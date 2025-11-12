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Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency

Creating your starter site – Part 1: Foundations

Build smarter, not slower

If you are tired of setting up the same plugins, themes, and settings for every new project, this session is for you. Nathan Ingram will walk through creating a reusable WordPress foundation that speeds up development while keeping your process consistent. 

We will go live on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT for this practical build session. Together we will complete a clean manual installation, customize your wp-config file, and establish the essential elements every site needs for future growth. 

Save your seat and start building smarter with a foundation that works as hard as you do. 

This session kicks off a two-part series on creating your WordPress starter site. Part 2 continues on December 16 with customizations that build on the foundation from this workshop.

Creating your starter site – Part 1: Foundations 
Date: December 2, 2025 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, agency coach and educator 

Missed the live event? No worries! You can watch the full recording on YouTube, read through the presentation handbook, or browse the transcript.

Inside the session

During the livestream, you will see how each setup choice impacts speed, reliability, and scalability. Nathan will demonstrate the building blocks that transform a basic install into a professional starter site ready for growth. 

  • Install WordPress the clean way: Skip the clutter with a fully manual setup. 

  • Fine-tune your wp-config: Customize performance and security settings. 

  • Plan your look and feel: Choose typography and themes that scale. 

  • Lock in your essentials: Identify the must-have components for every build. 

This livestream is designed for agencies and freelancers ready to eliminate repetitive setup work and launch faster with confidence. Whether you are refining your process or building your first starter site, this session delivers real-world steps you can use immediately. 

Do not miss the chance to create a stronger starting point for every site you build. Register now!

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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