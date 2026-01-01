Service Terms

1. Purpose

These Terms of Service ("TOS") represent the basis of a contract between you, or the entity on whose behalf you are executing this agreement ("you" or "your"), and Hosting.com which is operated by A2 Hosting, LLC. So, for the purposes of these Terms and Conditions, 'Hosting.com' and any references to 'A2 Hosting ', 'we', or 'us' shall mean A2 Hosting LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. ("Hosting.com", "we", "us", or "our"). Legal information the company can be found in Company Details.

By corresponding with us, browsing our web properties, or using our Services you accept these TOS and you agree to abide by the then-current version of: these TOS, our Acceptable Use Policy, our Support Policy, our Refund & Billing Policy, our Privacy Policy, our Server Maintenance Policy, and our DMCA Policy, each of which is integrated into the TOS by reference (together, the "Policies"). These Policies may be modified from time-to-time by us and, by continuing to use our Services, you agree to be bound by the modifications. The most recent version of these TOS can always be found here.

2. Customers

While we facilitate your business on the Internet, we are an independent contractor. We only have control of the products and services we provide directly, and are not liable for your actions, the actions of third party service providers, or the actions of individuals who use your instance of such products and services ("End Users").

3. Services

Hosting.com provides a number of services and products to its customers, which are collectively referred to in these TOS as the "Services". Regardless of whether you pay for a Service or it is provided as part of a package, as a standalone full price or discounted service or for free, any Service you request or allow to be provided by Hosting.com is included as part of the "Services" we refer to in these TOS and the other Policies. All Services are subject to each of our Policies. However, if any of our Policies, service descriptions, knowledge base, as applicable, do not coincide with the TOS, these TOS prevail.

Certain Services may include AI Services. “AI Services” means any products, features, tools, or functionalities that utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning or similar technologies. You acknowledge that such Services are automated, probabilistic, and may produce inaccurate, incomplete, or non-deterministic results.

Certain Services may also be provided by third parties and their terms of service or use that may contain additional or different terms will also apply to your use of such Services. This includes third-party artificial intelligence providers, which may process your “Input”, defined as any data, prompts, or materials submitted by you, to generate “Output”, meaning any content generated by AI Services.

We may change the specifications or details of the Services at any time but we have no obligation to change the Services. Additionally, the third parties we contract with to provide Services may change their offering at any time, including between the time of purchase and the date the Services are delivered. We will use commercially reasonable efforts to inform you of changes to the Services.

a. Services Offer Hosting.com offers a number of different products and services, including but not limited to: Shared Web Hosting Unmanaged and Managed VPS Hosting Reseller Hosting Cloud Hosting Unmanaged and managed Dedicated Server Hosting E-Mail Hosting Domain Registrations AI Application Hosting For the usage limits of all Services offered by Hosting.com, please refer to our Acceptable Usage Policy.

b. Terms Specific to Domain Name Services i. When you apply to register a domain name, your request will be transmitted to the relevant registries and/or our trusted partner domain name registrars. The domain name registrations will be processed by the relevant accredited registrars of record, including but not limited to Enom, Inc., a Tucows company, Tucows Inc. and Netregistry Wholesale Pty Ltd each being an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar. By using our Domain Name Services, you agree to be bound by our partner registrar's domain name registration policies and procedures. Please read your registrar's policies and procedures. Because of the mechanics of domain name registration, we cannot guarantee that your domain name will be registered. After registration, it is your responsibility to ensure your domain name does not lapse and is timely renewed and we are not responsible for any lapse or any damages caused by any lapse. Certain Services may include optional add-ons or supplementary features, which may be subject to additional terms, conditions, and limitations as described at the time of purchase or within the applicable service description. Such add-ons are provided on a best-effort basis unless expressly stated otherwise; for the avoidance of doubt, your responsibility to renew the domain name timely remains unaffected. We will make commercially reasonable efforts to renew any domain names that are set to auto-renew. NOTWITHSTANDING THE FOREGOING, ANY SUCH RENEWAL IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY AND WE SHALL HAVE NO LIABILITY FOR THE FAILURE OF ANY SUCH RENEWAL OR AUTO RENEWAL, ANY RELATED DOMAIN EXPIRATION OR THE REGISTRATION OF ANY EXPIRED DOMAIN BY A THIRD-PARTY. ii. It is your sole responsibility to fully investigate and ensure that the domain name you register does not infringe on the legal or intellectual property rights of others. We do not check to see whether a domain name you register or use infringes on the rights of any third party and we suggest you seek advice of legal counsel before registering any domain. iii. Hosting.com will use commercially reasonable efforts to comply with any legal order to cancel, modify, or transfer your domain name. ICANN's Transfer Policy requires a 60 day transfer lock to apply to your domain name(s) in the event of any "Change of Registrant." Hosting.com currently locks your domain name for any change involving your WhoIs information. This feature is designed to protect your domain from any unauthorized attempt to transfer your domain. We do not offer an option to opt out of the 60 day transfer lock. Any "Change of Registrant" as defined by ICANN's Transfer Policy will subject the domain to a 60 days transfer lock. Please note that the parameters that trigger the 60 day lock are subject to change. The current parameters which trigger the 60 day lock include: Change of registrant First Name Change of registrant Last Name Change of registrant Organization Name Change of registrant Email You also agree and understand ICANN's policies for Domain Verification and any other current or future policies they might enact. More information can be found here: https://www.enom.com/reseller/legal-policy-agreements/registrant-benefits-and-responsibilities/ https://www.icann.org/en/resources/registrars/registrant-rights/educational https://webcentral.au/service-terms https://www.icann.org/en/resources/registrars/registrant-rights/benefits iv. Special terms on promotional pricing for domain services. From time to time, hosting.com may offer promotional pricing in connection with certain Domain Name Services (the "Domain Promotions"). Unless expressly stated otherwise in the applicable offer, Domain Promotions apply only to new domain name registration and do not apply to domain name transfers, renewals, or other domain-related services. You acknowledge that the availability and application of Domain Promotions are subject to eligibility criteria specified by hosting.com at the time of purchase. In the event that a Domain Promotion is applied to a domain name transfer or other ineligible service due to technical limitations or error, hosting.com reserves the right to decline, cancel, or adjust the affected order to reflect the correct pricing, in its commercially reasonable discretion. Hosting.com will use commercially reasonable efforts to ensure that Domain Promotions are accurately described and applied; however, you remain responsible for reviewing the applicable terms of any Promotion prior to completing your order.

c. Terms That Apply to All Hosting Services i. Our Hosting accounts are allocated bandwidth depending on the package you select. The bandwidth for Services purchased does not rollover and is not creditable across periods. In the event you require more bandwidth than you have purchased, your account may be suspended until the next period, you may purchase additional bandwidth by upgrading your account, your account may be terminated for a violation of the terms of the package you purchased, or we may charge you an additional fee for the overage, in our sole discretion. ii. We will provide, as part of the Service cost, the number of primary IP addresses included in the plan you select. You may request additional IP addresses for an additional fee. If we need to change one of your assigned IP addresses we will notify you of the change by email. You may use the IP addresses provided only in association with the Services and they may not be transferred. iii. In using our hosting Services, you may not place excessive burdens on our CPUs, servers, or other resources, including our customer support services. You understand that bandwidth, connection speeds, and other similar indices of capacity are maximum numbers. Consistently reaching these capacity numbers may result in our need to place restrictions on your use of the Services, including suspension or termination of your account or a reduction in bandwidth available for your use (also known as bandwidth throttling), in our sole discretion. You agree that we may place restrictions on your use of the Services or customer support services to the extent that they exceed the use of these resources by similarly situated customers.

