Meet us at WordCamp US 2025

We're heading to Portland as an Editor-level sponsor of WordCamp US 2025. If you're an agency, developer, or creator in the WordPress space, let's connect.
Event snapshot
Dates: August 27–29, 2025
Location: Oregon Convention Center, Portland, USA
Website: us.wordcamp.org/2025
What's happening
WordCamp US brings together creators, agencies, developers, and contributors from across the globe. Expect talks, workshops, and Contributor Day activities covering innovation, accessibility, sustainability, and emerging WordPress practices. Three days of learning and genuine community.
Let's connect
Our team will be at the event throughout the week. We're also hosting the Agency Table Series: two relaxed evening dinners for agencies and developers. Good food, good people, no presentations. We're collaborating with Rocket.net this year too, bringing shared perspectives on performance and modern WordPress hosting.