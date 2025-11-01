Meet us at CloudFest Miami 2025

The future of hosting is being shaped right now, and CloudFest Miami puts us in the room where those conversations happen. We're attending, speaking, and we'd love to see you there.

Event snapshot

Dates: November 5–6, 2025

Location: Miami, Florida, USA

Website: cloudfest.com/usa

What's happening

CloudFest Miami brings together industry leaders and technical teams to discuss cloud infrastructure, WordPress performance, and operational best practices. A tightly focused event that allows for deeper conversations among people working on similar challenges in the hosting space.

Let's connect

We have two speakers on stage: Panos Kesisis from hosting.com on global operations and managing high-performance hosting across international teams, and Jessica Frick from Rocket.net on what WordPress professionals actually need from their hosting. Come find us throughout the event to chat about the sessions, partnerships, or hosting challenges.