See us at WordCamp Costa Rica 2025

WordPress connects communities across the globe, and we're honoured to bring hosting.com to WordCamp Costa Rica this fall as a global sponsor. Join us in San José for talks, collaboration, and genuine community connection.

Event snapshot

Dates: October 31–November 1, 2025

Location: San José, Costa Rica

Website: sanjose.wordcamp.org/2025

What's happening

WordCamp Costa Rica welcomes agencies, developers, and WordPress professionals for learning and connection in a warm, open atmosphere. Latin American WordCamps have grown significantly in recent years, and Costa Rica's gathering continues that momentum with the community energy that makes these events special.

Let's connect

Mike "Demo" Demopoulos presents "Perception Playbook for Web Agencies," exploring how agencies can align technical excellence with clear, human-focused client communication. If you've ever delivered outstanding work that clients didn't fully appreciate, this session offers practical frameworks to bridge that gap. Find us throughout the event.