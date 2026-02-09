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Hosting.com launched in the Bangladesh market
Written on by Asad PolashSr. Organic Growth Strategist
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
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Hosting.com has officially launched in the Bangladesh market, establishing a landmark

An ordinary sunset and an excellent team spirit made a historical landmark in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Yes, we’re here talking about the eventful night of January 14, 2026, where the history of the hosting industry in Bangladesh has been rewritten. 

On this delightful day, the C-suite from hosting.com has shared the same stage and made history by officially launching hosting.com in the Bangladesh market. It has been the first-ever global giant from the hosting market to set foot in the country for the first time. 

EyHost from Bangladesh has migrated to hosting.com, and it’s now officially hosting.com Bangladesh. The international giant is now serving locally with a dedicated team of experts in several fields that unite and strengthen the brand even more.

A unique legacy, expanded

The background and the aftermath are quite fascinating, given the context of being in the Bangladesh market. This different initiative, combined with the expansion in the foreseeable future, made it happen. 

The meeting

Miami, Florida, one fine evening, and surrounding a coffee table, Seb de Lemos, founder and CEO of hosting.com, and Imran Hossen, founder and CEO of EyHost from Bangladesh. They were casually discussing the hosting industry, its future, and current phenomena across the globe immediately after CloudFest USA 2025

The visionary Seb de Lemos identified the potential quickly during the discussion with Imran Hossen about the Bangladesh hosting market. Also, hosting.com had quite a few clients directly managed by the global team. 

The journey

Upon exploring and several evaluations of the market stats from Bangladesh, it was inevitably clear that having an intact market with the coverage that hosting.com provides, it’s a matter of time before the journey will be fabulous. 

After that, Imran Hossen and Seb de Lemos started working together on how to establish and start in the Bangladesh market with a grand ceremony, as no global giant hadn't come to serve and expand before. 

Why the Bangladesh market?

Having to set foot in the Bangladesh market is a huge step. It took plenty of sleepless nights and thousands of data points to get the gist of it. Let’s deep dive to see more about what happened in the background. 

A whole new canvas

As we already mentioned, the hosting industry in Bangladesh was running with only resellers from other providers; no market leader has ever come here. hosting.com has seen this as an opportunity because it will be the main provider for all sorts of hosting, including reseller hosting. 

Also, having a large team and an organized business process will make it even simpler because there is already enough customer base from Bangladesh, and hosting.com is familiar with the audience. 

Dynamic team

As hosting.com has its own team from the very beginning, and the team from EyHost is joining forces alongside the existing team from Bangladesh, who works directly with hosting.com. There is no room for question about the service, support, and integrity in the business process. 

hosting.com already has a team for customer support, it already has a partnership team, and another workforce that smoothly handles day-to-day operations. Besides the EyHost team and the core hosting.com team, both know the Bangladesh audiences. Combined, it will be a warehouse of excellence. 

Qualitative competencies 

As already mentioned above, hosting.com is the first global player to enter the Bangladesh local market. That states that now international hosting operations will be conducted on local ground with global resources.

This will be an added advantage to grow with the people at a business level, which is also a landmark that no one has ever achieved before. Instead of having hosting from resellers, people can grab their hosting plan from diverse options directly from the provider.

This works as a catalyst in the hosting industry in Bangladesh that will go well beyond what previous times have achieved, when only resellers used to exaggerate in the market for their own superiority. Buckle Up! The King is here.

The ultimate value proposition

When a large conglomerate enters a local market, it usually brings some value that is quite competitive for the particular niche. However, hosting.com did not only bring some value, but it also brought the ultimate value that other global companies have achieved before.

Domain name superiority

One of the major and unique values that hosting.com is bringing to the Bangladeshi audiences is that it is now able to provide .bd and .com.bd domains, which are only for local audiences and are government-authorized. 

EyHost was the registered partner with Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL), and it’s now hosting.com Bangladesh. It’s a huge win for the local community that a market leader is playing in the ground with providing local privileges. 

Quality resources

Aside from the different hosting packages and domain name registration, hosting.com provides services in the local currency. That means people can purchase their desired services with their local payment processor, MFS, local banks, etc., and it’s another achievement for a global leader

This payment processing is also authorized and controlled by an expert financial team that can assure the smooth operation and service quality that no other can till date. 

