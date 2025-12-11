Table of Contents

Graphic for Taming the whirlwind
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency

Livestream: Taming the whirlwind – how to grow your business when you’re busy

Start the year by breaking out of the urgency cycle

January offers a clean slate, but most agency owners return from the holidays only to be pulled straight back into urgent client work. The cycle restarts before any real planning can take root.

If you want this year to feel different, this session will help you take control from the start.

Join us live on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a practical and energizing session with Nathan Ingram. He will explain the whirlwind that dominates most agency schedules and share a simple system for making meaningful progress even when client demands are high.

You will learn how to start the year with clarity, set strategic goals you can stick to, and create weekly habits that support real momentum through every season ahead.

Miss the live event? We have you covered! You can watch the full recording on YouTube or read through the transcript.

Tools to escape urgency and lead with strategy

The start of the year is the best time to reset how you plan, prioritize, and execute. During this livestream, Nathan will break down why urgency so often takes over and how to build a planning rhythm that survives real agency life. 

You will learn how to: 

  • Recognize why strategy disappears when urgency takes over 

  • Use a simple quarterly planning framework to identify high impact goals 

  • Build weekly habits that contain the whirlwind and create real margin 

  • Separate your CEO role from your employee role 

  • Schedule focused execution time and actually protect it 

This session is built for agency owners and freelancers who want to stop feeling stuck in reaction mode and start leading their business with clarity. If you want this year to feel more intentional from the very first quarter, this session will give you a practical place to start. 

Do not miss the chance to reset how you plan, work, and grow. Register now

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards