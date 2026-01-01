1. Participation in the Data Privacy Framework

hosting.com complies with the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-U.S. DPF) and the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (Swiss-U.S. DPF) as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce. hosting.com has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Principles (EU-U.S. DPF Principles) with regard to the processing of personal data received from the European Union and the United Kingdom in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF and the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF. hosting.com has certified to the U.S. Department of Commerce that it adheres to the Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework Principles (Swiss-U.S. DPF Principles) with regard to the processing of personal data received from Switzerland in reliance on the Swiss-U.S. DPF. If there is any conflict between the terms in this Notice and the EU-U.S. DPF Principles and/or the Swiss-U.S. DPF Principles, the Principles shall govern. To learn more about the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) Program, and to view our certification, please visit https://www.dataprivacyframework.gov/.

2. Scope

This Notice applies to personal data received by hosting.com in the United States from the European Union, the United Kingdom (and Gibraltar), and Switzerland in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF, the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. DPF.

3. Types of Personal Data Collected and Purpose of Processing

hosting.com may process personal data including contact information, account data, billing information, customer support communications, technical usage data, business contact information, and employee or applicant data (where applicable). Such personal data is processed for purposes including service provision, account management, billing, security monitoring, fraud prevention, legal compliance, internal operations, and service improvement.

4. Disclosure to Third Parties

hosting.com may disclose personal data to third parties that perform services on our behalf or support the operation of our business. These third parties may include:

Colocation providers

Payment processors and financial service providers

Customer support and communication platform providers

Analytics, security, and fraud-prevention providers

Professional advisors such as legal, accounting, and compliance service providers

Such disclosures occur solely for legitimate business purposes consistent with the DPF Principles and applicable law, including providing our services, maintaining and improving our systems, processing payments, complying with legal obligations, and protecting our rights and the security of our services.

5. Disclosure to Public Authorities

hosting.com may be required to disclose personal data in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including to meet national security or law enforcement requirements.

6. Onward Transfer Liability

hosting.com remains responsible and liable under the DPF Principles if third-party agents that we engage to process personal data on our behalf do so in a manner inconsistent with the DPF Principles, unless we prove that we are not responsible for the event giving rise to the damage. We require third parties to provide the same level of protection for personal data as required by the DPF Principles.

7. Right of Access

Individuals have the right to access personal data about them and to request correction, amendment, or deletion where it is inaccurate or processed in violation of the DPF Principles. Requests may be submitted to [email protected].

8. Choices for Limiting Use and Disclosure

Individuals may opt out of disclosures of their personal data to third parties where such disclosure is not required to provide the requested services, or use of their personal data for materially different purposes. For sensitive personal data (if applicable), hosting.com will obtain affirmative express consent before using or disclosing such data for a purpose other than that for which it was originally collected.

9. Complaints

In compliance with the EU-U.S. DPF, the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. DPF, hosting.com commits to resolve DPF Principles-related complaints about our collection and use of your personal information. EU and UK individuals and Swiss individuals with inquiries or complaints regarding our handling of personal data received in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF and the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF, and the Swiss-U.S. DPF should first contact hosting.com at: [email protected].

10. Independent Recourse Mechanism

In compliance with the EU-U.S. DPF and the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF and the Swiss-U.S. DPF, hosting.com commits to refer unresolved complaints concerning our handling of personal data received in reliance on the EU-U.S. DPF and the UK Extension to the EU-U.S. DPF and the Swiss-U.S. DPF to BBB National Programs, an alternative dispute resolution provider based in the United States. If you do not receive timely acknowledgment of your DPF Principles-related complaint from us, or if we have not addressed your DPF Principles-related complaint to your satisfaction, please visit https://bbbprograms.org/ for more information or to file a complaint. The services of BBB National Programs are provided at no cost to you.

11. Binding Arbitration

Under certain conditions, individuals may invoke binding arbitration in accordance with Annex I of the DPF Principles if other dispute resolution mechanisms have not resolved the complaint.

12. Lawful Requests

hosting.com may be required to disclose personal information in response to lawful requests by public authorities, including national security or law enforcement requirements.

13. Regulatory Oversight

hosting.com is subject to the investigatory and enforcement powers of the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) with respect to its compliance with the Data Privacy Framework.