Start the year by breaking out of the urgency cycle

January offers a clean slate, but most agency owners return from the holidays only to be pulled straight back into urgent client work. The cycle restarts before any real planning can take root.

If you want this year to feel different, this session will help you take control from the start.

Join us live on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a practical and energizing session with Nathan Ingram. He will explain the whirlwind that dominates most agency schedules and share a simple system for making meaningful progress even when client demands are high.

You will learn how to start the year with clarity, set strategic goals you can stick to, and create weekly habits that support real momentum through every season ahead.

Miss the live event? We have you covered! You can watch the full recording on YouTube or read through the transcript.