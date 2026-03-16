Run a speed test on any WordPress agency site, and there's a good chance images are the top offender. Oversized hero banners, uncompressed portfolio shots, PNGs where a WebP would do the job in half the file size. It all adds up fast.

The frustrating part? Most agency owners and developers know images matter for performance but between conflicting plugin recommendations, format confusion, and WordPress generating a dozen thumbnail sizes behind the scenes, it's easy to either ignore the problem or throw a plugin at it and hope for the best.

Hosting.com and Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator, are presenting a free livestream that cuts through the noise on image optimization. Nathan has been building WordPress sites since 1995 and has spoken at over 60 WordCamps. He'll break down exactly what you need to know about formats, compression, and the plugins that are actually worth your time.

In case you missed, you can watch the replay right here!