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Graphic for Why rich content and video will define the future of SEO
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
AgencyMarketing Your Business

Livestream: Why rich content and video will define the future of SEO

Rich content is changing how SEO works

Search engines are moving toward understanding meaning, context, and usefulness rather than simply matching keywords. Video plays a growing role in that shift by showing intent, expertise, and clarity in ways text alone cannot. 

When video is paired with transcripts, structured data, and clear supporting resources, it becomes easier for search engines and AI systems to understand what a page covers and why it should be trusted. It also helps users get answers faster, which improves engagement and overall performance. 

In this livestream, Daphne Monro, head of website and content at hosting.com, shares how rich content and video are shaping the future of SEO. Drawing from how hosting.com approaches content today, Daphne explains how video works alongside transcripts, structured data, and supporting resources to help search engines and AI systems better understand pages while improving user trust and engagement. 

Join us on Tuesday, January 27, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, practical livestream designed for agencies, marketers, and content teams. 

Secure your spot now and learn how to build content that search engines, AI systems, and real users can understand and trust. 

Don't worry if you missed the live event at the end of January; you can watch Daphne's full presentation on YouTube, download her slides that are packed with additional resources, or browse the transcript.

Turning rich content into a long-term SEO asset

In this session, we will focus on how rich content and video fit into real SEO workflows and what that means for agencies managing content at scale. Here is what we will cover: 

  • Turning long form content into reusable assets 
    How to repurpose video into clips, transcripts, and supporting content across channels 

  • Helping search engines and AI understand your pages 
    How transcripts, schema, and structure provide clearer signals 

  • Building trust through visible expertise 
    Why showing products, people, and guidance increases confidence and engagement 

  • Tools and workflows used at hosting.com 
    A look at the video tool we rely on and how to apply it to your own strategy 

This livestream is perfect for agencies and marketing teams looking to improve SEO performance while building content systems that scale. Whether you are exploring video for the first time or refining an existing approach, this session offers practical guidance you can apply immediately. 

Do not miss this opportunity to prepare your content for the next phase of SEO. Register now and start building rich content that supports visibility, trust, and growth. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards