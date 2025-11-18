When client content holds you back, AI can move you forward

For many agencies, the biggest reason projects grind to a halt is missing content. Missed deadlines, constant delays, and frustrated clients all trace back to the same bottleneck.

Hosting.com is excited to partner with Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator, for an exclusive livestream on how to use AI to streamline content creation and keep client projects on track. Nathan will share how to guide ChatGPT with the right context and prompts to turn messy client input into polished web copy.

Join us on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a free, practical session that will help you deliver faster, smoother projects and eliminate the content slowdown for good.

Breaking the content bottleneck with AI

Date: November 18, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator

If you would like to revisit anything from the session, you can download the full presentation PDF, read through the transcript, or watch the replay: