Meet us at WordCamp Europe 2025

We're heading to Basel for WordCamp Europe 2025, and we'd love to see you there. Whether you're an agency, developer, or creator building on WordPress, let's connect.

Event snapshot

Dates: June 5–7, 2025

Location: Congress Center Basel, Switzerland

Website: europe.wordcamp.org/2025

What's happening

WordCamp Europe brings together hundreds from across the WordPress ecosystem for Contributor Day, hands-on workshops, and an impressive speaker lineup. Expect sessions on performance, accessibility, AI, and the future of open-source development. Three days of learning, collaboration, and genuine community.

Let's connect

Our team will be at the event throughout the week. We're also hosting two relaxed evening dinners for agencies and developers - no presentations, just good food and good conversation about WordPress, hosting challenges, and what you're building.