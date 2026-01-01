MANAGED HOSTING FOR WORDPRESS

Powerful & Secure Hosting for WordPress

Experience blazing-fast load times, enterprise-grade security, and effortless management. Our managed hosting platform for WordPress keeps your site running smoothly while you focus on growing your business.

  • Powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and Cloudflare Enterprise
  • Free SSL, CDN, Malware Protection and Website Firewall
  • Free WP Rocket and Object Cache Pro Plugins (plan dependent)
  • 24x7 Expert Support & Unlimited Free Migrations
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Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!

Choose your ideal managed plan

Fast, secure, managed hosting for WordPress. All our plans come feature packed. Setup is instant.

  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Free domain registration
  • Malware protection
  • Free website migrations
Select Plans:
Yearly (2 months free!)

Need more resources? Book a demo for our Agency and Enterprise offerings.

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SWITCH WITH CONFIDENCE

Unlimited migrations with a performance guarantee

Our team handles every migration for you, no limits, no downtime, and absolutely no fees. And if your site doesn’t perform faster* on our platform, we’ll give you a full year free.

That’s our promise.

* Comparing global average TTFB (Time To First Byte)

**Unlimited migrations with a performance guarantee**
GO SUPERSONIC

Hosting.com is the fastest, period

Our Enterprise CDN (Content Delivery Network) delivers lightning speed to visitors everywhere. It's fully optimized, no setup required, and included at no extra cost.

Find out why it's the fastest platform.

  • Global edge network with response times less than 100ms.
  • Full-page caching at the edge for instant delivery.
  • Cloudflare Enterprise CDN & WAF (Web Application Firewall) included.
Hosting.com is the fastest, period
ALWAYS-ON, ALWAYS SECURE

Enterprise level protection

Security shouldn’t be complicated.

Our Enterprise WordPress Firewall quietly guards your site in the background, blocking harmful traffic before it even gets close to your server. Every request is checked and any threat is stopped before it can harm your site.

You’ll enjoy a faster, safer, and more reliable WordPress experience. All without ever lifting a finger, thanks to our security suite.

Find out more about our top level security.

  • Dual firewalls powered by Cloudflare and Imunify360.
  • Continuous malware monitoring and cleanup.
  • Always-on defense with zero configuration necessary.
Enterprise level protection
INTUITIVE BY DESIGN

Simple WordPress management

No PhD required. Hosting.com’s control panel is clean, intuitive, and built for WordPress.

Publishing, updating, and managing your sites is effortless, so you can focus on your business and not learning complex systems.

Discover how easy it is to manage through our intuitive, user-friendly platform.

  • Clean, WordPress-focused dashboard.
  • Optimized servers for speed and reliability.
  • 24/7/365 support from real WordPress experts.
Simple WordPress management
Build your site in minutes,
not hours

AI generates your site’s structure, starter content, and key pages instantly, all fully native in WordPress. You get a fast, professional foundation without the busywork.

Full agentic experience
with real impact

AI doesn’t just suggest, it takes action. Generate pages, rewrite content, apply discounts at scale, and handle tasks automatically so you can move faster,
with less effort.

Always knows the context and brand

Your AI builder remembers your style, voice, and design choices. Every change it makes stays consistent with your brand and the goals of your site.

Apply changes instantly across whole site

Update once, apply and fix everywhere. Global edits let you adjust tone, styling, or content across your entire site with a single action, no manual rework needed.

WordPress support you can count on

Support shouldn’t be a struggle. Our team of real WordPress experts is available around the clock to help you solve problems quickly and with care, not canned responses.

<1m
Average chat response time
Our WordPress experts are ready around the clock to respond in seconds so you can get back to building, not waiting.
(Average for Q3 2025)
<15m
Average ticket response
Every ticket is a priority, requests are reviewed and answered within minutes by real engineers who know WordPress inside out.
(Average for Q3 2025)
97%
Average customer satisfaction
Every ticket is a priority, requests are reviewed and answered within minutes by real engineers who know WordPress inside out.
(Average for Q3 2025)

  • Hosting.com always
    has your back

    Plugin issues? Is your WP-Admin slow or site not loading properly? No problem! Our expert WordPress Support team is here to assist you no matter what the need is.

  • Talk to real humans

    While other hosting companies are increasingly opting for mindless AI agents, our industry leading WordPress Support team can be contacted at any time directly from your WordPress control panel. We’re always just a few clicks away.

  • Our support team is available 24/7/365

    We always put our customers first, as our top priority. We treat your site like it was our own. We’re real people that are here to help you when you need it.

  • Trusted by millions

    We’re proud to host more than 3 million sites. Being trusted with your business is what keeps us going, and we’re here to support you around the clock.

Ready to see hosting.com in action?

Book a demo or speak with our team by filling out the form below. Our managed hosting for WordPress is the best in the industry - built for performance, security, and scale.

BACKED BY EXPERIENCE

Trusted by those who trust WordPress most

Thousands of creators, agencies, and businesses rely on our platform every day for performance, security, and expert support. Here’s what they have to say.

  • I love hosting.com

    Best internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
    ICU Media

  • Reliable support every time

    Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
    Sean Tucker

  • Exceptional assistance

    Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
    Brother David Mary

Ready to get started?

Join thousands who manage their sites the simple way — start today.

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