Your accessibility backlog may be your next revenue stream

Accessibility is often the first item cut when budgets tighten or timelines shrink. Over time, those postponed fixes pile up. What looks like deferred maintenance may actually be a recurring revenue opportunity hiding in plain sight.

As part of our Agency Success series, hosting.com welcomes Chris Hinds, COO at Equalize Digital, for a live session focused on helping agencies operationalize accessibility in a way that strengthens margins and client relationships. Chris will walk through real project data from two different agency models and show how accessibility services can become structured, low friction retainers.

Join us on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free livestream built specifically for WordPress agencies navigating budget constraints, AI driven tooling shifts, and increasing client scrutiny around compliance and usability.

You will learn how to transform deferred accessibility work into clear service packages, position it with confidence, and implement scanning and remediation workflows without overhauling your development stack.

How agencies can turn their accessibility backlog into profit

Date: March 25, 2026

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Presenter: Chris Hinds, COO at Equalize Digital