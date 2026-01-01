Fast, reliable, secure web hosting

Enjoy fast, secure, and scalable web hosting with LiteSpeed Webserver, built-in automated backups, free migration, and a unified control panel designed for flexibility and growth.

  • High performance with AMD EPYC CPUs, NVMe SSD storage & LiteSpeed
  • 24/7/365 in-house support from real experts
  • Advanced security with SSL, brute force, malware & DDoS protection
  • Global data centers for low latency and fast page loads
See plans

Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!

Choose your plan

No matter where you start, every plan delivers: NVMe storage, LiteSpeed caching, unlimited MariaDB databases, advanced malware protection, and free SSL.

Compare our plans below to see which setup fits your site best.

  • Free website migration
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Monarx security
  • 99.9% uptime SLA
  • Free domain with select plans

*for the 1st year on any annual plan, includes .com, .net, .org, .us, .info, .pro, .digital, .online, .site or .store
**please see terms of service

truspilot logo

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

5 Star Review

Exceptional assistance

Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.

Brother David Mary

Starter

Plus

Pro

Max

Highlights
LiteSpeed Performance
-
-
-
-
One-Click-App-Install
-
-
-
-
Basic Functions
Technology
Enhance
Enhance
Enhance
Enhance
Number of Websites
1
2
10
50
Disk Space
15GB
30GB
50GB
100GB
Number of MariaDB
-
-
-
-
Number of FTP Accounts
Domain Name
1 (Free in first year)
1 (Free in first year)
1 (Free in first year)
1 (Free in first year)
Addon Domains
0
1
5
100
Subdomains
5
5
10
20
Domain Aliases
5
5
10
20
SSL Certificates
1
2
10
100
Performance & Technology
AMD EPYC CPU
Monthly Page Views
Node.js
-
-
-
-
Python
-
-
-
-
Memcached
-
-
-
-
Bandwidth Allowance
Memory Limit
2GB
3GB
6GB
8GB
Virtual CPUs
2
2
4
4
IOPS
1024
2048
4096
8192
IO Bandwidth
50mb/sec
100mb/sec
150mb/sec
250mb/sec
Processes
60
90
120
120
LiteSpeed
SSH Access
REDIS Cache
PHP Version
Up to 8.4
Up to 8.4
Up to 8.4
Up to 8.4
Professional E-Mail
E-Mail technology
IMAP/POP3
IMAP/POP3
IMAP/POP3
IMAP/POP3
Number of mail boxes
5
10
20
50
Mail Space
E-Mail forwarders
20
40
80
100
E-Mail size limit
100MB
100MB
100MB
100MB
E-Mails per hour
100
100
100
100
E-Mails per day
2400
2400
2400
2400
Recipient Limit
100
100
100
100
Webmail
Calendar
Contacts
Tasks
Buy
Buy
Buy
Buy

LiteSpeed web server

All plans run on the LiteSpeed web server, the industry's fastest web server.

Improved performance

Up to 20x faster page loads for PHP and WordPress.

Built-in LS Cache

LitSpeed Cache by default for full-page caching at the server level.

.htaccess compatible

Full compatibility with .htaccess for easy migration, with no rewrite rules needed.

Modern protocols

HTTP/3 and QUIC support when cutting-edge protocols are necessary.

97%
Of our customers would recommend us to a friend
1.8M+
Active services helping our customers succeed
181
Countries/territories where people choose hosting.com

Isolated websites

Every website runs in its own isolated container and not in add-on domains, fully separate.

No cross-over

No website can ever access another's files to prevent compromised files from spreading to other websites

Dedicated resources

Each website gets its own resource limits: CPU, I/O bandwidth, IOPS, memory.

Containers by Linux

Isolation is built into the platform using Linux namespaces and cgroups on Btrfs file system.

Automated malware protection by Monarx

Every website is protected by Monarx. It's an intelligent, server-level security agent that prevents, detects, and cleans malware automatically.

  • Real-time prevention and cleanup

    Malicious files are blocked the moment they're written to the disk, before they can execute and neutralised without disrupting your website.

  • Webshell & backdoor protection

    Everything works silently in the background and you don't have to install or manage anything.

  • Zero configuration

    Monarx is specifically designed to catch PHP webshells, backdoors, and malware droppers before they can do any harm.

  • Machine learning detection

    Monarx uses machine learning and heuristics, not just outdated signature databases.

  • Low resource usage

    Designed for hosting environments your site will feel minimal impact on its speed.

  • Monarx and ModSecurity

    ModSecurity stops malicious HTTP requests while Monarx catches any files that get past and try to persist on your server. Two layers of protection with no gaps.

Grow without limits

Start small and scale big, all without ever switching platforms.

Scale infinitely

Start with one site and scale to 100, all without ever having to migrate.

Upgrade to VPS

Need more than shared hosting? Upgrade to our Managed VPS seamlessly with zero downtime. Your websites stay in the same panel.

Multiple packages

Add more than one package to the same hosting account and manage them from our modern and responsive panel.

Global search

Find anything you need across your websites directly from the panel.

ModSecurity web application firewall

Enterprise-level security, built directly into your hosting.

OWASP ModSecurity

Built-in by default, the firewall protects against SQL injection, XSS, and other modern attacks.

Granular control

Custom rule management, version updates, and feature control directly from the hosting panel.

Self-migraton tools

You are in complete control when moving your websites' files, databases, and emails to us. All passwords are preserved and you can test everything via preview URLs before going live.

Of course, we are always ready to assist if you would prefer we perform the transfer.

cPanel migration

When migrating your websites from a cPanel environment you have three options:

  • Upload a cPanel backup file which will extract and deploy automatically.
  • If you have root credentials you can stream backups directly from your old server.
  • And for large accounts with no size limits you can perform a root import directly.
Plesk migration

When migrating your websites from Plesk you have only one option that is extremely straightforward.

  • Obtain a Plesk backup file and import it here with our automated tools.

WordPress Toolkit

Not just a one-click installer. It's a complete WordPress management powerhouse.

  • Auto-install

    Install the latest WordPress version with one click, ready in seconds.

  • Extendify AI builder

    Build a complete WordPress site for free with the help of AI.

  • Plugin Management

    Install, update, and manage plugins without ever logging into the WordPress dashboard.

  • Auto-update scheduler

    Schedule core and plugin updates automatically to they never surprise you.

  • WP admin lockdown

    Restrict wp-login.php access to only specific IP addresses.

  • Single sign-on

    Access WordPress admin panel without entering your login credentials.

  • Debug mode

    Toggle WP_DEBUG and view error logs directly from the hosting panel.

  • WooCommerce

    One-click WooCommerce installation.

  • Staging

    Create staging copies, test changes, and promote to live with ease.

  • User management

    Add, delete, and manage WP users directly from the hosting panel.

SSL certificate management

Automatic certificate installation

All websites get a Let's Encrypt certificate out of the box and update automatically. No need to configure anything.

Custom SSL certificates

You can install third-party SSL certificates as you see fit to any of your websites.

Forced HTTPS

Toggle forced HTTPS with a single click and automatically redirect HTTP traffic.

Professional email

Full professional email hosting included with every plan at no extra cost.

Webmail with single sign-on

Powered by RoundCube, sign into your inbox without ever having to use your email and password.

Email client compatibility

Compatible with any email client (Outlook, Mailbird, Thunderbird, Apple Mail, Gmail app,etc.) and configurable via IMAP/POP3/SMTP.

Inbound and outbound filtering

Outbound email filtering provided by MailChannels and SpamExperts ensure your emails reach the inbox, not spam while Rspamd protects your inbox with intelligent scoring and whitelisting.

SPF+DKIM

Proper email authentication via SPF and DKIM built-in from the start.

All the tools you need

Mailboxes, aliases, forwarders, auto-responders, and catch-all addresses right out of the box.

Automatic Gmail configuration

Automatically configure your email address with Gmail, or contact us and we'll guide you through the process.

Node.js application hosting

Full Node.js support for modern web applications available on our 5+ website plans.

Deploy multiple Node.js apps per website
Configurable startup commands, such as npm start --production.
Automatic restart if your application crashes.
Runs inside the same isolated container as your website.
Dev mode for testing and managed mode for production.
View application logs directly from your hosting panel.

