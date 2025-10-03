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Graphic for Demystifying DNS with Nathan Ingram
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency

Livestream: Demystifying DNS

Take the mystery out of DNS

DNS feels like alphabet soup with registrars, nameservers, CNAMEs, and propagation, but it’s at the heart of how websites actually work. If you’ve ever hesitated to make a change because you were worried about breaking something, this session is for you. 

Hosting.com is excited to partner with Nathan Ingram, agency coach and educator, for an exclusive livestream about DNS. Nathan will explain the core concepts of DNS in simple, practical terms, while showing you how to avoid common mistakes. 

Join us on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, insightful livestream that will give you confidence to handle DNS without fear. 

Secure your spot now and learn how to troubleshoot issues, manage records, and make smarter choices about DNS services like Cloudflare. 

Demystifying DNS 
Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach & Educator 

You can also review the transcript from the livestream here.

DNS made simple: key takeaways

Join us to gain actionable insights into DNS. Here’s what we’ll cover: 

  • Registrars and nameservers – where domain settings live and how they interact 

  • CNAMEs, A records, and MX records – the essential building blocks explained 

  • Propagation delays – why changes take time and how to plan for it 

  • Troubleshooting DNS issues – practical steps to diagnose and fix problems 

  • Choosing DNS services – when to consider providers like Cloudflare 

This livestream is perfect for agencies and freelancers who want to confidently manage DNS for client sites. Whether you’re just starting to explore DNS or looking to refine your troubleshooting skills, you’ll leave with practical know-how you can put into action immediately. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to finally take the mystery out of DNS. Register now and gain the clarity to manage DNS like a pro. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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