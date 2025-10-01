Join Us at SmashingConf NYC 2025

Excellent work means nothing if clients don't understand its value. We're heading to SmashingConf NYC to explore that challenge, and we're taking the stage to share what we've learned.

Event snapshot

Dates: October 6–9, 2025

Location: New York City, USA

Website: smashingconf.com/ny-2025

What's happening

SmashingConf brings together designers, developers, and digital creators for practical sessions on performance, accessibility, and modern front-end practices. Hands-on format, welcoming community, and a crowd that cares deeply about craft and building things the right way.

Let's connect

Mike "Demo" Demopoulos presents "Perception Is Reality: Why Clients Need More Than Data" during the Jam Session program. He'll explore why perception matters as much as performance, and how to bridge the gap between technical results and client understanding. Come find us throughout the event to chat about the session, hosting, or anything else on your mind.