Redis cache

Each of your websites has its own dedicated Redis instance out of the box for our 10+ website plans.

Fully containerized

No shared Redis, preventing data leaks between instances.

Improved performance

Dramatically speeds up WordPress, WooCommerce, and dynamic applications.

Granular control

Enable or disable Redis per website directly from the hosting panel.

DNS & domain management

PowerDNS

Automatically installed and configured for unlimited DNS servers.

DNSSEC

An extra layer of DNS security right out of the box.

White-label nameservers

Powered by our own infrastructure and customizable.

DNS editor

Full access to a DNS zone editor.

Domain types

Domain aliases, addon domains, and subdomains fully available.

Redirects

Straightforward 301/302 redirects management.

The full suite of developer tools

  • FTP/SFTP

    Granular per-user access.

  • File manager

    Web-based, drag-and-drop, grid/list views.

  • Multi-PHP

    Switch PHP version per website (5.6–8.5).

  • php.ini editor

    Platform, server, and per-site levels.

  • Cron jobs

    Schedule automated tasks.

  • Rest API

    Full API (OpenAPI 3.0). Automate everything.

  • phpMyAdmin

    Database management and SQL import and export.

  • Opcode caching

    Cache compiled PHP opcodes.

  • PHP extensions

    Brotli, Xmlrpc, Oauth, PdoDblib, Apcu, and more.

  • PHP error log

    View php-error.log directly from the hosting panel.

  • Restart PHP container

    One-click restart that reloads php.ini and redis.conf.

  • IonCube loader

    Toggle for IonCube-protected scripts.

  • SSH access

    Key-based or password authentication. For our 5+ site plans.

  • Staging

    One-click promotion to live. For our 5+ site plans

  • Clone website

    Duplicates files and databases. For our 10+ site plans.

Daily backups

Backups directly built into the platform, not a paid add-on.

Automatic and on-demand backups
One-click granular restore

Restore a single file, database, email account, or the entire database with a single click, or let us know what you'd like us to recover for you.

Dedicated backup servers

Backups run and are stored on separate hardware so your site's performance remains unaffected.

Built-in analytics

Visitors chart

Daily traffic graph right in the overview dashboard.

Full analytics page

Detailed visitor analytics.

Ready out of the box

No third-party tools necessary. The analytics are built into the platform.

Multi-user & collaboration

Team-based permissions

Invite team members or give your developer access to manage your website while controlling exactly what they can see and do.

2FA security

Protect your hosting account with two-factor authentication. Once enabled, you'll enter a temporary code every time you log in.

Manage multiple websites

You don't need a separate account for each website. Manage them all from the same one.

Transfer websites

Hand over website ownership with one click.

Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!

Questions? We’re here to help.

Our Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

Questions? We’re here to help.

Frequently asked questions

It’s the service that stores your website's files and makes them available for the world to see on the internet.

On shared hosting, resources are spread across many customers on the same server, so performance can vary depending on what everyone else is doing. With a Managed cPanel Server, all the RAM, CPU and NVMe storage are dedicated entirely to you. You'll still get the same familiar cPanel interface, but with the added benefit of full isolation, predictable performance and resources that are yours alone.

Yes. If you want a website, you need a place for it to live online. A hosting plan provides that secure space on our servers.

We offer Shared Hosting (best for new sites), Hosting for WordPress (optimized for WordPress), and VPS Hosting (for high-traffic sites needing more power).

It’s the most cost-effective way to get online. Your site shares server resources with others, which keeps the price low. It's perfect for personal sites, blogs, and small businesses.

Yes, our plans are designed to grow with you. You can upgrade easily and without downtime.

Yes, all plans come with our integrated cPanel email solution, so you can create professional addresses using your domain name.

No. Our control panel is intuitive, but developers can also access advanced tools like SSH, Git integration, and custom cron jobs.

Yes. All our plans include robust security features like SSL certificates, DDoS protection, and automated backups to keep your site safe.

Some of our plans do. Just check the features of each plan to see which one fits your needs. check plan specs for the site limit.