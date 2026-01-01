Switch to faster, more secure hosting with free migration and zero downtime. Our experts manage your migration end-to-end and fully test it before going live.
Free migration. Faster hosting. Zero downtime.
- Zero risk with our 30-day money back guarantee.
- High performance hosting & advanced security.
- Global data centers & automated backups.
- 24/7 support.
Shared Hosting
Hosting for WordPress
Email Hosting
Trusted by the world’s top enterprises
We power experiences for some of the biggest brands in the world.
Steps to migrate
Pick the hosting plan that suits your needs. Whether you need something beginner-friendly, optimized for WordPress or developer-grade, we’ve got you covered.
Get in touch with our expert support team and we’ll guide you through what details we need to to migrate your site securely and stress-free.
We’ll move your site with no downtime, set everything up, and make sure it’s running smoothly. Our support team is here 24/7 support should you need anything post-migration.
Seamless site migrations in less than 24 hours
Shared Hosting
Fast and flexible hosting for any type of website with LiteSpeed servers, NVMe SSD storage, and free SSL included. Perfect for blogs, portfolios or growing business sites.Find out more
Hosting for WordPress
Optimized for WordPress, this hosting makes your site faster and more secure with automatic updates and weekly backups. Perfect if you want great performance without dealing with technical setup.Find out more
Email Hosting
Use your domain for professional email like ([email protected]). With hosting.com, you get reliable delivery, advanced spam protection, and easy access across all your devices.Find out more
Free WordPress migrations by seasoned experts
Whether you have a single site or a thousand, we’ll migrate them for you, all with a $1 trial and a 30-day money back guarantee.
Ready to see Rocket.net in action?
Book a demo or contact with our team by filling the form below. Our Managed hosting for WordPress, powered by Rocket.net, is the best in the industry. Built for performance, security and scale.
Speed results
Host the fastest WordPress websites with our plans, pre-configured for maximum speed, helping you get higher conversions & SEO scores.
These are actual, averaged, TTFB (Time to First Byte) speed results of our customers' WordPress websites prior to migrating to our Premium Managed Hosting for WordPress.
Built for speed, reliability, and trust
LiteSpeed caching & NVMe SSD
Your site runs faster and stays reliable with LiteSpeed servers and NVMe SSD storage. Visitors enjoy quicker load times and consistent performance, even during busy traffic periods.
Global data centers & Anycast DNS
Our worldwide data centers and Anycast DNS deliver lower latency, faster response times, and consistent uptime so your site runs reliably everywhere.
Advanced layered security
Free SSL, malware protection, antispam filters, and DDoS defense are included with every plan. Your website, data, and visitors remain protected around the clock, giving peace of mind.
Automated backups with fast restore
Your site is backed up regularly and can be restored quickly when needed. This protects your content and keeps your business online without disruption.
Scalable performance on demand
As your site grows, move effortlessly from shared to managed hosting, or into powerful VPS and VDS hosting. Hosting.com ensures every upgrade is seamless, secure, and disruption-free.
Free migrations, zero downtime
Our support team moves your site, email, and files for free, testing everything before launch. You can switch to hosting.com without interruption to your business.
The stats speak for themselves.
Questions?
We’re here to help.
Our expert support team is available 24/7 to help you understand how migration works and which plan will work for your unique needs.
What our customers have to say
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000 satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Reliable support every timeHosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
Sean Tucker
Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Frequently Asked Question's
We handle the entire migration, from copying your website files, databases, emails, and domains (if included). We set up everything on your new hosting.com plan, test it, and only switch DNS once you’re happy. There’s no downtime.
Once we have access to your existing hosting account, most sites migrate within 1–4 hours. Larger or more complex setups may take up to 1–2 business days. DNS propagation after the final switch can take 48–72 hours. The sooner we get your details, the sooner we can get started.
No, your site stays live throughout the migration. We copy everything first and only switch when the new setup is fully ready.
Yes. We can migrate existing email accounts and domains as part of your move for a seamless switch. Just let us know you want that, too.
Not at all. We support migrations for WordPress, cPanel, custom CMS, HTML sites, and more. We’ll review your setup and confirm compatibility.
Migration is free for all compatible sites on shared and managed WordPress hosting, regardless of type, with no hidden fees. In rare edge cases (like legacy site builders), custom services may be needed.