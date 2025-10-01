See Us at BrightonSEO October 2025

We're not just attending BrightonSEO this October, we're taking the stage. Join us at one of the UK's most prominent search marketing events for insights, networking, and genuine community connection.

Event snapshot

Dates: October 23–24, 2025

Location: Brighton, UK

Website: brightonseo.com

What's happening

Thousands of SEO specialists, strategists, and digital professionals gather at the Brighton seafront for two days of learning and networking. Technical SEO, content strategy, the business side of search: BrightonSEO delivers value across the spectrum with its signature community feel.

Let's connect

Daphne Monro, our Head of Website and Content, will present on migrating A2 Hosting to hosting.com - a complex, high-authority domain migration with significant SEO implications. If you've faced moving a major web property without losing search authority, this one's for you. We're also hosting informal meet-ups throughout the event. Come find us.