Meet us at WordCamp US 2025

We're heading to Portland as an Editor-level sponsor of WordCamp US 2025. If you're an agency, developer, or creator in the WordPress space, let's connect.

Event snapshot

Dates: August 27–29, 2025

Location: Oregon Convention Center, Portland, USA

Website: us.wordcamp.org/2025

What's happening

WordCamp US brings together creators, agencies, developers, and contributors from across the globe. Expect talks, workshops, and Contributor Day activities covering innovation, accessibility, sustainability, and emerging WordPress practices. Three days of learning and genuine community.

Let's connect

Our team will be at the event throughout the week. We're also hosting the Agency Table Series: two relaxed evening dinners for agencies and developers. Good food, good people, no presentations. We're collaborating with Rocket.net this year too, bringing shared perspectives on performance and modern WordPress hosting.