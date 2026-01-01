Build a smarter website, fast.

Our AI website builder makes it incredibly easy to create a site that looks good, works hard, and reflects your brand. Whether you're selling products, booking clients, or just getting your name out there, you'll be up and running in minutes.

Save up to 67% now. Starting at $4.99 / mo. Was $14.99 / mo.

Start creating now
Templates

Our templates

Fast, responsive, and built to flex. Our designs work for any industry and are easy to customize. No code, no compromises.

See plans

  • Beauty salon

  • Vet clinic

  • App landing page

  • Wedding venue

  • Luxury car rental

  • Heritage hotel

  • Chef restaurant

  • Mobile app

  • Recycling & waste services

  • Cosmetics shop

  • Design agency

  • Nutrition consultant

Three steps. That's all it takes to get online.

With hosting.com's AI Sitebuilder, you can launch a custom site in minutes. No faffing around, no tech skills needed. Just follow these three steps and you’re live.

Try it today
Launch your site

Pick your plan, open the builder, and choose a professionally designed template, or let AI do the heavy lifting. Just answer a few quick questions, and we’ll generate a site tailored to your business.

Make it yours

Tweak the layout, update your content, swap in your own images. Every part of your site is yours to customize. Our editor makes it easy to fine-tune as you grow.

Stay in control

Keep everything running smoothly from one smart dashboard. Track visitors, manage orders, connect your socials, and stay on top of your site. All in one place. Simple.

Pick your plan to get started

  • AI features
  • Advanced customization with widgets
  • 24/7 expert support

*for the 1st year on any annual plan, includes .com, .net, .org, .us, .online, .site, .store

30 days money-back guarantee - please see Terms of Service

See what's included

Plus

Pro

Store Plus

Store Pro

Highlights
Domain name
.com/.net/.org/.us included in the first year
.com/.net/.org/.us included in the first year
.com/.net/.org/.us included in the first year
.com/.net/.org/.us included in the first year
AI Powered Website Creation
Access to numerous themes & templates
Basic Functions
Number of pages
5
20
Number of products
0
0
Up to 100
Up to 1000
SSL certificate
Backup and Restore
Advanced Statistics
Pop Up Overlays
Multi Language Websites
Personalization
Blog
Password protected pages
Media & Personalization
Widgets
Media Uploads, Sliders & Galleries
Social Media Connectivity
Edit Background per device
HTML
Dynamic Pages
Business & eCommerce
Contact Form
Click-to-Call
Click-to-map
Click-to-email
Restaurant Menu
Coupons
Memberships
Automated Taxes & Shipping
Open Table Reservations
Digital products & Subscriptions

Everything you need. Nothing you don’t.

Our AI website builder comes packed with smart tools to help you create a professional, high-performing site, with no tech experience needed. From polished templates to powerful business features, it’s all built in and ready to go.

Everything you need. Nothing you don’t.
Let AI build it for you

Skip the hard part. Our AI builder designs and launches a professional, personalised website in minutes. No experience (or panic) required.

Designs that actually look good

Choose from a stack of modern, customizable themes built to impress. Your brand will look sharp from day one.

Edit anytime, anywhere

Tweak copy, swap images, or shuffle your layout, all from a clean editor that works on desktop or mobile. You’re in control, wherever you are.

Visuals and features, built in

Stock images? Included. Handy widgets and add-ons? Ready to go. No extra logins, no extra spend.

Real tools for real businesses

From videos and booking forms to social feeds and contact pages, turn your website into a proper business HQ in just a few clicks.

Selling? You’re sorted

Add a fully integrated online store with secure checkout, product pages, and payment tools—all without lifting more than a finger.

Want your website to do more?

We’re talking real growth tools baked in. SEO that actually works, analytics that make sense, e-commerce that’s ready to roll. No setup, no tech headaches, just a smarter site that does the heavy lifting for you.

Want your website to do more?
Layouts that do the legwork

Contact forms, bookings, FAQs, logins, you name it. Our prebuilt layouts come ready to go, so you can focus on what matters: connecting with your audience.

Your store, your rules

Sell anything, anywhere, straight from your site. Manage products, take payments (yes, even Apple Pay and Google Pay), and keep it all secure, right from your dashboard.

SEO that works

Show up on Google, get listed on Maps, and connect your Google Business Profile without lifting a finger. Real results, zero guesswork.

Numbers that make sense

See who’s visiting your site, what they’re doing, and how your site’s performing. Hook up tools like Google Analytics in seconds, no coding needed.

Apps to do more, faster

Need a chatbot? Social post scheduler? Accessibility widget? It’s all right there in the built-in app store. No hunting, no hacks, just tools that work.

Questions? We’re here to help

Our hosting.com Sales Team is available 24/7 to help you understand which plan will work for your unique needs!

Questions? We’re here to help

Frequently asked questions

A website gives your business professional online presence. It helps to build trust, and makes it easier for people to find you online. It's often the first impression for potential customers.

A website helps to attract new customers through search engines, showcases your products or services 24/7, and provides tools to sell, schedule, and engage. All of those in the same, convenient place.

No. With the AI-powered setup and user-friendly editor, anyone can create a professional website without any coding or design experience.

You can launch a website in minutes. Just answer a few questions, and AI will create a personalized site that’s ready to customize.

Absolutely. The editor lets you fully customize layouts, text, images, and more.