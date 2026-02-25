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Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success teamAgency

Livestream: How agencies can turn their accessibility backlog into profit

Your accessibility backlog may be your next revenue stream

Accessibility is often the first item cut when budgets tighten or timelines shrink. Over time, those postponed fixes pile up. What looks like deferred maintenance may actually be a recurring revenue opportunity hiding in plain sight. 

As part of our Agency Success series, hosting.com welcomes Chris Hinds, COO at Equalize Digital, for a live session focused on helping agencies operationalize accessibility in a way that strengthens margins and client relationships. Chris will walk through real project data from two different agency models and show how accessibility services can become structured, low friction retainers. 

Join us on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free livestream built specifically for WordPress agencies navigating budget constraints, AI driven tooling shifts, and increasing client scrutiny around compliance and usability. 

You will learn how to transform deferred accessibility work into clear service packages, position it with confidence, and implement scanning and remediation workflows without overhauling your development stack. 

How agencies can turn their accessibility backlog into profit 
Date: March 25, 2026 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Presenter: Chris Hinds, COO at Equalize Digital 

A practical roadmap for profitable accessibility services

Get a clearer path for turning accessibility into a managed service your clients understand and value. You will see how agencies are packaging, pricing, and delivering ongoing accessibility work without adding unnecessary complexity. 

Here’s what we’ll cover: 

  • Real revenue data from two agency models: See how accessibility services performed across different pricing structures and client types. 

  • Turning backlog into structured retainers: Learn how to scope, package, and position accessibility work so clients understand the value. 

  • Tool driven scanning and monitoring workflows: Implement automated scanning, reporting, and ongoing monitoring suited for low code WordPress teams. 

  • Content remediation without chaos: Build a repeatable process for fixing issues without derailing active client projects. 

This session is designed for WordPress agency owners, project managers, and technical leads who want to add predictable revenue without adding operational drag. 

Register now to start converting accessibility from a deferred task list into a structured, billable service line. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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