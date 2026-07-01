A stat that gets repeated often is that WordPress powers more than 40% of the Internet. It is, after all, considered one of the best ways to build a website that’s accessible to newbies and developers alike.

But when is WordPress too much for a website? This question was brought up during our June 4, 2026, Office Hours livestream. With WordPress market share slipping for six months in a row and AI site builders making it easier than ever to spin up a basic page, that question merits a discussion.

Nathan Ingram answered this question in the livestream, using his own expertise on the matter, and in this blog post we’ll expand upon it.

The viewer’s question and what “simple site” means

At around the 36 minute mark, the viewer brought up this question, but in a rather layered way. Here’s what they said before we unpack it.

Given the continued decrease in WordPress market share and increased popularity of other platforms and AI site builders, is WordPress becoming overkill in cost and efficiency for simpler sites, say with 1 to 3 editors? I'm thinking specifically of portfolio and brochure sites for artists and small businesses. Are platforms like Webflow and Astro becoming more viable in terms of time and money cost, and scalability? Especially for site owners who want some control of their own sites and the ability to manage more clients with less time?

Now let’s pull this apart because there are a lot of specifics there that matter to this discussion.

A “simple site” isn’t about page count according to the viewer. In their eyes, such a site has no more than three editors and is typically a portfolio or brochure site. So, it’s expected that someone will have to log in and occasionally edit it, whether it’s a dedicated editor or the owner themselves.

In other words, and this is from our experience as a hosting company as well, a "simple site” typically means that it will present information rather than run an evolving business or content operation. That’s our and our viewer’s take on what “simple” means, and it’s what most people imagine.

It doesn’t, however, mean that it will never change and that’s the biggest factor in Nathan Ingram’s opinion.

The only question that matters: Will anyone log in and edit the site?

The answer to “Is WordPress overkill for simple sites?” changes substantially depending on that one vital difference. Are we talking about a one-pager that nobody will ever touch again, or a three-page site (for example) a solo artist updates a few times a month?

Nathan Ingram, the agency coach here at hosting.com, put it very bluntly during the livestream with this question and elaborated further:

Are they ever going to log in here and edit this thing? If so, it's WordPress. There's really nothing that's better than WordPress to do that right now. Especially for those of us that are already doing it. It's our bread and butter.

His point of view is through the lens of an agency owner handling many client sites. WordPress does make it very easy to delegate access based on user roles to specific parts of the website. That way, even if someone does need to log in and edit a page or a post, they can’t change anything else about the site. Not to mention that the editor itself is extremely straightforward.

So, for agencies that are already fluent in WordPress, it’s a no-brainer. It’s the path of least resistance, since it’s the tool they already know. What if the scenario was flipped, though? The site is just a single landing page that updates twice a year, if that, and the owner has no interest in opening an editor, you can reasonably ask “Is WordPress overkill?”

Does that mean WordPress agencies need to be able to support different platforms? Nathan’s opinion is they don’t because it all comes down to standardized systems of operation and having more than one platform you must be fluent in throws a wrench in that plan. He discusses this at length during our “Systems=Success” livestream which you can watch on our YouTube channel, or directly below.