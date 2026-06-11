Managed VPS Hosting

Managed VPS Hosting Built for Performance with Dedicated Resources

Scale your website easily with a virtual private server, combining dedicated server performance with the convenience and affordability of shared hosting. All with the reliability of a managed hosting environment.

  • Fast & Reliable Managed Virtual Server Environment
  • Free Website Performance Optimization
  • Scalable VPS Hosting Plans That Grow with Your Site
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*The promotional price shown is for a 12 month term and will renew at the regular rate at the end of the introductory term

Managed VPS hosting

Managed VPS hosting

Virtual Private Servers, or VPS, give you the cost benefits of Shared Web Hosting with the performance and control of Dedicated Server Hosting.

With a Managed VPS Hosting plan, you get 24/7/365 Guru Crew support and reliable server maintenance. A leader in VPS providers, Hosting.com offers a Faster or It’s Free Guarantee!

Plus, you get a free performance optimization to get the best speed from your hosting plan. If our experts don’t make your site faster, you get your next month of hosting free.

Why choose managed virtual private server hosting from Hosting.com?

Why choose managed virtual private server hosting from Hosting.com?

Are increased traffic or other business demands placing a strain on your website? Don’t have the personnel to manage your server?

Managed VPS hosting is the cost-effective solution for added performance, security, and privacy all without needing dedicated IT resources to manage your website.

Our hassle-free Managed VPS hosting allows you to focus on your customers and leave the hosting challenges to us. Plus, you can continue to scale your plan to fit your growing needs.

Benefits of managed virtual private server hosting include:

Benefits of managed virtual private server hosting include:

Cost Savings – Scale your technical needs without hiring a dedicated staff. With Managed VPS hosting, our team manages and maintains the hardware and software.

Scalability – Higher traffic stresses the resources of shared hosting servers. Managed VPS hosting allows you to quickly scale your server to meet the increasing demand.

Security – Managed VPS hosting plans include a dedicated IP address that improves your website security and privacy by eliminating potential exploits inherent in shared hosting.

Free Performance Optimization – Website speed is critical, so our team offers a Faster or Its Free performance optimization. If we don’t improve your performance, your next month is free.

Industry best solutions – hosting.com

Our goal isn’t to win awards. Our goal is to offer the best web host solutions that are both blazing fast and ultra-reliable. Even so, we’re still extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments! Since our launch in 2003, their hard work has helped us earn recognition and accolades as the top hosting provider in the industry.

Fastest Hosting
Best Web Hosting 2020
Hosting Advice Developers' Choice
High Performer Spring 2024
PCmag Editors' Choice

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Excellent and improved response times

You have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.

Alcapri

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

Managed VPS hosting FAQs

VPS is an abbreviation for “virtual private server”. A VPS works by dividing a physical server into separate virtual machines. Each of these virtual machines, or virtual private servers, operate completely independently from one another. In other words, each VPS has its own operating system as well as allocation of resources like RAM, CPU and disk space. This provides you with an environment that closely mimics that of a Dedicated Server, without the costs associated with it.

If you are looking for an easy upgrade from your Shared Hosting account and want to continue using an intuitive control panel like cPanel, we recommend that you select a Managed VPS account. Our expert support team can even seamlessly migrate your existing website into a Managed VPS for free!

If, on the other hand, you are an experienced developer who is comfortable working with command line and want root access so you can fully customize your server, an Unmanaged VPS would be a better option for you.

We strive to offer you a 100% worry-free hosting experience. How? HostGuard Management is included with our Managed VPS plans. With HostGuard, our 24/7/365 Guru Crew Support team manages your account’s network, hardware, software and security. You won’t find this level of service with any other provider! HostGuard means you can focus your attention and build your site and promote it to your audience.

When you think of VPS Hosting, you probably think of a hosting solution featuring more resources and more power. You’re certainly correct on both accounts. You may also think that a VPS is designed only for web developers with years of experience. This may be the case at some hosting providers. That’s not the case at hosting.com.

Our Managed VPS plans include the user-friendly cPanel control panel that you use and love on our Web Hosting plans. That means you get the power and resources of a VPS, but the same ease of use found with our Web Hosting plans. It’s the best of both worlds!

One of the tools included with your Managed VPS within cPanel is Softaculous. Softaculous is another reason why these plans are easy to use. With Softaculous, you can setup software ranging from blogs to forums to CMS solutions (like WordPress) all with a single click of your mouse. As the Premium Hosting partner for PrestaShop, you can also setup this popular eCommerce software with 1-click as well.

To help keep your site secure and up to date, you’ll receive an email informing you when a new version of the software you have installed on your VPS via Softaculous is available. Just log into your control panel and you can update your software to this new version with a single click with Softaculous.