Pricing confidence starts before the proposal

You send the proposal.

Then you lower the number.

Not because the scope changed. Not because the math was wrong. Because something inside you hesitated.

Nathan Ingram joins us on March 10 to tackle one of the most persistent challenges in agency life: pricing WordPress projects with clarity and confidence. Nathan explains why mindset, not math, is often the biggest barrier to sustainable pricing and healthier margins.

Now that the live event is over, you can read through the event transcript or watch the full recording on YouTube.