Watch: SEO for LLMs: It's Just SEO (Mostly)

Search engines aren't the only ones reading your content anymore. As ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude increasingly serve up answers from the web, how do you optimise for AI? Daphne Monro cuts through the buzzwords.

Webinar details

Speaker: Daphne Monro, Head of Website and Content

Format: Livestream recording

What you'll learn

GEO, LLMO, AEO: they sound like entirely new disciplines, but they're mostly rebranded SEO. Daphne explains what LLMs actually use (structured content, brand mentions, non-traditional sources) and covers practical steps you can take today: answering questions directly, building presence across authoritative platforms, and ensuring technical fundamentals remain solid.

Why it matters

AI-powered search isn't replacing Google tomorrow, but it is changing how people find information. Early attention to LLM visibility positions your content for a landscape that will only become more AI-influenced over time.