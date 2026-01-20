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Graphic for Imposter syndrome: surviving a crisis of confidence
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency Success teamAgency

Livestream: Imposter syndrome: Surviving a crisis of confidence

The confidence challenge hiding inside agency work

Many web professionals quietly wonder when they will be found out. Even with years of experience, strong client results, and steady work, confidence can lag behind reality. 

In this session, Nathan Ingram explains what imposter syndrome really is, why it is so common among high achievers, and how it uniquely affects agency owners, freelancers, and internal web teams. Instead of motivational hype, the focus is on practical perspective shifts that help you trust your abilities and move forward without hesitation shaping every decision. 

Join us on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a free livestream designed for agencies navigating growth, comparison, and self doubt while still showing up for clients every day. 

Join us to learn how to recognize your strengths, price your work with confidence, and stop letting quiet fear influence your decisions. 

Missed the live event? You can watch the full recording on YouTube or read through the transcript.

A practical look at confidence and capability

We will examine how imposter syndrome shows up in real agency work. Topics include: 

• What imposter syndrome actually is and why it affects capable professionals more than beginners 
• How comparison and perfectionism undermine confidence and pricing decisions 
• A simple way to regain perspective and recognize your experience 
• Why community and authenticity play a role in rebuilding confidence 

This session is built for agency owners, freelancers, developers, designers, and marketers who want to do their work without uncertainty quietly influencing their confidence. Whether you are early in your career or years in, you will leave with practical ways to reframe how you see your skills and experience. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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