Every day, our customers need help building and growing their presence online.

A local business owner needs a better website. A nonprofit needs someone to keep its site secure. An entrepreneur wants to make sense of AI and put it to work. A growing company needs a trusted partner to help take the next step.

They don't have time to become web experts. And they shouldn't have to.

Across our industry, there are thousands of talented agencies, freelancers, consultants, and specialists helping businesses solve exactly these challenges.

The opportunity is connecting the right people with one another.

We already know exceptional people on both sides: businesses looking for trusted guidance and professionals doing outstanding work every day.

Bringing those people together helps businesses move forward while creating new opportunities for the experts who support them.

That's why we're launching the hosting.com Agency Success Network.

Helping businesses connected with trusted experts

The Agency Success Network builds on something we've believed for a long time: helping our customers succeed means doing more than providing great hosting and world-class support.

Success online depends on more than technology. It grows through trusted guidance, strong relationships, and a community that's willing to share what it knows.

That's why we invest in education, build community, and connect customers with experts who can help them keep moving forward.

It all comes together through the Agency Success Network.

We're building a growing network of Agency Success Partners our customers can confidently turn to for help with websites, AI, WordPress, design, development, maintenance, migrations, and other digital projects.

When they need expertise beyond hosting, they'll have a place to start with professionals we've taken the time to know and trust.

What defines an Agency Success Partner

When we say someone is an Agency Success Partner, here's what that means.

Every Agency Success Partner has taken the time to introduce us to their business, experience, and areas of expertise.

Their work has been reviewed, and we've confirmed they're established professionals serving real clients.

Their profile helps customers understand the kinds of projects they're best suited for, making it easier to find the right fit.

Agency Success Partners aren't certified by hosting.com, and we don't guarantee project outcomes. But what customers can expect is an introduction to professionals we've taken the time to know and trust.

Stronger together

The best partnerships create value for everyone involved.

Customers spend less time searching and more time working with partners they can trust.

Agency Success Partners gain visibility with hundreds of thousands of hosting.com customers around the world and opportunities to build lasting client relationships.

Every successful connection strengthens the network. It creates new opportunities for everyone involved and reflects what we believe: we go further, together.

Building that kind of network also means investing in the people who make it possible.

What comes with becoming a Founding Partner

Becoming a Founding Agency Success Partner means more than joining a directory. It's an opportunity to become part of a growing community of professionals who share knowledge, support one another, and help businesses succeed.

Founding Agency Success Network partners receive:

A complimentary hosting.com account to make working with our customers even easier.

Technical consultations for projects, migrations, and solution planning.

Coaching through our weekly Office Hours and livestreams that help you grow your skills and your business, plus direct access to our team through the Agency Success community.

Opportunities to share your expertise through interviews, livestreams, and community content.

Placement in our upcoming Agency Success Network directory.

As the Agency Success Network grows and we learn more about what our customers need, we'll introduce them to partners whose experience and expertise are the right fit.

We're building this network thoughtfully, with a focus on long-term relationships built on trust, quality, and shared success.

What makes this different

Many hosting partner programs are built around exclusivity.

We chose a different approach.

Agency Success Partners remain free to run their business the way that works best for them. We don't require exclusivity or ask partners to limit the solutions they offer their clients.

What matters is a shared commitment to doing great work and helping our shared customers succeed.

When a hosting.com customer needs your expertise, we want you to have the tools, support, and relationship to help them with confidence.

We believe trust is earned through the value we provide, not by asking partners to limit their choices.

Join the Agency Success Network

We're looking for professionals who care about helping clients succeed.

That includes:

Freelancers and independent consultants

Established agencies managing multiple client websites

WordPress developers and care plan specialists

AI consultants helping businesses apply new technology in practical ways

Specialists with deep expertise in a particular industry or service

The size of your business isn't what matters. What matters is the quality of your work, the trust you build with clients, and a genuine commitment to helping them succeed.

If that sounds like you, we'd love to get to know you.

Apply today at hosting.com/agency and join us in building a network where businesses find trusted experts, partnerships grow naturally, and everyone has the opportunity to go further, together.