Turn unclear messaging into client-ready copy

Your website copy might be working against you. It may be too long. It may focus on what you build instead of what your clients gain. Or it may simply sound like every other agency site online.

Hosting.com is partnering with Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com, for a focused, hands-on livestream about rewriting your website copy quickly and strategically. Nathan will walk through a simple audit process and demonstrate how to use AI tools like Claude as drafting partners while keeping your voice intact.

Join us on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free livestream built specifically for WordPress professionals and agency owners who want clearer positioning and stronger calls to action.

Reserve your seat and learn how to:

Identify weak, vague, or self-focused messaging

Restructure copy around client outcomes

Use AI to generate stronger drafts without losing tone

Improve calls to action that move visitors forward

Couldn't join us live? No problem! You can watch the full recording of the livestream on YouTube.