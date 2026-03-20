The next major WordPress release is approaching, bringing another round of updates and changes for site owners and developers. WordPress 7.0 is the first of three planned releases for this year. If the new proposed features are any indication of what’s to come, we can’t be happier about going back to three major releases per year.

Our Agency Success community saw the first glimpses of what’s new in WordPress 7.0 during our February 26, 2026, Office Hours livestream. Nathan, our host, showed a few of the most significant changes that the update brings.

In this blog, we’ll elaborate on what Nathan highlighted and also discuss a few other important features coming (hopefully) with this latest WordPress update.

The new WordPress 7.0 features at a glance

There are many exciting things to discuss in the 7.0 release. Major WordPress releases usually focus on refining existing systems and adding new features, but this update introduces several changes that could be genuinely significant.

Without further ado, here’s what Nathan showed off during the livestream, as well as several other important features. Feel free to scan this list or read on; we’ll dive deeper into the major changes later in the blog.

Major additions and changes New admin look and feel: The administrative dashboard has been refreshed with a new default color scheme, and using it is smoother. Minimum PHP version: WordPress 7.0 requires PHP 7.4, unlike previous releases, which required PHP 7.2. Real-time collaboration: Multiple users can now work on the same post simultaneously. This feature is currently in active development and not set in stone for 7.0, but the team will certainly try. Abilities API: The Abilities API expands to include a foundation for generative AI models, in preparation for future major features.

Other (still important) changes: Visual revisions for pages: You can now see exactly what has changed to a page when in the Revisions menu, instead of having to look through the code. You’ll see a side-by-side of the page version, with the edits highlighted. Cover block video embeds: The Cover Block’s functionalities are growing with the ability to embed videos via URL, while WordPress handles the looping. Navigation block visibility by screen size: Users can now set the navigation block menus to hide or show based on specific breakpoints or screen sizes. Pattern editing modes: You can now edit reusable patterns with the help of two modes: Spotlight: Isolates the pattern's content, dimming everything else. Isolated Editor: Used for editing template parts and synced patterns. Font library for all themes: The font library is now available for all themes and not just block ones.



If you’d like to see all of these things in action, WordPress actually has a demo site set up to show off the changes. It uses the latest 7.0 beta version, and you can explore it directly from your browser.

Alternatively, you can use the WordPress Beta Tester plugin, but don’t install it on your live site! Instead, create a staging site and use the plugin there. With all of this said, let’s take a deeper look at the most significant features coming with WordPress 7.0.

New admin look and feel

When Nathan showed off that live demo site (the WordPress Playground), we thought that’d be enough to have a look at the new features. But then he scrolled through the admin dashboard, and it looked so smooth we had to try it for ourselves.