The confidence challenge hiding inside agency work

Many web professionals quietly wonder when they will be found out. Even with years of experience, strong client results, and steady work, confidence can lag behind reality.

In this session, Nathan Ingram explains what imposter syndrome really is, why it is so common among high achievers, and how it uniquely affects agency owners, freelancers, and internal web teams. Instead of motivational hype, the focus is on practical perspective shifts that help you trust your abilities and move forward without hesitation shaping every decision.

Join us on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a free livestream designed for agencies navigating growth, comparison, and self doubt while still showing up for clients every day.

Join us to learn how to recognize your strengths, price your work with confidence, and stop letting quiet fear influence your decisions.

Missed the live event? You can watch the full recording on YouTube or read through the transcript.