Free migration. Faster hosting. Zero downtime.

Switch to faster, more secure hosting with free migration and zero downtime. Our experts manage your migration end-to-end and fully test it before going live.

  • Zero risk with our 30-day money back guarantee.
  • High performance hosting & advanced security.
  • Global data centers & automated backups.
  • 24/7 support.
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Trusted by the world’s top enterprises

We power experiences for some of the biggest brands in the world.

Steps to migrate

Step 1 - Choose Your Plan

Pick the hosting plan that suits your needs. Whether you need something beginner-friendly, optimized for WordPress or developer-grade, we’ve got you covered.

Step 2 - Contact Support

Get in touch with our expert support team and we’ll guide you through what details we need to to migrate your site securely and stress-free.

Step 3 - We Handle the Rest

We’ll move your site with no downtime, set everything up, and make sure it’s running smoothly. Our support team is here 24/7 support should you need anything post-migration.

Priority management by Rocket.net specialists

  • High performance & built-in security
  • 99.9% uptime
  • Free migration by experts
  • 30-day money back guarantee
  • 24/7 ongoing expert support

Free WordPress migrations by seasoned experts

Whether you have a single site or a thousand, we’ll migrate them for you, all with a $1 trial and a 30-day money back guarantee.

More Premium Managed hosting for WordPress Hosting
Free WordPress migrations by seasoned experts

Ready to see Rocket.net in action?

Book a demo or contact with our team by filling the form below. Our Managed hosting for WordPress, powered by Rocket.net, is the best in the industry. Built for performance, security and scale.

Speed results

Host the fastest WordPress websites with our plans, pre-configured for maximum speed, helping you get higher conversions & SEO scores.

These are actual, averaged, TTFB (Time to First Byte) speed results of our customers' WordPress websites prior to migrating to our Premium Managed Hosting for WordPress.

Speed results

Built for speed, reliability, and trust

  • LiteSpeed caching & NVMe SSD

    Your site runs faster and stays reliable with LiteSpeed servers and NVMe SSD storage. Visitors enjoy quicker load times and consistent performance, even during busy traffic periods.

  • Global data centers & Anycast DNS

    Our worldwide data centers and Anycast DNS deliver lower latency, faster response times, and consistent uptime so your site runs reliably everywhere.

  • Advanced layered security

    Free SSL, malware protection, antispam filters, and DDoS defense are included with every plan. Your website, data, and visitors remain protected around the clock, giving peace of mind.

  • Automated backups with fast restore

    Your site is backed up regularly and can be restored quickly when needed. This protects your content and keeps your business online without disruption.

  • Scalable performance on demand

    As your site grows, move effortlessly from shared to managed hosting, or into powerful VPS and VDS hosting. Hosting.com ensures every upgrade is seamless, secure, and disruption-free.

  • Free migrations, zero downtime

    Our support team moves your site, email, and files for free, testing everything before launch. You can switch to hosting.com without interruption to your business.

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The stats speak for themselves.

3 million
Websites hosted.
Trusted by millions for fast, secure always-online hosting.
40+
locations around the world.
Global network ensures peak performance wherever your visitors are.
700,000+
valued customers.
Supporting businesses with reliable hosting and real human support.

Questions?
We’re here to help.

Our expert support team is available 24/7 to help you understand how migration works and which plan will work for your unique needs.

Questions? We’re here to help.
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What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

Exceptional assistance

Exceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.

Brother David Mary

5 Star Review

Reliable support every time

Hosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.

Sean Tucker

5 Star Review

Wonderful service for ecommerce stores

Wonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.

Ahmad Jamshed

Frequently Asked Question's

We handle the entire migration, from copying your website files, databases, emails, and domains (if included). We set up everything on your new hosting.com plan, test it, and only switch DNS once you’re happy. There’s no downtime.

Once we have access to your existing hosting account, most sites migrate within 1–4 hours. Larger or more complex setups may take up to 1–2 business days. DNS propagation after the final switch can take 48–72 hours. The sooner we get your details, the sooner we can get started.

No, your site stays live throughout the migration. We copy everything first and only switch when the new setup is fully ready.

Yes. We can migrate existing email accounts and domains as part of your move for a seamless switch. Just let us know you want that, too.

Not at all. We support migrations for WordPress, cPanel, custom CMS, HTML sites, and more. We’ll review your setup and confirm compatibility.

Migration is free for all compatible sites on shared and managed WordPress hosting, regardless of type, with no hidden fees. In rare edge cases (like legacy site builders), custom services may be needed.

We offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, no lock-in. If you're not completely happy, let us know and we’ll refund you.

Once your site is fully migrated and live, we’ll check in to make sure everything’s working smoothly and that you’re happy with the setup. If you have any questions, or need help updating your DNS, installing an SSL, or anything else, we’re here to help. And if something comes up later, you’ll have access to 24/7 support for anything you need going forward.

No problem! Our team of experts is experienced in handling high-traffic and ecommerce sites with no downtime. We’ll do thorough pre-checks, staging validation and multiple rounds of testing before we go live. That way, everything’s ready before DNS is switched, so your customers won’t notice a thing.

Our friendly support team is here 24/7 to help with setup, troubleshooting or account questions. You can chat, call or raise a support ticket anytime.

As part of our Premium Managed Hosting for WordPress migrations, we provide you a free temporary URL, so that you can experience how your site benefits from the speed and security benefits of our platform before making any DNS changes.

Great! Simply purchase your hosting plan and contact our team to request your migration. We’ll take it from there. Providing us access to your current hosting alongside your request means we can get started straight away. If you are unsure how, we can walk you through that.

To migrate your website, we need access to your current hosting or a recent backup of your site (hosting access is preferred). For larger sites, we may need to access to SFTP to perform a true 1:1 clone of your site’s files and database, ensuring accuracy and stability.