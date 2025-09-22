Watch: Agency Success Hosting Blueprint

You built the site, you manage it, so why isn't hosting part of your revenue stream? Nathan Ingram shares the exact blueprint he uses to manage client websites and build steady recurring revenue.

Webinar details

Speaker: Nathan Ingram

Format: Livestream recording

What you'll learn

Nathan's complete approach to agency hosting: account setup and permission management, automated backup strategies, security hardening for WordPress installations, and ongoing management workflows. Plus the business case for taking control of hosting—higher margins, better support response, and no more blaming shared hosting for client problems.

Why it matters

When you control the hosting environment, you add stable monthly recurring revenue to feast-or-famine agency finances. You resolve client issues directly instead of waiting on third parties. And you ensure performance meets your standards. The blueprint works whether you choose managed WordPress, VPS, or dedicated servers.