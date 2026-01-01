Enjoy fast, secure, and scalable web hosting with LiteSpeed Webserver, built-in automated backups, free migration, and a unified control panel designed for flexibility and growth.
Fast, reliable, secure web hosting
- High performance with AMD EPYC CPUs, NVMe SSD storage & LiteSpeed
- 24/7/365 in-house support from real experts
- Advanced security with SSL, brute force, malware & DDoS protection
- Global data centers for low latency and fast page loads
Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!
Choose your plan
No matter where you start, every plan delivers: NVMe storage, LiteSpeed caching, unlimited MariaDB databases, advanced malware protection, and free SSL.
Compare our plans below to see which setup fits your site best.
- Free website migration
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Monarx security
- 99.9% uptime SLA
- Free domain with select plans
*for the 1st year on any annual plan, includes .com, .net, .org, .us, .info, .pro, .digital, .online, .site or .store
**please see terms of service
What our customers have to say
Reliable support every timeHosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
Sean Tucker
Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
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Basic Functions
Performance & Technology
Professional E-Mail
LiteSpeed web server
All plans run on the LiteSpeed web server, the industry's fastest web server.
Up to 20x faster page loads for PHP and WordPress.
LitSpeed Cache by default for full-page caching at the server level.
Full compatibility with .htaccess for easy migration, with no rewrite rules needed.
HTTP/3 and QUIC support when cutting-edge protocols are necessary.
Isolated websites
Every website runs in its own isolated container and not in add-on domains, fully separate.
No website can ever access another's files to prevent compromised files from spreading to other websites
Each website gets its own resource limits: CPU, I/O bandwidth, IOPS, memory.
Isolation is built into the platform using Linux namespaces and cgroups on Btrfs file system.
Automated malware protection by Monarx
Every website is protected by Monarx. It's an intelligent, server-level security agent that prevents, detects, and cleans malware automatically.
Real-time prevention and cleanup
Malicious files are blocked the moment they're written to the disk, before they can execute and neutralised without disrupting your website.
Webshell & backdoor protection
Everything works silently in the background and you don't have to install or manage anything.
Zero configuration
Monarx is specifically designed to catch PHP webshells, backdoors, and malware droppers before they can do any harm.
Machine learning detection
Monarx uses machine learning and heuristics, not just outdated signature databases.
Low resource usage
Designed for hosting environments your site will feel minimal impact on its speed.
Monarx and ModSecurity
ModSecurity stops malicious HTTP requests while Monarx catches any files that get past and try to persist on your server. Two layers of protection with no gaps.
Grow without limits
Start small and scale big, all without ever switching platforms.
Start with one site and scale to 100, all without ever having to migrate.
Need more than shared hosting? Upgrade to our Managed VPS seamlessly with zero downtime. Your websites stay in the same panel.
Add more than one package to the same hosting account and manage them from our modern and responsive panel.
Find anything you need across your websites directly from the panel.
ModSecurity web application firewall
Enterprise-level security, built directly into your hosting.
Built-in by default, the firewall protects against SQL injection, XSS, and other modern attacks.
Custom rule management, version updates, and feature control directly from the hosting panel.
Self-migraton tools
You are in complete control when moving your websites' files, databases, and emails to us. All passwords are preserved and you can test everything via preview URLs before going live.
Of course, we are always ready to assist if you would prefer we perform the transfer.
When migrating your websites from a cPanel environment you have three options:
- Upload a cPanel backup file which will extract and deploy automatically.
- If you have root credentials you can stream backups directly from your old server.
- And for large accounts with no size limits you can perform a root import directly.
When migrating your websites from Plesk you have only one option that is extremely straightforward.
- Obtain a Plesk backup file and import it here with our automated tools.
WordPress Toolkit
Not just a one-click installer. It's a complete WordPress management powerhouse.
Auto-install
Install the latest WordPress version with one click, ready in seconds.
Extendify AI builder
Build a complete WordPress site for free with the help of AI.
Plugin Management
Install, update, and manage plugins without ever logging into the WordPress dashboard.
Auto-update scheduler
Schedule core and plugin updates automatically to they never surprise you.
WP admin lockdown
Restrict wp-login.php access to only specific IP addresses.
Single sign-on
Access WordPress admin panel without entering your login credentials.
Debug mode
Toggle WP_DEBUG and view error logs directly from the hosting panel.