d. Terms That Apply To Particular Hosting Services i. For all Unmanaged Hosting Services, you are solely responsible for providing the firewalls and software and for all installation, maintenance, security, and backup for the Unmanaged Hosting Services. ii. If you utilize Managed or Unmanaged Hosting Service with Root Access, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for any changes you make while using such access and Hosting.com may not be able to correct any changes, recover data, or reverse any damage you do when using Root Access capabilities. We will use commercially reasonable efforts to troubleshoot issues upon request, as stated in our Support Policy. iii. Cloud VPS Hosting accounts are billed by usage and charges will accrue over the billing period based on the resources used. The initial purchase payment is put on your account as a credit that is then applied to your next invoice(s). Since configurations can be changed at any time, your invoice will always show an itemized breakdown of the resources used. Additional details can be found in our Billing & Refund Policy. iv. VPS Hosting accounts are allowed to use a maximum of two million (2,000,000) inodes. v. Shared Web Hosting accounts are allowed to use a maximum of six hundred thousand (600,000) inodes and thirty-five (35) concurrent HTTP connections to the server. Backups should be downloaded and removed after creation. vi. For Shared, Reseller, Managed and Core Managed Hosting accounts, backups older than thirty (30) days in a customer account may be removed from the server at our discretion. vii. For Shared Web Hosting and Reseller Hosting, the terms “unlimited” and “unmetered” are defined by our experience with similarly situated customers. This means that your use of our resources may not exceed that of similarly situated customers. Shared and Reseller Web Hosting Use may not include: (i) streaming content (other than that which is incidental to your website’s operation), (ii) management of very large photo galleries, (iii) storage of a large amount of uncompressed or full-size digital images, (iv) online file (FTP) serving, (v) distribution of large audio or video content such as MP3 files, and (vi) online backups (i.e. backup of desktop/laptop computer, files, or anything not directly related to the website). You agree that we may remove impermissible materials from our servers at any time in our sole discretion without notice. We may also delete the following types of files if we find them to be using excessive amounts of disk space, especially if affecting other customers: (i) cPanel or other backups stored locally, (ii) Softaculous backups stored locally, (iii) Softaculous backup temp files, (iv) Common CMS backups stored locally, (v) Common CMS backup temp files, (vi) Common CMS backup logs, (vii) excessively sized error logs, and (viii) any other large files deemed unnecessary for core website functionality or not containing any valuable data. viii. For our cPanel Shared Web Hosting and cPanel Reseller Hosting Services, we will provide complimentary backups of your data. These backups will be done using our commercially reasonable efforts and may not include all files, including some email files, due to technical constraints. Complimentary backups are limited to an aggregate 50GB quota. If you exceed 50GB of disk usage in your account, your account will no longer be backed up. Please download any cPanel backups and store them locally. ix. Email Hosting enables a user to use specific Services, including cPanel services, to create or delete email accounts, manage passwords, set mailbox space quotas, or configure other server-specific settings. Email Hosting services are subject to certain storage limitations and we auto-delete email in your trash or deleted folder after such email becomes more than thirty (30) days old in order to help you manage storage limits. We may also delete mail in your spam or bulk mail folder after such email becomes more than thirty (30) days old in order to help manage storage limits. Notwithstanding any automatic complimentary backup services, you should backup and save your emails locally to ensure they will be available when needed. If an email is deleted, we will use commercially reasonable efforts to retrieve such email but cannot guarantee recovery of any emails. Email accounts may be subject to storage quotas specified in a particular package. x. Our Email Hosting Services do not ensure that your inbound and outbound emails will be delivered; settings beyond our control may impact email deliverability, including emails being sent to a spam folder or emails not being delivered at all. IP address blacklisting beyond our control may also affect email delivery.

e. Terms That Apply To AI Services i. AI Services are provided for general informational and operational purposes only. You agree not to use such Services in a manner that is unlawful, harmful, deceptive, or otherwise inconsistent with TOS or applicable laws and regulations. This includes, without limitation, using AI Services to generate, distribute, or facilitate content or actions that infringe third-party rights, violate privacy, mislead others, or cause harm to individuals, systems, or services. ii. You must not rely on AI Services as the sole basis for decisions with legal, Ginancial, medical, commercial or safety implications. You are responsible for implementing human oversight and independent validation appropriate to the nature and risk of your use case. iii. Where AI Services enable automated actions, such as bots or auto-publishing, you remain fully responsible and liable for all resulting Output, communications, and actions generated or performed through such features, as well as any statements made to third parties or end users. Hosting.com does not review, monitor, or control such Output and disclaim all liability arising from automated actions or interactions conducted through AI Services. iv. Use of AI Services may require the processing of your Input, which may involve transmission to and processing by third-party AI providers, for the purpose of generating Output and operating the Services. You acknowledge and agree that such processing is integral to, and necessary for, the provision of AI Services.

4. Resellers

Whether you are a reseller or use Reseller Hosting Services, you agree to abide, and be bound, by the terms of these TOS and our Policies, including all provisions related to indemnification and termination for a violation of these TOS and our Policies. All additional or different terms, representations, warranties or covenants than those included in these TOS or our other Policies, including those made about the capabilities of any Services by any third party, are specifically disclaimed. Further, such proposed additional or different terms shall be deemed a violation of the Terms of Service and could result in cancellation of your account.

5. Access

You will not have physical access to any of the servers on which your data is stored. These servers will often be shared with third parties. Use by any third party may affect your use and administration of the server. You shall not take any actions to limit the use of or alter the server or Service functionality or the functionality of any related equipment.

6. Service Interfaces and Tools

This section applies to any interfaces, dashboards, control panels, or third-party tools

provided as part of the Services.

a. cPanel i. cPanel Services are provided through a third party. When you subscribe for use of cPanel with any of the Services, you agree to be bound by cPanel's End User License Agreement, available at: https://cpanel.com/legal-store.html. Please be sure to review cPanel's End User License Agreement before use of cPanel-related Services. ii. Starting on January 1, 2021 (the "New cPanel License Start Date"), if your web hosting plan comes with access to cPanel-related Services, a cPanel license will be applicable to your plan. Your web hosting plan will determine which type of cPanel license will be applicable. Each cPanel license type comes with a set number of cPanel accounts that can be created. If you need additional cPanel accounts than what is included with your plan's default cPanel license, you may be required to either upgrade your plan or purchase additional cPanel accounts.

b. Plesk Services are provided through a third party. When you subscribe for use of Plesk with any of the Services, you agree to be bound by Plesk End User License Agreement, available at: https://www.plesk.com/eula/. Please be sure to review Plesk's End User License Agreement before use of Plesk-related Services.

c. Jetpack for WordPress Jetpack Services are provided through a third party, Automattic Inc. When subscribing to Jetpack services in connection with hosted WordPress sites with us, you agree to be bound by Jetpack's End User License Agreement, available at: https://wordpress.com/tos/. Please review Jetpack's End User License Agreement before using any Jetpack Services on websites hosted with us.

d. Titan Titan email services are provided and operated through a third party, Titan Solution Ltd SEZC. By subscribing to Titan services through us, you agree to be bound by Titan’s Agreements and Policies (including Titan’s Customer Terms and Privacy Policy, available here), which may be updated by Titan from time to time. Please review these carefully before using Titan services. Hosting.com is not responsible for the operation, availability, or content of Titan’s services and disclaims any liability for interruptions, errors, or damages arising from your use of the Titan services. Your use of Titan services is solely governed by Titan’s terms and policies. This does not affect our responsibilities with respect to services provided directly by hosting.com. When you use Titan email services, certain personal data (such as your email content, metadata, and account usage) will be processed by Titan in accordance with Titan’s Privacy Policy, not ours. Our Privacy Policy continues to apply solely to the personal data we process directly in connection with your hosting.com account, e.g. subscription management.

e. Enhance Enhance services are provided through a third party. When you subscribe for use of Enhance with any of the Services, you agree to be bound by Enhance's End User License Agreement, available at https://enhance.com/terms. Please be sure to review Enhance's End User License Agreement before using Enhance-related services.

f. Usage Note that with respect to any control panel Services, whether Plesk or cPanel, your use of such Services may not exceed that of similarly situated customers and you agree that we may place restrictions on your use of the Services to the extent that they exceed the use of these resources by similarly situated customers. Restrictions may include a requirement to remove inactive or unused accounts, logins or licenses to moderate your use of control panel Services.

g. Note on AI usage Certain third-party tools may incorporate artificial intelligence technologies and may process your data accordingly.

7. Enrollment; Account Information

a. Enrollment YOU WARRANT THAT BEFORE YOU USE ANY OF THE SERVICES OR SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT THAT YOU ARE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OF AGE AND HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO BIND YOURSELF OR THE ENTITY YOU REPRESENT TO THESE TOS. You may be subject to a credit check and screening for potential fraud and accurate information must be supplied for purposes of this screening. Further, before using the Services, you represent and warrant to Hosting.com that: (i) you have the experience and knowledge necessary to use the Services; (ii) you understand and appreciate the risks inherent to you, your business and your person, which come from using the Services in particular, and doing business on the Internet in general; and (iii) you will provide us with material that may be implemented by us to provide the Services.

Account Information You are required to provide us with accurate information when setting up your account. You must also keep this information, including your email address, up to date during the course of our relationship. On occasion, we may need to communicate with you by email about the Services. We have no responsibility, or liability, for interruptions in the Services, or damages of any sort, based on email communications that are misdirected or blocked by a third party application, including as a result of your failure to maintain updated account and contact information or for circumstances beyond our control.

Account Security i. You are responsible for all actions that are performed with, by, or under your account credentials whether done by you or by others. All account access, password, and other security measures are your responsibility. Hosting.com is not liable for any damages, direct or indirect, that result from unauthorized account access or use. ii. In addition to terms under the Support Policy, in connection with support services, you will be responsible for all authorized actions taken by our support personnel using your login. Before you request support, you should backup your data. iii. You agree to give Hosting.com permission to access your accounts for the purpose of troubleshooting technical issues with the account or server and to confirm compliance with all of our Policies. We also conduct automated scans of data for security purposes and reserve the right to change permissions, modify files or quarantine files that are deemed to be malicious in nature.



8. Term of Agreement; Billing & Payment

a. Term We are not bound to perform Services until we receive payment from you when you checkout through our web platform (the "Effective Date"). We will begin delivery of the Services on the Effective Date and continue until the date set out on the page describing the Services located at your customer panel ("Initial Term").

b. AUTOMATIC RENEWAL. The Initial Term will AUTOMATICALLY RENEW for successive periods of equal duration (each a "Renewal Term"). For more information on automatic renewal, please see our Refund and Billing Policy. If you wish to discontinue the Services, you need to notify us by using one of the methods below before automatic renewal for a Renewal Term. You can notify us by: i. Submitting a cancellation at least one (1) day before the beginning of a Renewal Term through our online cancellation form found at your customer panel.

c. Termination Regardless of the method of termination by you, valid proof of account ownership and authorization to cancel are required to terminate an account. i. Termination for Convenience Either party may terminate the Services for convenience upon fifteen (15) days prior by providing written notice to the other. We only accept cancellations through our online cancellation form found at your customer panel. If you terminate for convenience, you will be responsible for all charges for the duration of the then active Initial or Renewal Term. For details on our Money Back Guarantee, please see our Refund & Billing Policy. Before cancelling, we request that you, but do not require you to, contact us and request an escalation of your issue if your cancellation is due to unsatisfactory services or an unsatisfactory answer to a previous issue. If your agreement with us is for a set term, please contact us prior to canceling to determine what your charges will be in connection with the termination. All cancellation requests need to be submitted through our online cancellation form found at your customer panel. Hosting.com Termination Hosting.com Termination. We reserve the right to immediately suspend or cancel the Services without notice: (a) for a violation of these TOS, including any of our Policies; (b) for your failure to pay any amounts due, (c) to prevent a service interruption by an Internet Service Provider or other network services provider, or (d) to protect the integrity of Hosting.com’s network or the security of the Services. You are not entitled to notice or protest should we exercise these rights. Upon termination, your account will be closed, data deleted to the extent permitted by law, and all fees and charges due and payable must be paid to us. Once your account is closed, we have no responsibility to: (x) forward email, or other communications or (y) maintain any data backup that predates the termination date. If allowed, you are encouraged to keep the Service active during a transition period should you seek to forward your email or other communications. If we suspend or terminate your use of our Services because you have violated these TOS, including any of our Policies, we will not provide you with a credit. For Breach You may terminate the Services upon the occurrence of a material breach by Hosting.com, which has not been cured within thirty (30) days of our receipt of written notice of the breach. A material breach does not include any of the items listed in Section 19(b). Notice of a material breach must contain sufficient detail for us to identify the breach and attempt to take corrective action. Post Termination Access There is no obligation of hosting.com nor the right of the customer, who terminated his/her contract with us, to maintain and/or obtain backup data. Even if we are able to provide data from backup in an account that has been terminated, there is no obligation on hosting.com to import the backup data free of charge. If you want us to provide you with the backup recovery service, you and hosting.com would need to enter a separate agreement, which includes the reimbursement of the cost incurred onto hosting.com. All data in accounts that are not renewed or are terminated will be removed from our servers and will likely be irretrievably lost. Any domain registration packages associated with these accounts will also be canceled. Billing, Refund & Payment Please see our Refund & Billing Policy for additional details on billing, refunds, and payment processes and procedures.



9. No Quibble Money Back Guarantee

If you have just changed your mind about the services we offer no quibble money back guarantee. You can choose to exercise this option only once. Moreover, this guaranteee applies to only your first term, not to subsequent extended terms. You must notify us that you wish to cancel within the time frames set forth below for your services. You will then receive a full refund for the money paid to the date of termination, minus the domain registration fees or other expenses which are non-refundable. This guarantee does not apply to domain name registrations, renewals or transfers, or bespoke dedicated servers. For the avoidance of doubt, we reserve the right to, at our sole discretion, relate customers on different accounts when applying this section. The money back guarantee is for the following periods:

All Products, except for Domains, Servers and certain third-party supplier products*: 30 days.

*Third-party supplier products include, but not limited to, Microsoft 365 Business Licenses. In such cases, the exclusion from the no quibble money back guarantee will be notified to you before you complete the purchase.

10. Use of the Services

Your use of the Services is governed by these TOS, including our Policies. HOSTING.COM PROVIDES NO GUARANTEE THAT THE SERVICES WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR CONTINUOUS, OR THAT YOU WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS HOSTING.COM'S NETWORK AT A PARTICULAR TIME, OR THAT ANY DATA TRANSMITTED BY HOSTING.COM IS ACCURATE, ERROR FREE, VIRUS FREE, SECURE, OR INOFFENSIVE.

Where the Services include AI Services, you are solely responsible for reviewing, validating, and determining the suitability of any Output. You must not rely on Output as a sole source of truth or as a substitute for professional advice.

11. Testimonials

You may provide us with a written or verbal endorsement of our Services in connection with your use of the Services ("Endorsement"). The Endorsement will be the actual first-hand account of your experience using our Services. Any Endorsements you provide will be owned by us and we may, at our discretion, use the Endorsement to promote our Services in-person, in print, online, and all other media. We may also edit the Endorsement for brevity or other reasons, so long as it is consistent with your original Endorsement. In connection with our use of your Endorsement, you hereby agree that we may use your first name, last initial, home state, voice or likeness, and/or contact information in connection with its publication of the Endorsement. If, at any time, you want us to stop using your Endorsement, please contact us using the contact information in Section 18 and we will cease using the Endorsement soon after processing your request.

12. Data Backups

YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT IT IS SOLELY YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TO REGULARLY BACK-UP AND MAINTAIN COPIES OF YOUR DATA OUTSIDE OF HOSTING.COM’S NETWORK. Hosting.com is not responsible for any data loss or corruption, including that result from: (i) our authorized actions, (ii) those actions you take using the Services, (iii) hardware failures, (iv) any software or other technology failures, or (v) account termination, cancellation, or suspension.

13. Licenses; Intellectual Property; Data Ownership

a. Services performed or provided by Hosting.com are either Hosting.com's original work or are the works of third parties from which Hosting.com has obtained necessary permissions to provide and are not "works made for hire". We hereby grant you a license to use the Services and technology under the terms of these TOS, including our Policies. The license is non-exclusive, non-transferable, non-sublicensable worldwide, and royalty free and terminates when you or Hosting.com terminates the Services.

b. All right, title and interest in Hosting.com's technology and the Services shall remain with Hosting.com, or Hosting.com's licensors. You are not permitted to circumvent any devices designed to protect Hosting.com, or its licensors', ownership interests in the technology or Services provided to you. In addition, you may not reverse engineer this technology or the Services.

c. We use all information we gather as specified under the terms of our Privacy Policy. You hereby grant Hosting.com, and any third parties used by Hosting.com to provide the Services, a non-exclusive, non-transferable, worldwide, royalty free license to use, disseminate, transmit and cache content, technology and information provided by you and, if applicable, End Users, in conjunction with the Services.

d. For AI Services, you retain any rights you may have in Input, to the extent that you have the lawful right to do so and such Input does not infringe any third- party rights or our pre-existing rights. Hosting.com does not claim ownership of the Output generated by the AI Services for you. You acknowledge that Output may not be unique, may be generated for other users, and may be subject to third-party rights. You are solely responsible for ensuring that your Input and use of any Output comply with applicable laws and does not infringe any third- party rights.

e. For information on how we share data and other confidential information, please see our Privacy Policy.

14. Hosting.com's Warranty

Hosting.com warrants that it will perform the Services in accordance with prevailing industry standards. To make a breach of warranty claim, you must notify Hosting.com in writing, specifying the breach in reasonable detail, within thirty (30) days of the alleged breach. Your sole and exclusive remedy, and Hosting.com’s sole and exclusive obligation, in the case of a breach of this warranty is, at Hosting.com’s option, to (i) reperform the Services, or (ii) issue you a credit based on the amount of time the Services were not in conformity with this warranty, subtracted (“pro-rated”) by the amount of time they were in conformance. SERVICES PROVIDED BY THIRD PARTIES ARE EXPRESSLY EXCLUDED FROM THIS WARRANTY.

15. Your Representations and Warranties

a. You agree to reasonably cooperate with us to facilitate your use of the Services. This cooperation includes, but is not limited to, providing us with correct contact and billing information and ensuring that you, your employees, and/or agents have sufficient technical expertise to understand how to implement the Services.

b. It is your responsibility to ensure that you can connect with us to use the Services. You represent and warrant that you, or the entity you represent, have the sophistication and technical skill to utilize the Services.

c. You have read and agree to the terms outlined in the Hosting.com Support Policy.

d. You warrant and represent that you have full authority and power to agree to the terms of these Policies on behalf of the company you represent, if any.

e. You warrant and represent that you and/or your company have not been identified or listed as Specially Designated National or Blocked Person by the U.S. Department of Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control.

f. You agree to refrain from sending or receiving any material which may be in breach of any third-party intellectual property rights (including but not limited to copyright and trademark), confidentiality, privacy or other rights. If you are in any doubt as to the legality of what you are doing, or propose to do, you should seek independent legal advice.

16. Disclaimers

a. EXCEPT FOR THE WARRANTY IN SECTION 14 ABOVE, THE SERVICES ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT, OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE (EVEN IF THAT PURPOSE IS KNOWN TO HOSTING.COM), OR ARISING FROM A COURSE OF DEALING, USAGE, OR TRADE PRACTICE. No oral or written information or advice given by Hosting.com, its employees, agents, owners, directors, officers, or affiliates pursuant to these TOS, or otherwise, shall create a representation or warranty or in any way increase the scope of any representations and warranties set forth in these TOS. HOSTING.COM DOES NOT REPRESENT OR WARRANT THAT THE SERVICES ARE COMPLETE OR FREE FROM DEFECTS OR ERRORS.

b. Without limitation, AI Services may generate Output that is inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or infringing, harmful, abusive, discriminatory, or otherwise unlawful or inappropriate, including actions executed automatically based on your Input or configurations. Hosting.com makes no representations or warranties regarding the accuracy, reliability, legality or suitability of any Output or any actions performed by AI Services, examples of which include automated communications, content publication, or systems interactions.

c. Hosting.com is not liable, and expressly disclaims any liability, for the content of any data transferred either to, or from, you or stored by you or any of your customers via the Services provided by us. Hosting.com is not responsible for any loss of data, for any reason. Hosting.com is not liable for unauthorized access to, or any corruption, erasure, theft, destruction, alteration or inadvertent disclosure of, data, information or content, transmitted, received, or stored on its network.

d. Hosting.com is not liable, and expressly disclaims any liability, for data breaches or data compromise caused by your failure to keep web applications including plugins up to date.

e. HOSTING.COM SPECIFICALLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL WARRANTIES REGARDING SERVICES PROVIDED BY THIRD PARTIES, REGARDLESS OF WHETHER THOSE SERVICES APPEAR TO BE PROVIDED BY US. NO WARRANTIES, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, MADE BY THESE THIRD PARTY ENTITIES TO HOSTING.COM SHALL BE PASSED THROUGH TO YOU, NOR SHALL YOU CLAIM TO BE A THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARY OF THOSE WARRANTIES REGARDLESS OF WHETHER THOSE SERVICES APPEAR TO BE PROVIDED BY US. No warranties, either express or implied, made by these third party entities to Hosting.com shall be passed through to you, nor shall you claim to be a third party beneficiary of those warranties.

f. SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW HOSTING.COM TO EXCLUDE CERTAIN WARRANTIES. IF THIS APPLIES TO YOU, YOUR WARRANTY IS LIMITED TO 90 DAYS FROM THE EFFECTIVE DATE.

17. Limitation of Liability

a. It is your obligation to ensure the accuracy, integrity, title or ownership, and security of anything you receive from the Internet. This includes any Output generated by AI Services and any actions performed or executed by AI Services. This applies to, without limitation, automated responses, communications, content publication, or interactions with third parties. YOU AGREE THAT HOSTING.COM HAS NO LIABILITY, OF ANY SORT, FOR CONTENT YOU OR YOUR CUSTOMERS ACCESS FROM THE INTERNET.

b. IN NO EVENT SHALL HOSTING.COM BE LIABLE TO YOU IN CONNECTION WITH THESE TOS OR THE SERVICES, INCLUDING ANY USE OF AI SERVICES, WHETHER IN THE FORM OF OUTPUT GENERATED OR ACTIONS PERFORMED OR EXECUTED BY SUCH SERVICES, REGARDLESS OF THE FORM OF ACTION OR THEORY OF RECOVERY, FOR ANY: (A) DATA LOSS, (B) DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, EVEN IF THAT PARTY HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES; OR (C) LOST PROFITS, LOST REVENUES, LOST BUSINESS EXPECTANCY, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOSSES, OR BENEFIT OF THE BARGAIN DAMAGES. FOR THE PURPOSES OF THIS PARAGRAPH ONLY, THE TERM “HOSTING.COM” SHALL BE INTERPRETED TO INCLUDE HOSTING.COM’S EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, OWNERS, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, AND AFFILIATES.

c. NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING TO THE CONTRARY CONTAINED IN THESE TOS OR ANY OF THE OTHER POLICIES, HOSTING.COM SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING DAMAGES FOR LOST PROFITS, LOSS OF OPPORTUNITY, LOSS OF SALES, OR LOSS OF SEARCH ENGINE RANK, SUFFERED BY YOU, YOUR USERS, YOUR CLIENTS, AND YOUR VISITORS, INCLUDING DURING PERIODS OF SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE, SERVICE SUSPENSIONS, AND VIOLATION OF THESE POLICIES.

d. IN NO EVENT WILL HOSTING.COM’S LIABILITY HEREUNDER EXCEED THE AGGREGATE FEES ACTUALLY RECEIVED BY HOSTING.COM FROM YOU FOR THE THREE (3) MONTH PERIOD IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING THE EVENT GIVING RISE TO THE LIABILITY.

e. Hosting.com will not be held responsible for any: (i) force majeure events described in Section 20(b), below, (ii) problems or service outages caused due to reboots during standard maintenance periods, or (iii) Scheduled Downtime, as further defined in our Server Maintenance Policy. Our uptime commitment described in the Server Maintenance Policy, does not apply to disruptions to your use of the network because of a violation of these TOS, including our Policies.

18. Indemnification

a. You agree to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless Hosting.com and its personnel, parent, subsidiaries and affiliated companies, third party service providers, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, shareholders, and agents (each an “indemnified party” and, collectively, “indemnified parties”) from and against any and all claims, damages, losses, liabilities, suits, actions, demands, proceedings (whether legal or administrative), and expenses (including, reasonable attorney’s fees) arising out of or relating to (i) your use of the Services, including any data migration-related efforts you request from Hosting.com personnel or authorize Hosting.com personnel to conduct; (ii) any Input provided to AI Services or Output generated through your use of such Services ; (iii) any violation by you of these TOS or any of Hosting.com’s Policies, including those violations that result in a disruption of the network; (iv) any breach of any of your representations, warranties, or covenants contained in these TOS, including the Policies; or (v) any acts or omissions by you. The terms of this section shall survive any termination of these TOS or the Services. For the purpose of this paragraph only, the terms used to designate “you” include you, your customers, visitors to your website, and users of your products or services, the use of which is facilitated by us.

b. Hosting.com shall indemnify and hold you harmless from, and at its own expense agrees to defend, or at its option to settle, any claim, suit, or proceeding brought or threatened against you so far as it is based on a claim that Services provided by Hosting.com hereunder infringes any U.S. patent, copyright, or trademark. This indemnification provision is expressly limited to Services that are fully owned by Hosting.com. It does not extend to products or services provided by third parties. If contained and permitted in its agreements with third-party suppliers, Hosting.com shall flow down applicable intellectual property indemnification provisions to you. This paragraph will be conditioned on your notifying Hosting.com promptly in writing of the claim and giving Hosting.com full authority, information, and assistance for the defense and settlement thereof. If an infringement claim has occurred, or in Hosting.com’s opinion is likely to occur, Hosting.com shall have the right, at its option and expense, either to: (i) procure for you the right to continue using the Service(s); (ii) replace with the Service(s), regardless of manufacturer, performing the same or similar function as the infringing Service(s), or modify the same so that it becomes non-infringing; or (iii) if neither of the foregoing alternatives is reasonably available, immediately terminate the infringing or affected Services and refund the Fees charged by us for the period in which the Services were unavailable.

19. Notices

a. Notices will be sent to you at the email address in your account. It is your obligation to ensure that we have the most current email address for you by keeping your account information up to date.

b. Please refer to our website for contact information for most issues, including technical support and billing. Notices regarding this TOS and other Hosting.com Policies should be directed to [email protected].

A2 Hosting, LLC.

P.O. Box 2998

Ann Arbor, MI 48106

20. Legal