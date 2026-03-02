A simpler reseller hosting experience

A smarter, simpler reseller hosting experience

We’re upgrading reseller hosting at hosting.com to make it clearer, more consistent, and built to grow with you.

Resellers are a major part of our platform. Today, we support almost 20,000 resellers running over 700,000 cPanel accounts. That scale reflects the trust our customers place in us every day.

But historically we have sold plans in different ways, with some features restricted by plan - meaning complex server moves were needed to support different upgrades, for example more RAM, a faster CPU, or Litespeed.

So we simplified to one new range.

What’s new

One clear reseller lineup

We are introducing a clean, structured reseller range designed to be easy to understand, easy to manage, and easy to scale.

Plan names now clearly reflect what matters most - the number of cPanel accounts you can run. All new packages use our latest generation servers, with all features available so you can choose what to offer your clients as needd. No hidden trade-offs or confusing custom setups. Our focus is on clear, predictable operations, with transparent limits.

Everything is clearly defined and built to perform.

fair, consistent resources you can rely on

All reseller plans now include clearly defined resource limits that are actively enforced. This means:

More stable performance across the platform

Predictable usage and planning

A fair environment for every reseller





Unlimited bandwidth remains included. Disk space is generous and realistic. We do not rely on unlimited promises that break under pressure.

What this means for existing resellers

Over the coming weeks, we will migrate existing reseller accounts to the new structure. Here is what you can expect:

Your product name may change

Your limits will align to the closest matching new plan

In most cases, your price will stay the same

Many customers will see increased disk space and bandwidth

If your renewal price is affected, which applies only to a small number of highly customised accounts or those with many cPanel accounts where we have been affected by cPanel per-account pricing, we will contact you directly before anything changes.

Nothing will change without communication. Trust and transparency is key to this process.

Built for growth

A small number of resellers have grown well beyond what shared reseller infrastructure is designed to handle, sometimes running thousands of accounts or using very high levels of disk.

That is not a problem. That is growth.

For those customers, we will reach out to discuss dedicated and bare metal solutions that deliver stronger performance, greater flexibility, and better long-term value.

Our goal is simple. Put every reseller on the right platform for their size, workload, and ambition.

Why we’re doing this

This update allows us to:

Improve platform performance and stability

Provide faster, clearer support

Keep pricing fair and sustainable

Build a reseller platform that scales long term





Most importantly, it gives you a reseller product that is easier to explain, easier to sell, and easier to grow.

We are excited about what this unlocks for your business. More details will follow as the rollout progresses.

Cory Miller