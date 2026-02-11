Table of Contents

Graphic for Dialing in your pricing livestream
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success teamAgencySmall Business

Livestream: Dialing in your pricing

Pricing confidence starts before the proposal

You send the proposal. 
Then you lower the number. 

Not because the scope changed. Not because the math was wrong. Because something inside you hesitated. 

Nathan Ingram joins us on March 10 to tackle one of the most persistent challenges in agency life: pricing WordPress projects with clarity and confidence. Nathan explains why mindset, not math, is often the biggest barrier to sustainable pricing and healthier margins. 

Now that the live event is over, you can read through the event transcript or watch the full recording on YouTube.

A practical structure for sustainable pricing

If you want pricing to feel consistent instead of reactive, it starts here. Here’s what we’ll work through together: 

  • Why mindset, not experience level, is usually the real pricing obstacle 

  • How to articulate value without minimizing your work 

  • A straightforward formula for pricing projects without relying on hourly rates 

  • How to negotiate with confidence while protecting scope 

This session will resonate if you find yourself hesitating before stating your price, absorbing extra scope to keep momentum, or defaulting to hourly billing because it feels safer. It is especially relevant for freelancers and agency owners who want a repeatable structure for proposals rather than relying on instinct or pressure in the moment. 

Whether you are reworking your pricing model or refining how you communicate it, this session offers practical clarity you can apply immediately. 

Do not miss this opportunity to strengthen your pricing strategy. Add this session to your calendar and take a decisive step toward healthier margins and stronger client conversations. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards