Build trust by simplifying client communication

Even the best agencies can lose time and margin when client communication gets messy. Scattered feedback, unclear requests, and endless revision cycles erode confidence on both sides. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way.

Hosting.com is partnering with Stephen Neville, CEO of BugHerd, and Richard O’Brien, Head of Product at BugHerd, for a practical livestream on how to turn feedback chaos into clarity. They’ll share proven ways to manage client communication, set clear expectations, and give clients confidence that every project is under control.

Join us on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM UK / 8 AM AEDT (Nov 20) for this free, agency-focused session on how to simplify feedback, improve collaboration, and make every client feel like your best one.

Secure your spot now and learn how to build trust that keeps projects running smoothly and clients coming back.

The hidden cost of poor client communication - and how to fix it

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM UK / 8 AM AEDT (Nov 20)

Guest Speakers: Stephen Neville, CEO at BugHerd, and Richard O’Brien, Head of Product at BugHerd

You can watch the full livestream recording on our YouTube channel or read through the transcript.