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Livestream: Who stole my email? Getting WordPress emails to the inbox
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
AgencyDeveloper

Livestream: Who stole my email? Getting WordPress emails to the inbox

When WordPress emails disappear without a trace

A client fills out a form. An order comes through. No email ever arrives. 

Email delivery issues are one of the most common and frustrating WordPress problems agencies face, especially when everything looks fine on the surface. 

In this livestream, Nathan Ingram, Agency Success Trainer at hosting.com, breaks down why WordPress emails go missing and how to get them to the inbox. Nathan breaks down how modern email providers evaluate messages, why default WordPress setups fall short, and what authentication signals actually matter. 

Join us on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free livestream designed for agencies managing client notifications, forms, and ecommerce emails. 

Save your seat and learn how to build a reliable email setup you can repeat across every client site. 

If you've missed the live event, that's okay! You can watch the full recording on YouTube or read the transcript.

The building blocks of reliable WordPress email delivery

Join this session to understand what happens when WordPress sends an email and why delivery breaks down so often. Nathan will connect the dots between authentication, DNS, and email services so you can spot issues quickly and fix them with confidence. 

You will learn: 

  • Why WordPress emails fail and where delivery breaks down 

  • What SPF, DKIM, and DMARC signal to modern email providers 

  • How to authenticate WordPress emails using DNS and hosting settings 

  • How to choose a transactional email service for client sites 

This session is built for WordPress agencies, freelancers, and consultants who want more predictable site behavior and fewer email related issues. Whether you are troubleshooting missing emails or improving your standard setup, this session focuses on steps you can use immediately. 

Ready to stop guessing where your emails went? Register now and learn how to build a reliable WordPress email setup you can reuse across every client site.

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards