ALWAYS-ON, ALWAYS SECURE

Enterprise level protection

Security shouldn’t be complicated.

Our Enterprise WordPress Firewall quietly guards your site in the background, blocking harmful traffic before it even gets close to your server. Every request is checked and any threat is stopped before it can harm your site.

You’ll enjoy a faster, safer, and more reliable WordPress experience. All without ever lifting a finger, thanks to our security suite.

Find out more about our top level security.