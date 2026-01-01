Boost your website’s performance with WP Rocket. Install WP Rocket and let it handle the heavy lifting. Caching, file optimisation, and more, all in just a few clicks.
Speed up your WordPress site in minutes with WP Rocket
- Faster load times
- Better SEO
- Happier visitors
- No tech skill required
What is WP Rocket?
WP Rocket is a premium suite of performance optimization and caching solutions for WordPress. Its primary goal is to speed up your website, improve user experience and enhance Core Web Vitals. All of that while keeping configuration and technological knowledge requirements to a minimum.
From the moment you install WP Rocket, you'll see how easy it is to use. Whether you're just starting out or you're a seasoned pro, WP Rocket is built for everyone. It automatically applies 80% of the industry's top performance optimization practices, making it the ideal "set it and forget it" solution for your website. And for those who like to fine-tune, WP Rocket offers plenty of advanced options to help you get the absolute most out of your site's speed.
Top features
If you're after a solution that effortlessly boosts your website's speed and smoothness, then WP Rocket's complete suite of tools is exactly what you need. It's packed with features designed to deliver a faster, smoother browsing experience with minimal effort on your part. Here are just a few of the plugin's most prominent features:
Page caching
Cache Preloading
GZIP compression
File optimization
Lazy load
Database optimization
CDN compatibility
User-friendly dashboard
Results you can expect
WP Rocket's comprehensive features work in harmony to deliver remarkable improvements across your website. Experience a boost in loading times, delight your visitors with a snappier experience, and even enhance your SEO. Here's what you can expect:
Unlock significantly quicker page loads through WP Rocket's intelligent caching, robust file optimization, and efficient lazy loading.
Instantly loading websites captivate visitors. By eliminating frustrating delays, WP Rocket keeps users engaged, encouraging longer stays and fewer abandonments.
See substantial gains in key metrics like Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) and Interaction to Next Paint (INP), earning your website better favor with search engines.
A fast, stable, and reliable website builds user trust, especially on mobile. WP Rocket empowers your site to encourage user action and drive conversions.
Why choose WP Rocket through us?
At Hosting.com we always strive to make things as easy and accessible to our customers as possible. That is why choosing to enhance your website with WP Rocket through us means our dedication extends to it as well. The biggest upside of purchasing the plugin through us is the exclusive discount we offer. At 20% off, you still get all of WP Rocket’s amazing features at an amazing price, making it more accessible than ever!
Are you also tired of tracking and renewing your plugin licenses manually? With us you will not have to. We manage WP Rocket renewals, eliminating that point from your to-do list. For the true plug-and-play fee, we can even install the plugin for you. Choosing WP Rocket through us means you get all the incredible benefits of this plugin, at a lower price and with absolutely no fuss.
What our customers have to say
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Hosting.com as an alternative to HostgatorI had tons of troubles with Hostgator and decided to move 6 months earlier. Hosting.com (previously A2 Hosting) was a price match but I was also looking for cPanel and cPanel migration and a few other features. I am super happy with the speed of my websites and support desk seem to be A class. Hostgator was good only at the beginning, in the past two years everything has gone south bit by bit. I can provide screenshots of the mistakes and answers from Hostgator customer support for what I say here
Max Bebe
Great experience with this hostingGreat experience with this hosting service! 👍 They were very responsive and helped me quickly resolve my issue. Their support team guided me step-by-step and made deploying my website smooth and hassle-free. Highly recommended for anyone looking for reliable hosting and excellent customer support!
Sheikh Zayan
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