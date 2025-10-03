Take the mystery out of DNS

DNS feels like alphabet soup with registrars, nameservers, CNAMEs, and propagation, but it’s at the heart of how websites actually work. If you’ve ever hesitated to make a change because you were worried about breaking something, this session is for you.

Hosting.com is excited to partner with Nathan Ingram, agency coach and educator, for an exclusive livestream about DNS. Nathan will explain the core concepts of DNS in simple, practical terms, while showing you how to avoid common mistakes.

Join us on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, insightful livestream that will give you confidence to handle DNS without fear.

Secure your spot now and learn how to troubleshoot issues, manage records, and make smarter choices about DNS services like Cloudflare.

Demystifying DNS

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach & Educator