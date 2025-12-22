Local expertise guiding you. Global capability powering you.

This is an invite-only launch event introducing hosting.com Bangladesh - bringing together trusted local expertise with global capability to support the country’s growing digital economy.

Event snapshot

Location: Sheraton Dhaka Date: 14 January

Registration Time: 5-6 PM

Experience:: Keynotes, panel sessions, audience Q&A, networking with local food, community-led conversations

What’s happening

Hosting.com Bangladesh marks the next chapter for a trusted local hosting provider — now backed by global experience, open-source leadership, and WordPress expertise.

At this launch event, you’ll hear from hosting.com’s leadership, local experts, and industry voices on:

· How open source and WordPress are powering businesses and digital innovation globally

· What the hosting.com Bangladesh launch means for customers, developers, and businesses

· How trusted local expertise remains at the heart of service delivery

· The role of secure, scalable hosting in supporting Bangladesh’s digital economy

· What’s next for agencies, enterprises, and growing digital businesses

Expect practical insight, real conversations, and a clear view of how hosting.com is partnering with Bangladesh for long-term growth. Why Attend:

· Understand the hosting.com Bangladesh vision

· Hear directly from local experts and global leaders

· Connect with developers, agencies, and business decision-makers

· Learn how open source and WordPress continue to shape digital growth

· Build relationships that go beyond the event

This launch event is a conversation about trust, capability, and the future of digital growth in Bangladesh.

Let’s connect

Whether you’re a developer, agency, business leader, or partner, this event is an opportunity to connect with the people behind hosting.com Bangladesh.