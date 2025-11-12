Build smarter, not slower

If you are tired of setting up the same plugins, themes, and settings for every new project, this session is for you. Nathan Ingram will walk through creating a reusable WordPress foundation that speeds up development while keeping your process consistent.

We will go live on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT for this practical build session. Together we will complete a clean manual installation, customize your wp-config file, and establish the essential elements every site needs for future growth.

Save your seat and start building smarter with a foundation that works as hard as you do.

This session kicks off a two-part series on creating your WordPress starter site. Part 2 continues on December 16 with customizations that build on the foundation from this workshop.

Creating your starter site – Part 1: Foundations

Date: December 2, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, agency coach and educator

Missed the live event? No worries! You can watch the full recording on YouTube, read through the presentation handbook, or browse the transcript.