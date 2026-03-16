Table of Contents

The Image Problem Livestream
Written on by News
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
What’s New At Hosting.com

The Image Problem Livestream

Run a speed test on any WordPress agency site, and there's a good chance images are the top offender. Oversized hero banners, uncompressed portfolio shots, PNGs where a WebP would do the job in half the file size. It all adds up fast.

The frustrating part? Most agency owners and developers know images matter for performance but between conflicting plugin recommendations, format confusion, and WordPress generating a dozen thumbnail sizes behind the scenes, it's easy to either ignore the problem or throw a plugin at it and hope for the best.

Hosting.com and Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator, are presenting a free livestream that cuts through the noise on image optimization. Nathan has been building WordPress sites since 1995 and has spoken at over 60 WordCamps. He'll break down exactly what you need to know about formats, compression, and the plugins that are actually worth your time.

In case you missed, you can watch the replay right here!

What you'll learn about WordPress image optimization

This session covers the practical side of image optimization that most guides skip over. Here's what Nathan will walk through:

  • JPG, PNG, WebP, and SVG: when to use each one. Picking the wrong format is one of the most common speed mistakes, and it's an easy fix once you know the rules.

  • How WordPress handles image sizes behind the scenes. WordPress auto-generates multiple versions of every upload. Nathan explains how to control which sizes you actually need and ditch the rest.

  • Lossy vs lossless compression: when each one matters. Not all compression is created equal. You'll learn when to prioritize file size and when visual quality comes first.

  • Which image optimization plugins are worth paying for? There are dozens of options. Nathan cuts through the noise and highlights the features that actually move the needle.

This livestream is built for agency developers, site builders, and WordPress freelancers who want to stop guessing about images and start making informed choices that visibly improve site speed. Whether you're maintaining 5 client sites or 50, you'll walk away with a clear, repeatable approach.

Don't miss it.

Register now and grab your free spot before April 28.

View more posts by News