WooCommerce
One-click WooCommerce installation.
Staging
Create staging copies, test changes, and promote to live with ease.
User management
Add, delete, and manage WP users directly from the hosting panel.
SSL certificate management
All websites get a Let's Encrypt certificate out of the box and update automatically. No need to configure anything.
You can install third-party SSL certificates as you see fit to any of your websites.
Toggle forced HTTPS with a single click and automatically redirect HTTP traffic.
Professional email
Full professional email hosting included with every plan at no extra cost.
Powered by RoundCube, sign into your inbox without ever having to use your email and password.
Compatible with any email client (Outlook, Mailbird, Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Gmail app,etc.) and configurable via IMAP/POP3/SMTP.
Outbound email filtering provided by MailChannels and SpamExperts ensure your emails reach the inbox, not spam while Rspamd protects your inbox with intelligent scoring and whitelisting.
Proper email authentication via SPF and DKIM built-in from the start.
Mailboxes, aliases, forwarders, auto-responders, and catch-all addresses right out of the box.
Automatically configure your email address with Gmail, or contact us and we'll guide you through the process.
Node.js application hosting
Full Node.js support for modern web applications available on our 5+ website plans.
Redis cache
Each of your websites has its own dedicated Redis instance out of the box for our 10+ website plans.
No shared Redis, preventing data leaks between instances.
Dramatically speeds up WordPress, WooCommerce, and dynamic applications.
Enable or disable Redis per website directly from the hosting panel.
DNS & domain management
Automatically installed and configured for unlimited DNS servers.
An extra layer of DNS security right out of the box.
Powered by our own infrastructure and customizable.
Full access to a DNS zone editor.
Domain aliases, addon domains, and subdomains fully available.
Straightforward 301/302 redirects management.
The full suite of developer tools
FTP/SFTP
Granular per-user access.
File manager
Web-based, drag-and-drop, grid/list views.
Multi-PHP
Switch PHP version per website (5.6–8.5).
php.ini editor
Platform, server, and per-site levels.
Cron jobs
Schedule automated tasks.
Rest API
Full API (OpenAPI 3.0). Automate everything.
phpMyAdmin
Database management and SQL import and export.
Opcode caching
Cache compiled PHP opcodes.
PHP extensions
Brotli, Xmlrpc, Oauth, PdoDblib, Apcu, and more.
PHP error log
View php-error.log directly from the hosting panel.
Restart PHP container
One-click restart that reloads php.ini and redis.conf.
IonCube loader
Toggle for IonCube-protected scripts.
SSH access
Key-based or password authentication. For our 5+ site plans.
Staging
One-click promotion to live. For our 5+ site plans
Clone website
Duplicates files and databases. For our 10+ site plans.
Daily backups
Backups directly built into the platform, not a paid add-on.
Restore a single file, database, email account, or the entire database with a single click, or let us know what you'd like us to recover for you.
Backups run and are stored on separate hardware so your site's performance remains unaffected.
Built-in analytics
Daily traffic graph right in the overview dashboard.
Detailed visitor analytics.
No third-party tools necessary. The analytics are built into the platform.
Multi-user & collaboration
Invite team members or give your developer access to manage your website while controlling exactly what they can see and do.
Protect your hosting account with two-factor authentication. Once enabled, you'll enter a temporary code every time you log in.
You don't need a separate account for each website. Manage them all from the same one.
Hand over website ownership with one click.
Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!
Questions? We’re here to help.
Our Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!
Frequently asked questions
It’s the service that stores your website's files and makes them available for the world to see on the internet.
On shared hosting, resources are spread across many customers on the same server, so performance can vary depending on what everyone else is doing. With a Managed cPanel Server, all the RAM, CPU and NVMe storage are dedicated entirely to you. You'll still get the same familiar cPanel interface, but with the added benefit of full isolation, predictable performance and resources that are yours alone.
Yes. If you want a website, you need a place for it to live online. A hosting plan provides that secure space on our servers.
We offer Shared Hosting (best for new sites), Hosting for WordPress (optimized for WordPress), and VPS Hosting (for high-traffic sites needing more power).
It’s the most cost-effective way to get online. Your site shares server resources with others, which keeps the price low. It's perfect for personal sites, blogs, and small businesses.
Yes, our plans are designed to grow with you. You can upgrade easily and without downtime.