Quick expansion hierarchy

Upon launching officially in the Bangladesh market, it has not only brought a hosting industry revolution, but it also created huge opportunities for the local people who are willing to go beyond the hosting niche.

Hosting.com is creating a huge amount of opportunities to work with them under the same brand name, ‘hosting.com Bangladesh’, which will also be an added advantage to the workforce and the economy, as it will generate more foreign currency than the previous team was generating and impact the economy.

The event, the connection, and the confidence

It was a colorful evening where plenty of entrepreneurs, business owners, community personnel, agency owners, and high-profile business and government personnel were eager to attend the event.

From capturing photos, making videos, introducing the team, having the opportunity to engage, discussing over coffee and snacks, people were willing to engage with their enthusiasm for the global player coming to Bangladesh.  

The collaboration

The warmth started spreading early, because the registration and participation was supposed to start from 6 PM, but people started gathering at the venue from 5 PM, beating the Dhaka traffic, and some of them skipped hours of their office work to join. 

Right at the moment the audience reached the venue, they started talking with the team, trying to grab professional deals verbally, collecting contact information, seeking working opportunities, and whatnot. The crowd was one of the attractions of the event because their energy was overwhelming.

The engagement

After registering, they immediately started engaging with the C-suite of hosting.com and the team with various questions that they had been asking for a long time. Also, they were trying to capture photos, making videos with the team and others. It started early, and the team was overwhelmed with the engagement.

Panel discussion on the Launching event of Hosting.com in Bangladesh

The event gist

After the Quran recital and the national anthem, the official event went forward with a panel discussion. The panel was about "The future of hosting in emerging markets,” and the panelists were - 

  • Hasin Hayder, Founder & CTO of HappyMonster

  • Parvez Akhter, Founder of ThriveDesk

  • Ben Gabler, Chief Product Officer, hosting.com and Founder of Rocket.net

The panel was hosted by Ahmed Kabir Chaion, WordPress Contributions Lead at hosting.com, and the panel went for approximately 20 minutes, where every panelist spoke about WordPress & hosting in the local market and the situation.

After this panel discussion, the core team from hosting.com started their speech about various aspects of the business and the market. They went one by one and spoke to the crowd. Here’s what that looks like.

The C-Suite of Hosting.com (Daphne Monro, Seb De Lemos, Panos Kesisis, Ben Gabler)


All of them were engaging with the audience directly while the speeches were ongoing. After their speech, there was a Q & A session directly from the audience and partners, and it was a direct engagement.

Another exciting part of the engagement was the Q & A session from the core hosting.com team (C-suite). It was phenomenal because it’s quite rare that local people can directly engage with the CEO, CPO, COO, etc., with their questions. The core team was also energetic to answer all of the questions and that’s why the stipulated time was over, but questions kept coming.

The team

After all the speakers had ended their sessions, Daphne Monro and Panos Kesisis called the entire hosting.com team, which includes the core team and hosting.com Bangladesh team, on the stage for a group photo, including the chief guest. 

The chief guest was the special assistant to the chief adviser of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb

After the speech of the chief guest, which was quite promising and positive towards the event and the start of a new beginning of the hosting industry in Bangladesh, and about hosting.com’s event organizing, it was time to wrap up the event.

At the end of the event, it was time for the speech of Imran Hossen, Founder & CEO of EyHost, which was migrated to hosting.com. His speech was short, precise, and he thanked all of the audience, guests, the team, and the organizers. 

Imran Hossen Concluding speech on Hosting.com launching event in Bangladesh

The appreciation

While the event was colorful, starting with the full cultural background, including reciting the Quran and the national anthem of Bangladesh, a traditional dance was performed in the middle of the event, effectively showcasing the cultural aspect of Bangladesh. It’s quite rare for any international event or launching ceremony.

Right after the event, there were dinner arrangements for all the audience, but people were more interested in engaging with the core team of hosting.com. They were eager to talk, and Asad Polash from the team was taking interviews from some of them. They were expressing their gratitude towards the people and the team who worked to arrange this colorful event. 

Nahid Hasan, Founder of Bizcope, Ex Country Manager of Payoneer, said, “After a long time, I have experienced an event this well-organized and successful. I can imagine how hard all of the hosting.com team worked for this.”

M Manzur Mahmud, President of DataSoft Systems (BD) Ltd., mentioned that “This is the kind of event that creates history, getting along with the mass audiences by the core team is another form of determination for the organization that shows the brilliance and dedication.” 

There were more business personnel present and collaborated with the core team and the Bangladesh team to express their gratitude and state their willingness to collaborate with hosting.com professionally. Some of the notable persons were,

  • Gopal Debnath, Managing Director & CEO of Mediasoft Data Systems Ltd.

  • M Asif Rahman, Founder of xCloud

  • Shoumen Kumar Aich, Director, Head of Solution Engineering & Delivery of MetLife Bangladesh

  • Syed Almas Kabir, Managing Director of AyAl Corp Limited

  • Parash Chowdhury, Vice President of Computer Network Systems (CNS) Limited

  • Shamim Miah, Managing Director of King's Confectionery (Bangladesh) Pte Ltd.

  • Jahidul Hasan, Managing Director of Business Automation Limited

  • Emarzina I Khan, Ex Brand Ambassador of Payoneer

The appreciation that the event and the response were countless, which is a clear demonstration of the team and the effort they have put together to make this event successful.

The crowd

One thing is certain: it is very rare to have such an energetic crowd in a launching ceremony because, from our past experiences, WordCamps don’t even have this energy and response from the crowd, even if it’s local. 

The allotted arrangement was approximately for 600 people, but in reality, the presents were almost 800, which is also rare. All of the personnel were trying to engage with the team despite a busy schedule on and off stage. Everyone was trying to get a piece of this event, even if it was a simple selfie. 

Afterwards, it was seen that people who joined the event were immensely posting photos, interviews, selfies, and the crowd from the event on their social media. It was on trend on LinkedIn and Instagram for the week.

Professional place + strong mindset = endless possibilities

hosting.com found the Bangladesh market quite interesting and full of potential for expansion. A future expansion of the data center and server location for providing a better service in wider Asia. To start the journey, hosting.com has already established an office in Banani for hosting.com Bangladesh. 

Also, hosting.com is looking forward to collaborating with local businesses and professionals, and that’s why the business is hiring local people to work with hosting.com Bangladesh. This way, customer support, partnership, and other business areas will be covered and shared by the local people who understand the needs. 

Besides expanding with hiring and establishing, hosting.com is looking for partners to collaborate with as affiliates and resellers. And for them, the company has prepared amazing deals and discounts to get started with.

A versatile phenomenon with a broader aspect

The debut of hosting.com in Bangladesh on January 14, 2026, represented a significant milestone for the nation's digital infrastructure. The official launch took place at the Hotel Sheraton in Dhaka and heralded a new age of globally recognized digital services customized for the regional market.

  • Localized Ecosystem: In order to remove obstacles to cross-border transactions, the event demonstrated a dedication to localizing services, such as the introduction of customer care in Bangla and the convenience of local currency payments.

  • Economic & Digital Momentum: Chief guest Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb stressed that the arrival of a world leader in hosting will spur expansion in server infrastructure, cloud-based solutions, and AI technology while also generating new job possibilities.

  • Support for Entrepreneurs: hosting.com hopes to assist Bangladeshi startups, developers, and digital entrepreneurs by offering scalable and reasonably priced infrastructure through a strategic cooperation with EyHost.

  • Commitment to Feedback: Based on early comments from the Bangladeshi IT community, CEO Seb de Lemos promised specific price and service packages in recognition of the needs of the local market.

In conclusion, Bangladesh's aspiration to become a regional digital hub has been sparked by the successful launch of hosting.com. The event established the groundwork for a more inventive, competitive, and resilient digital economy by connecting trusted local knowledge with global technology capabilities.

This session formed part of our broader investment in Bangladesh and our commitment to strengthening the local and digital ecosystem. Explore our Bangladesh expansion strategy and long-term regional goals here. 

Asad Polash
Asad Polash

Sr. Organic Growth Strategist

Asad Polash is an SEO ninja with a strong focus on EEAT-driven content strategies that help brands earn visibility, trust, and long-term growth. With hands-on experience in search optimization, content structuring, and performance analysis, he specializes in turning complex topics into clear, engaging content that resonates with both users and search engines. He works at the intersection of search intelligence, content architecture, and technical SEO, turning organic search into the most powerful and defensible growth channel a brand can own. With over 11 years of hands-on expertise across multiple industries, he has ranked competitive keywords, rebuilt content strategies from the ground up, and developed organic growth frameworks that compound long after the work is done.

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