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We’re heading to Agency Hackers Miami as Headline Sponsor
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What’s New At Hosting.com

We’re heading to Agency Hackers Miami as Headline Sponsor

Running an agency means making decisions that shape your business every single day. Finding the right people to bounce those decisions off? That’s harder than it sounds. That’s why we’re proud to be the Headline Sponsor of Agency Hackers Miami Super Summit, and we’d love to see you there. 

Event snapshot 

  • Dates: April 22nd-23rd 

  • Location: Miami, USA 

What’s happening 

Two days bringing together independent agency founders and senior leaders from across the US, UK and beyond. Step back from the day to day and focus on what’s next: growth, positioning, and navigating an increasingly complex digital landscape. Expect talks, curated discussions, VIP experiences and networking with people building real businesses. 

What we’re focusing on 

This year’s conversations are centered around the real pressures agencies are facing right now: 

  • Scaling in an AI driven landscape 

  • Expanding service offerings with productization 

  • Building trust with clients and partners 

  • Delivering performance, reliability and experience at scale 

On stage 

Bringing this to the stage, Ben, Chief Product Officer at hosting.com, will be sharing what this looks like in practice.

12,000% Growth: How a $50K Domain Bet Scaled to $6M ARR

In this session, Ben Gabler breaks down the unconventional journey from a high-stakes $50,000 domain bet to scaling Rocket.net to $6M ARR with zero aggressive sales or ad spend. He shares a masterclass on product-led growth, revealing how prioritizing high-level automation and senior-tier talent over manual labor allowed a lean team to outmaneuver industry giants.

Exclusive experiences 

As headline sponsor, we’re hosting a series of curated moments across the event: 

  • VIP dinner with agency leaders and speakers 

  • Curated 1:1 meetings and small group sessions 

These are designed to create space for more meaningful, high value conversations beyond the main stage. 

Let’s connect 

The hosting.com team will be on the ground throughout the event, trading stories, sharing advice, and meeting agency founders who are building with heart and hustle. Whether you’re exploring growth, rethinking your offering, or looking for a more reliable platform to support your clients, come find us. 

Or connect with us at the event.

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