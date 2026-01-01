Start with a prompt and generate a working application instantly. You’ll get 5 free credits to create with. When you're ready finish and deploy with our AI Application Hosting.
Trusted by over 400,000 customers to power 1,000,000+ websites!
Included with every plan
Always-on infrastructure built for API-driven applications and production workloads.
WAF, bot protection, DDoS mitigation, and hardened environments included.
Serve your application from 330+ Cloudflare locations worldwide.
Rate limiting and traffic controls to safeguard costly AI APIs and environments.
Real experts who understand AI applications and production environments.
From idea to live application
A complete workflow to generate, refine, and deploy AI-powered apps—no setup or infrastructure required.
Describe your idea, watch it take form
You shouldn't have to know how to code to figure out if an idea is worth pursuing.
Simply imagine what you want out of your application and describe it in plain English. Nova will build a real, working app that you can actually click through and explore.
Whether you are building something new or just a concept, you'll avoid mock-ups and technical setups. Instead, you get something tangible in seconds.
All of these apps started with a prompt
From simple ideas to fully functioning products, everything in our ecosystem starts with a few words describing a problem or vision. See how quickly ideas become real, working applications and let that spark what you’ll build next.
AI apps delivered at global edge speed
AI applications demand low‑latency inference, real‑time streaming, and fast API responses. By combining edge caching with intelligent request routing on Cloudflare Enterprise’s global network, we serve your application from over 330 locations worldwide. The result: reduced latency, faster inference, and smooth performance across regions.
- Always-on global CDN powered by Cloudflare Enterprise.
- 330+ edge locations bringing your application closer to users.
- Optimized for API-heavy AI workloads and real-time responses.
- Edge caching and smart routing for faster inference requests.
Protect your AI application from day one
AI applications are high‑value targets. We secure yours with enterprise‑grade protection by default—from bot mitigation and defense to hardened servers and built‑in rate limiting.
- Cloudflare Enterprise WAF protecting against common threats
- Bot detection and DDoS mitigation across the global network.
- Hardened server environments powered by Monarx security.
- Built-in rate limiting to prevent AI API abuse and scraping.
Support that understands AI applications in production
AI apps move fast and running them can get complex. Our engineers are available 24/7 to help with deployments, integrations, and scaling, so your application stays online, secure, and performing at its best.
AI applications can get complicated. From integrations to scaling, we are here to help you stay ahead of it.
No scripted chatbots, just real engineers who understand AI workflows, modern runtimes, and application infrastructure.
We're here whenever your application needs support, day or night, regardless of the issue.
Teams rely on us to deploy, run, and scale their AI applications, confident that help is always available.
Trusted by customers worldwide
100% SatisfiedThe team is excellent, very professional, efficient, polite and accommodative. It was an absolute pleasure to work with them - Bela, Stanislava, Ross, Fauzi thank you so much. The experience was seamless even though we were interacting across time zones. It really doesn't matter what time and who you interact with - they seamlessly pick up the threads and continue the task. I am truly impressed. Thank you again!
Deeba Rajpal
Awesome Platform / Amazing Customer SupportI recently switched from Bluehost to hosting.com, and I wish I'd been here from the beginning. The support has been amazing. The platform is ridiculously good and really delivers on speed, security, stability and usability. The term "managed WordPress" gets thrown around a lot, but what hosting.com really sets the bar for what Managed WordPress should be. I'd strongly recommend hosting.com to anyone looking for good WordPress hosting, or to anyone who's current hosting is (literally) keeping them up at night.
Travis Ross
Blown away with the whole experienceI'm blown away by their support - goes above and beyond every single time. I just asked for clarification on something, and next minute Zunaid has offered help that cut my time and brain drain down by a couple hours! Let alone the fun way the team communicate. It's uplifting every time I've needed a hand. And that's just the support! The actual product (hosting) is fantastic!! And the hosting portal is simple and intuitive. I couldn't be happier so far.
TJ Lily
Ready to get started?
Join thousands who manage their apps the simple way and start today.
Need other hosting?
Find the right hosting solution for your project, whether you're building apps, running WordPress, or scaling a growing business.
Run your AI applications on a purpose‑built platform designed for speed, security, and scale.
Experience managed WordPress hosting built for speed, security, and effortless publishing.
Take full control with dedicated resources. Ideal for developers, growing sites, and heavy workloads.
Frequently Asked Questions
Didn’t find what you were looking for in our FAQ? No worries! Our friendly, award-winning support team is always just a message away and happy to help. Whether it’s a quick question or something specific, we’ll make sure you get the answers you need!
You can build almost anything: landing pages, calculators, booking forms, small web apps, portfolios. Just describe what you want in plain English, and we'll generate and deploy it for you.
Not at all. Just type what you want to build and we take care of the rest. The security, speed, and reliability is managed by our first-class infrastructure.
Once you have built your application with our AI Application Studio, you can deploy it via our AI Hosting Plans. They use our secure and managed infrastructure that powers over 700,00 websites worldwide.
Yes of course! You can refine your project by updating your prompt or editing directly within the platform.
Yes. Your project is deployed to hosting.com's infrastructure with SSL, DDoS protection, and enterprise-grade security included.
Yes. Everything you create is yours.
Yes you can connect a custom domain to any project you deploy.