livestream, we’ll cover: 

  • Hand-selected plugins: A curated group of recent releases and major updates that stood out from the crowd. 

  • Live demonstrations: See the most interesting plugins in action instead of relying on feature lists and screenshots. 

  • Agency use cases: Explore where each tool could fit into your workflows or client sites. 

  • Strengths, limitations, and quirks: Get a practical assessment of what works well and what you should know before installing. 

  • Nathan’s Notes: Download a PDF guide covering the plugins featured during the session for easy reference later. 

If you build, manage, or maintain WordPress sites for clients, the Plugin Roundup gives you a faster way to discover useful tools without spending hours combing through the directory yourself. 

Register now and join hosting.com on October 14 to see what made the list. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards