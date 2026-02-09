An ordinary sunset and an excellent team spirit made a historical landmark in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Yes, we’re here talking about the eventful night of January 14, 2026, where the history of the hosting industry in Bangladesh has been rewritten.

On this delightful day, the C-suite from hosting.com has shared the same stage and made history by officially launching hosting.com in the Bangladesh market. It has been the first-ever global giant from the hosting market to set foot in the country for the first time.

EyHost from Bangladesh has migrated to hosting.com, and it’s now officially hosting.com Bangladesh. The international giant is now serving locally with a dedicated team of experts in several fields that unite and strengthen the brand even more.

A unique legacy, expanded

The background and the aftermath are quite fascinating, given the context of being in the Bangladesh market. This different initiative, combined with the expansion in the foreseeable future, made it happen.

The meeting

Miami, Florida, one fine evening, and surrounding a coffee table, Seb de Lemos, founder and CEO of hosting.com, and Imran Hossen, founder and CEO of EyHost from Bangladesh. They were casually discussing the hosting industry, its future, and current phenomena across the globe immediately after CloudFest USA 2025.

The visionary Seb de Lemos identified the potential quickly during the discussion with Imran Hossen about the Bangladesh hosting market. Also, hosting.com had quite a few clients directly managed by the global team.

The journey

Upon exploring and several evaluations of the market stats from Bangladesh, it was inevitably clear that having an intact market with the coverage that hosting.com provides, it’s a matter of time before the journey will be fabulous.

After that, Imran Hossen and Seb de Lemos started working together on how to establish and start in the Bangladesh market with a grand ceremony, as no global giant hadn't come to serve and expand before.

Why the Bangladesh market?

Having to set foot in the Bangladesh market is a huge step. It took plenty of sleepless nights and thousands of data points to get the gist of it. Let’s deep dive to see more about what happened in the background.

A whole new canvas

As we already mentioned, the hosting industry in Bangladesh was running with only resellers from other providers; no market leader has ever come here. hosting.com has seen this as an opportunity because it will be the main provider for all sorts of hosting, including reseller hosting.

Also, having a large team and an organized business process will make it even simpler because there is already enough customer base from Bangladesh, and hosting.com is familiar with the audience.

Dynamic team

As hosting.com has its own team from the very beginning, and the team from EyHost is joining forces alongside the existing team from Bangladesh, who works directly with hosting.com. There is no room for question about the service, support, and integrity in the business process.

hosting.com already has a team for customer support, it already has a partnership team, and another workforce that smoothly handles day-to-day operations. Besides the EyHost team and the core hosting.com team, both know the Bangladesh audiences. Combined, it will be a warehouse of excellence.

Qualitative competencies

As already mentioned above, hosting.com is the first global player to enter the Bangladesh local market. That states that now international hosting operations will be conducted on local ground with global resources.

This will be an added advantage to grow with the people at a business level, which is also a landmark that no one has ever achieved before. Instead of having hosting from resellers, people can grab their hosting plan from diverse options directly from the provider.

This works as a catalyst in the hosting industry in Bangladesh that will go well beyond what previous times have achieved, when only resellers used to exaggerate in the market for their own superiority. Buckle Up! The King is here.