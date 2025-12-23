Rich content is changing how SEO works

Search engines are moving toward understanding meaning, context, and usefulness rather than simply matching keywords. Video plays a growing role in that shift by showing intent, expertise, and clarity in ways text alone cannot.

When video is paired with transcripts, structured data, and clear supporting resources, it becomes easier for search engines and AI systems to understand what a page covers and why it should be trusted. It also helps users get answers faster, which improves engagement and overall performance.

In this livestream, Daphne Monro, head of website and content at hosting.com, shares how rich content and video are shaping the future of SEO. Drawing from how hosting.com approaches content today, Daphne explains how video works alongside transcripts, structured data, and supporting resources to help search engines and AI systems better understand pages while improving user trust and engagement.

Join us on Tuesday, January 27, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, practical livestream designed for agencies, marketers, and content teams.

Secure your spot now and learn how to build content that search engines, AI systems, and real users can understand and trust.

Don't worry if you missed the live event at the end of January; you can watch Daphne's full presentation on YouTube, download her slides that are packed with additional resources, or browse the transcript.