Table of Contents

Graphic for The hidden cost of poor client communication
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency

Livestream: The hidden cost of poor client communication - and how to fix it

Build trust by simplifying client communication

Even the best agencies can lose time and margin when client communication gets messy. Scattered feedback, unclear requests, and endless revision cycles erode confidence on both sides. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way. 

Hosting.com is partnering with Stephen Neville, CEO of BugHerd, and Richard O’Brien, Head of Product at BugHerd, for a practical livestream on how to turn feedback chaos into clarity. They’ll share proven ways to manage client communication, set clear expectations, and give clients confidence that every project is under control. 

Join us on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM UK / 8 AM AEDT (Nov 20) for this free, agency-focused session on how to simplify feedback, improve collaboration, and make every client feel like your best one. 

Secure your spot now and learn how to build trust that keeps projects running smoothly and clients coming back.

The hidden cost of poor client communication - and how to fix it
Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM UK / 8 AM AEDT (Nov 20)
Guest Speakers: Stephen Neville, CEO at BugHerd, and Richard O’Brien, Head of Product at BugHerd

You can watch the full livestream recording on our YouTube channel or read through the transcript.

Turn client feedback into your agency’s advantage

Join us to gain actionable insights on building trust and improving project communication. Here’s what you’ll learn: 

  • Simplify messy feedback into clear, actionable tasks that keep projects moving 

  • Set client expectations early to prevent rework and build lasting trust 

  • Communicate progress clearly so clients stay confident from start to finish 

  • Use BugHerd effectively to streamline collaboration and make your agency look great 

This livestream is perfect for agency owners, project managers, and client-facing teams who want to spend less time chasing feedback and more time delivering great results. Whether you’re refining your client process or rebuilding it from the ground up, this session will give you the systems and mindset you need to build stronger, more trusting client relationships. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the tools and strategies that can help your agency run smoother and grow stronger. Register now and start building client trust that lasts.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards