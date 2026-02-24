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Graphic for Rewrite your website in an hour livestream
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success teamGrowing Your Online Presence

Livestream: Rewrite your website in an hour

Turn unclear messaging into client-ready copy

Your website copy might be working against you. It may be too long. It may focus on what you build instead of what your clients gain. Or it may simply sound like every other agency site online. 

Hosting.com is partnering with Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com, for a focused, hands-on livestream about rewriting your website copy quickly and strategically. Nathan will walk through a simple audit process and demonstrate how to use AI tools like Claude as drafting partners while keeping your voice intact. 

Join us on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free livestream built specifically for WordPress professionals and agency owners who want clearer positioning and stronger calls to action. 

Reserve your seat and learn how to: 

  • Identify weak, vague, or self-focused messaging 

  • Restructure copy around client outcomes 

  • Use AI to generate stronger drafts without losing tone 

  • Improve calls to action that move visitors forward 

Couldn't join us live? No problem! You can watch the full recording of the livestream on YouTube.

The framework behind better website copy

Expect a hands-on working session where we apply the framework live. 

Here is what Nathan will cover: 

  • A fast audit framework: Learn how to review your existing copy and quickly spot where it loses clarity or impact. 

  • Using AI without sounding generic: See how tools like Claude can draft alternatives while you stay in control of voice and positioning. 

  • Shifting from service lists to client outcomes” Understand how to move from “we do this” language to messaging that reflects real client benefits. 

  • Live page rewrites: Watch real examples get revised in real time so you can see the thinking behind the changes. 

This livestream is designed for WordPress agencies, freelancers, and consultants who want their website to reflect the value they deliver. If you have been meaning to update your copy but keep postponing it, this session gives you a clear starting point and a repeatable method. 

Bring one or two pages you want to improve. You will leave with sharper messaging and a structure you can apply across your entire site. 

Register now and block the hour on your calendar 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards