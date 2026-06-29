If you are using Claude for work (or any other LLM), you’ve probably wondered about setting up a dedicated computer for it. It’s not a bad idea on paper. Your computer is already running other work-related tasks like email, team chats, a ton of browser tabs, and, topping it off, an LLM.

Many people have wondered that, including a viewer during our May 28, 2026, Office Hours livestream. They asked Nathan, the agency coach and livestream host here at hosting.com, for his take, and in this blog, we’ll unpack his answer and go further into the practical side.

At the end, you should be able to make an informed decision if it’s something you need right now or something to revisit later.

The viewer’s question and the short answer

Around the midway point of the stream, a viewer asked a pleasantly straightforward question, which got them a refreshingly honest answer. Here's exactly what they asked:

Right now, I am running Claude on my laptop, my main machine. What is the benefit of setting up a dedicated machine to process stuff? Is it worth doing this?

The answer to that is, as with so many other things when it comes to making a choice, a loud “maybe, depends on your needs.” As Nathan puts it:

It's not demonstrably beneficial at this moment.

In other words, a dedicated LLM machine is not something most people need on day one. It's useful when you are trying to do things that your everyday computer can’t handle. Such as:

Running tasks on a schedule.

Responding to triggers automatically.

Keeping an assistant available without the clock, without competing with your regular work.

What Nathan says about it is a fair summary of what this question means for most people. If you aren’t yet running anything that needs to be always on and always available, a second machine will likely be a luxury rather than a necessity. If you do have such a need, though, keep reading.

What does an always-on machine enable for LLMs

During the livestream, Nathan explained his setup. He has an old MacBook in clamshell mode (meaning the lid’s closed but the computer is still running) specifically for his Claude. That leaves his primary computer free while Claude continues running tasks in the background.

With that foundation in place, here are three ways he puts it to work:

Scheduled automation: Every night, the machine does what Nathan calls a “librarian pass.” At 2 a.m., it goes through an internal stack of files and folders (what he calls his Agency OS) and checks if it’s organized correctly. Nathan doesn’t have to remember to do it himself, and it doesn’t compete with daytime work or computer resources.

Webhook-triggered Routines: Claude Routines can run on a schedule or be triggered by external actions, such as webhooks, events, or other signals. A machine that’s always on means those triggers will get picked up and won’t have to wait until he opens his work laptop.

Dispatch from your phone: Finally, Claude Dispatch is Nathan’s main reason for setting the clamshell machine in the first place. Dispatch is a feature of the Claude mobile app that lets you interact with a Claude Desktop instance with full awareness of memory and projects.

Nathan's main goal wasn't to have a second computer. It was to make Claude Dispatch available whenever he needed it.:

Dispatch is the reason I made this extra computer. I set this computer up to do this.

Because Dispatch connects to Claude Desktop, the desktop app needs to be reachable and running, so it makes sense to run it on a separate machine you don’t close and carry around all day.

However, none of this is locked for Nathan. He was clear during the livestream that this is still experimental. He plans on expanding it in the future with a project manager that handles email handling, but everything’s being built as time and technology allow.

Why a separate machine matters beyond the agency use case

As you read above, a separate machine reduces friction when compared to the daily driver that you also use for your LLMs. It’s worth pulling apart why that is, though, because the reasons are so mundane that they are easy to underestimate.

Sleep and shutdown: The nemesis of scheduled tasks. If your computer (regardless of whether it’s a desktop or a laptop) falls asleep before it’s time for an automated task, well, that task isn’t happening.

Resource contention: We are sure there are many neat people out there, but we’d also wager many of you are like this writer: forgetting to close all the tabs you have open. Add on to that resource load a bunch of background apps and an LLM (or several) trying to perform a task, and you have some serious resource competition. A dedicated machine eliminates that entirely.

Accidental interruption: Sometimes a task is interrupted by sheer bad luck. An app freezes, and you have no choice but to force-quit it. Or you forget there’s a task lined up and close the app or shut down the machine. A machine that doesn’t share its resources and never gets touched is much more reliable to keep running.

None of these is a dramatic failure, of course, but they introduce friction that’s unnecessary. They are small reliability gaps that can add up if you are depending on something to run unattended. Nobody likes having to do over what’s supposed to be automated.

What kind of machine do you need?

We’ve talked about why a separate machine to run your LLM’s automated tasks on is handy, so it’s time we focus on the hardware itself. It’s something the livestream didn’t get into, but it’s a vital piece of information and can be a deciding factor.

The good news is that getting started doesn't require much. An old laptop, a budget mini PC, or even a Raspberry Pi-class device can comfortably handle what we described above:

Claude Desktop is running non-stop.

Occasional Routine triggers.

File access for Dispatch.

The workloads here are primarily waiting and lightweight orchestration, and not heavy local computation; that part happens on Anthropic’s servers.

However, there are a few practical considerations that are worth mentioning and should be taken into consideration when deciding:

Power draw: Since the machine will always be on, it will add a small but real amount to your electricity bill. It’s worth factoring in, especially if you are running older hardware that may not be the most efficient.

Network reliability: Because the machine must maintain a steady connection to remain reachable for Dispatch and triggers, it should use a wired internet connection rather than Wi-Fi. That eliminates one more point of failure.

Storage and file access: If you want a setup like Nathan’s because you like Claude having access to your projects' files, make sure the machine can reach those files. Whether it’s local storage, a mapped network drive, or synced cloud folders, don’t forget to give it access.

Old hardware you already own is usually the best starting point. See how things run on it first. Nathan did, and it’s fine for him. No need to rush out and buy a new computer if you already have everything you need.

Is it time for a separate machine for your LLM needs?

When it comes to the answer we gave earlier—Maybe, depending on your needs—it warrants an actionable summary. So, if any of these sound like something you are doing or plan to do, then it’s probably worth getting a dedicated computer.

You have recurring tasks that need to run unattended on a schedule.

You are using, or plan to use, Dispatch (or a similar app) regularly on your phone.

You are a part of a team or agency workflow where “always available” matters.

You are actively experimenting with Claude Routines, webhook triggers, or similar automation tools.

And if you see yourself in any of these scenarios, then you can probably hold off.

Your LLM usage mostly consists of one-off tasks that happen in the moment.

You haven’t yet had a situation where your computer being off or asleep has caused a problem.

You are still exploring automation and not relying on it.

And if in the end you are still uncertain, feel free to drop by our Office Hours livestreams. They are every Thursday at 2 p.m. EST, where you are free to ask any questions about AI, web hosting, WordPress, agency work, and everything else that’s related. Nathan and the community are always happy to help.

FAQ

How much does it cost to run a dedicated machine 24/7?

It depends heavily on the hardware and your local electricity rate, but a low-power mini PC or older laptop typically draws somewhere in the range of 5–20 watts at idle. Running continuously for a month usually adds a modest amount to your power bill rather than a significant one. A cloud VPS alternative trades that electricity cost for a fixed monthly subscription, which can be easier to budget for even if it's not always cheaper.

Is it safe to leave a machine running and reachable all the time?

Any device that stays online and reachable is a slightly larger target than one you turn off, so it's worth treating it like you would any other always-on device on your network. Keep the OS updated, use a strong unique password, and avoid exposing it directly to the internet without a firewall or VPN in front of it.

Since the workload itself (Dispatch, Routines, file access) doesn't require opening unusual ports, a sensibly configured machine on your home or office network isn't meaningfully riskier than any other always-on device you already have, like a NAS or smart home hub.

Can I repurpose an old gaming PC or work laptop, or does it need to be a "clean" machine?

An old gaming PC or retired work laptop works fine, and in most cases is the most sensible option since you already own it. The main thing worth doing first is a clean OS reinstall or at least a thorough account/data cleanup, both to free up resources and to make sure nothing tied to its previous use (old work accounts, unrelated software) is still active in the background.

What happens to scheduled tasks or Dispatch requests if the dedicated machine loses power or internet?

Scheduled tasks won't run while the machine is offline, and Dispatch requests sent during that window won't be picked up until it reconnects; there's no built-in queuing that catches up automatically once it's back. For anything time-sensitive, it's worth checking the machine periodically or pairing it with a basic uptime monitor that alerts you if it drops offline, rather than assuming silence means everything ran as expected.