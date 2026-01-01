With over 800 global engineers across six teams, working as one to keep your sites and apps online, secure and performant for 700,000 customers.
Meet our teams
Build smarter. Move faster. Stay human.
AI is changing how people build online. We're leading from the front of that, not following along. AI-powered chat for the answers you need now. Hosting built for AI-generated apps and vibe coded projects. From idea to live site, fast. And the moment you hit a wall, a real expert is already on it.
Our vision
To be the most trusted hosting company in the world.
That's our North Star. We're building something better: reliable, sustainable, and unapologetically human. Trust is earned daily. Not just through uptime, but by doing what we say, fixing what breaks, and showing up when it matters.
Our mission
We provide a global hosting platform that helps people succeed online. Built on powerful tech, best-in-class service, and a people-first approach.
We make the complex simpler. We give you tools and the people that make a meaningful difference. We show up, consistently. Because trust isn't a slogan, it's a promise.
Building for the future
We keep your sites, apps, and AI-powered projects fast, stable, and ready to grow. Every plan runs on enterprise-grade infrastructure built for speed and reliability.
Whether you're running a traditional website, an AI application, or something you've newly built from a prompt, the platform handles it.
Leading from the front
Our leadership doesn’t sit on the sidelines. They’ve built and ran hosting companies before this one. They're in the support channels, reading tickets, watching performance dashboards, helping the team unblock the hard stuff.
We move fast, lead by example, and care deeply about helping others succeed. We believe in quiet confidence, taking action, and helping entrepreneurs win worldwide. That’s what sets hosting.com apart from the rest.
These aren’t words on a wall.
This is how we show up every day, in every interaction. Be trusted.
Be trusted. We’re open, honest, and clear. Always.
"When I think about the work I do for our customers, my goal is for them to feel genuinely supported, valued, and confident in their decision to work with us. I want them to experience more than just a product or service, I want them to feel a true partnership built on trust, quality, and care.”
Shiva Kumar, Sales Manager
Be pragmatic. Real problems, real solutions, no fluff.
"From an early age, I’ve always been driven by a need to understand how things work, to get to the root of a problem and find the most effective solution. What I love about my work is that it constantly challenges me with diverse issues to solve.”
Lukasz Mai Van, Senior Systems Administrator
Be energetic. Passion, purpose, and a bit of fun.
"What makes this journey even more meaningful is the incredible team I work with. Our shared enthusiasm and positive spirit, especially during challenges, make every day rewarding!”
Anton Moskov, Live Chat Support Representative
Be respectful. Dignity, fairness, and honesty come first.
"I love what I do because it allows me to help others move forward and reach their goals. There’s real joy in being able to assist our customers and colleagues... More than anything, I hope our customers walk away with the confidence that they can count on us. That they feel supported, understood, and genuinely cared for.”
Mario Stanev, VIP Team Supervisor
Be accountable. Own it. Fix it. Learn. Grow.
"I’ve been working in Customer Care for the past 7 months, and what I love the most about what I do is solving complex problems... I do my best to support anyone who needs a hand, no matter what it is... I think my teammates nominated me because I’m always ready to jump in and help.”
Camilo Rios
Be innovative. Challenging standards. Going beyond.
"I love that we don't just 'land' in a new market; we use local statistics and insights to innovate, ensuring all of our hosting solutions are as authentically local as the entrepreneurs who use them."
Asad Polash, Sr. Organic Growth Strategist
This isn’t an overnight success story.
It's one built patiently, year by year, by people who genuinely love hosting and refuse to stop improving it for the customers who rely on us.
A2 Hosting is founded in Ann Arbor, Michigan. What started as a performance‑focused hosting company quickly earned a reputation for speed, reliability, and real support. From day one, the focus was clear: build strong infrastructure, be transparent, and take customer trust seriously.
As we expanded, we invested in local expertise. Teams who actually live in the markets they support, who know the timezone, the language, the local internet quirks. Kenya Web Experts and EYHost became key parts of that story, helping us grow in places the big US providers tend to overlook.
World Host Group brought together multiple hosting brands under a shared global‑first mindset. By uniting teams, technology, and experience, we created the foundation for a more scalable, more resilient hosting platform without losing the individuality or expertise of the brands within it.
Hosting.com brings together the best of World Host Group and A2 Hosting under one global brand, built for the modern web. Decades of hosting experience, combined with a renewed focus on speed, clarity, and trust.
The acquisition of Rocket.net strengthened our leadership in high‑performance managed hosting for WordPress, bringing enterprise‑grade speed, security, and engineering talent into the business. It marked a step forward in our ability to serve agencies, developers, and high‑growth sites at scale.
As the way people build software changed, so did we. In March 2026, we launched AI Application Hosting. This is a platform designed specifically for AI‑generated applications, prompt‑built tools, and modern “vibe coded” projects.
Build global. Host local.
We’re everywhere (our global team and our products), but built for where you are.
With 10 global locations and world-class facilities, hosting.com connects your site to the world fast. Every data center we use is built with redundant power, cooling, and connectivity so your site stays steady, wherever your audience lives.
Pick the data center closest to your visitors and get faster load times and a better experience all around.
What we’re known for
Doing what we say.
We embrace AI because it makes building and managing online projects faster, simpler, and less frustrating. Not because it's trendy. Our AI tools are designed to remove friction, from getting instant answers through AI chat, to launching AI-generated or "vibe coded" apps on infrastructure that's actually built to handle them.
We know this space better than anyone, and we only use AI where it genuinely moves the needle. If it doesn't make things clearer, faster, or better for you, we're not interested.
Yes, AI helps us move faster. But our people are what set us apart. Hundreds of kind, knowledgeable hosting experts available around the clock, across time zones, in offices around the world, ready to help you grow and take the next step. Real conversations, real resolutions, real care.
Our AI chat bot, Orbi, might greet you first, but a genuine hosting expert is always close behind. Someone who understands your setup, your goals, and exactly what's at stake when something goes wrong.
More than 3 million websites and 700,000 customers rely on hosting.com every day, and we don't take a single one of them for granted. That trust isn't accidental and it isn't earned overnight. It's been earned over decades, through 99.9% uptime, genuine round the clock, and a platform that keeps evolving because the web never stands still.
Behind every site is a real business, a real idea, and a real person with something to prove, and we’re here to help you every step of the way. We're here for all of it. Every milestone, every migration, every step of the way.
Meet our teams
Our global offices keep us moving everyday.
Our Bali office is home to 138 talented specialists who keep our global hosting operation running smoothly around the clock. From the lightning-fast LiveChat and Ticket Support teams who solve customer issues in real time, to our Trust & Safety experts safeguarding every platform, this is where reliability meets heart. Our Retention and Billing teams ensure customers stay happy and supported, while our QA and Trainer roles raise the bar for quality and growth. Behind the scenes, technical masters in Infrastructure, Migration, and Fixed.net keep websites performing flawlessly, backed by the precision of our Domain and Accounting teams. Leading it all are our dedicated Supervisors, Care Team Leaders, and HR — the driving force behind Bali’s reputation for excellence, teamwork, and unbeatable customer care.Bali
The Manila, Philippines Team is a dedicated group of 92 professionals who are at the heart of delivering exceptional service and support to our global customers. As one of our most important operational hubs, this team plays a central role in empowering clients with reliable, secure, and easy-to-use web hosting solutions. Led by SJ Pineda of Customer Care and Shreeshaa Talwar of Global Sales and Retention, the team focuses on three key areas: Phone Customer Care, Billing, and Sales. These core functions ensure that our customers receive timely support, accurate billing, and the best hosting packages for their needs.Manila
Our Bangalore office brings together more than 150 brilliant minds powering everything from customer care and sales to marketing, product, and beyond. It’s a vibrant hub of creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving - where strategies are built, relationships are nurtured, and ideas come to life. From guiding customers to the right solutions to driving global campaigns and innovation, our Bangalore team is at the heart of growth and connection. Fueled by energy, expertise, and a passion for excellence, they’re the people turning big ambitions into real results every day.Bangalore
Our Sofia office is powered by a team of 85 dedicated experts who blend technical brilliance with a passion for service. From lightning-fast LiveChat agents and skilled ticket support specialists to the sharp minds in Trust & Safety, Migration, and Infrastructure, every team member plays a crucial role in keeping our platforms reliable and our customers happy. This is also home to our Head of Global Training, ensuring every new hire across the company is set up for success. With specialists in WordPress maintenance, domain management, and quality assurance working alongside talented leaders, HR, and accounting professionals, Sofia stands as a hub of innovation, teamwork, and precision. It’s a place where expertise meets enthusiasm—where every problem has a solution, and every customer feels supported.Sofia
Listen to the people
With team members across the globe, here’s what some of them have to say.
I’ve always enjoyed solving problems and building things that just work — especially when nobody notices, because that usually means everything is running smoothly. That’s what I love about infrastructure: it’s the invisible backbone, and I’m proud to play a big role in it. It constantly challenges you to think ahead, prevent issues before they happen, and improve how things are done. That’s what keeps me committed.
What makes the culture here stand out to me is the willingness to support each other when it matters. You can count on people stepping up during pressure moments — no drama, just action. That kind of reliability builds real trust and fellowship.Nikolay Ilchev, Senior Systems Administrator
What inspires me most about my team is how we step up for each other. Whether it’s a late issue or a tricky case, someone always shows up with solutions and a good attitude.
When I think about the work we do for customers, I hope they feel peace of mind, that we’ve got their back, and they can rely on us not just to respond, but to care.Unggul Kirindi, Customer Care,Fixed.net
Ever since I started working here I've had the opportunity to collaborate with an amazing group of people across all of our departments and to support them in meaningful ways. I genuinely enjoy developing new skills and my role has given me the opportunity to grow professionally and learn along the way. From creating and maintaining detailed vendor catalogues to helping improve and develop new processes, the past 8 months have been a great learning experience. I've been lucky enough to be part of an amazing team and to have worked with awesome people who have supported and guided me along the way.Iva Krasteva, Contract & Vendor Management Specialist,hosting.com
Meet the minds behind the business
We’ve got your back
Need help? We’re here 24/7. Just get in touch and we will be very happy to help.