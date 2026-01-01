Experience blazing-fast load times, enterprise-grade security, and effortless management. Our managed hosting platform for WordPress keeps your site running smoothly while you focus on growing your business.
Powerful & Secure Hosting for WordPress
- Powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and Cloudflare Enterprise
- Free SSL, CDN, Malware Protection and Website Firewall
- Free WP Rocket and Object Cache Pro Plugins (plan dependent)
- 24x7 Expert Support & Unlimited Free Migrations
Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!
Choose your ideal managed plan
Fast, secure, managed hosting for WordPress. All our plans come feature packed. Setup is instant.
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free domain registration
- Malware protection
- Free website migrations
Need more resources? Book a demo for our Agency and Enterprise offerings.
Unlimited migrations with a performance guarantee
Our team handles every migration for you, no limits, no downtime, and absolutely no fees. And if your site doesn’t perform faster* on our platform, we’ll give you a full year free.
That’s our promise.
* Comparing global average TTFB (Time To First Byte)
Hosting.com is the fastest, period
Our Enterprise CDN (Content Delivery Network) delivers lightning speed to visitors everywhere. It's fully optimized, no setup required, and included at no extra cost.
- Global edge network with response times less than 100ms.
- Full-page caching at the edge for instant delivery.
- Cloudflare Enterprise CDN & WAF (Web Application Firewall) included.
Enterprise level protection
Security shouldn’t be complicated.
Our Enterprise WordPress Firewall quietly guards your site in the background, blocking harmful traffic before it even gets close to your server. Every request is checked and any threat is stopped before it can harm your site.
You’ll enjoy a faster, safer, and more reliable WordPress experience. All without ever lifting a finger, thanks to our security suite.
- Dual firewalls powered by Cloudflare and Imunify360.
- Continuous malware monitoring and cleanup.
- Always-on defense with zero configuration necessary.
Simple WordPress management
No PhD required. Hosting.com’s control panel is clean, intuitive, and built for WordPress.
Publishing, updating, and managing your sites is effortless, so you can focus on your business and not learning complex systems.
Discover how easy it is to manage through our intuitive, user-friendly platform.
- Clean, WordPress-focused dashboard.
- Optimized servers for speed and reliability.
- 24/7/365 support from real WordPress experts.
not hours
AI generates your site’s structure, starter content, and key pages instantly, all fully native in WordPress. You get a fast, professional foundation without the busywork.
with real impact
AI doesn’t just suggest, it takes action. Generate pages, rewrite content, apply discounts at scale, and handle tasks automatically so you can move faster,
with less effort.
Your AI builder remembers your style, voice, and design choices. Every change it makes stays consistent with your brand and the goals of your site.
Update once, apply and fix everywhere. Global edits let you adjust tone, styling, or content across your entire site with a single action, no manual rework needed.
WordPress support you can count on
Support shouldn’t be a struggle. Our team of real WordPress experts is available around the clock to help you solve problems quickly and with care, not canned responses.
Hosting.com always
has your back
Plugin issues? Is your WP-Admin slow or site not loading properly? No problem! Our expert WordPress Support team is here to assist you no matter what the need is.
Talk to real humans
While other hosting companies are increasingly opting for mindless AI agents, our industry leading WordPress Support team can be contacted at any time directly from your WordPress control panel. We’re always just a few clicks away.
Our support team is available 24/7/365
We always put our customers first, as our top priority. We treat your site like it was our own. We’re real people that are here to help you when you need it.
Trusted by millions
We’re proud to host more than 3 million sites. Being trusted with your business is what keeps us going, and we’re here to support you around the clock.
Trusted by those who trust WordPress most
Thousands of creators, agencies, and businesses rely on our platform every day for performance, security, and expert support. Here’s what they have to say.
Ready to get started?
Join thousands who manage their sites the simple way — start today.