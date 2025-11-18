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Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency

Livestream: Breaking the content bottleneck with AI

When client content holds you back, AI can move you forward

For many agencies, the biggest reason projects grind to a halt is missing content. Missed deadlines, constant delays, and frustrated clients all trace back to the same bottleneck. 

Hosting.com is excited to partner with Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator, for an exclusive livestream on how to use AI to streamline content creation and keep client projects on track. Nathan will share how to guide ChatGPT with the right context and prompts to turn messy client input into polished web copy. 

Join us on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for a free, practical session that will help you deliver faster, smoother projects and eliminate the content slowdown for good. 

Breaking the content bottleneck with AI 
Date: November 18, 2025 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach and Educator 

If you would like to revisit anything from the session, you can download the full presentation PDF, read through the transcript, or watch the replay: 

Inside the AI workflows that eliminate content delays

Join us to gain actionable insights about using AI to move projects forward. Here’s what we’ll cover: 

  • How to turn client notes into usable copy: Use simple AI workflows to shape rough input into professional, brand-aligned content. 

  • Prompts that work: Learn exactly what context and structure AI tools need to produce usable results. 

  • Balancing automation with authenticity: Keep client voice intact while reducing time spent editing. 

  • Efficient team processes: Build repeatable content systems your agency can rely on. 

This livestream is perfect for agency owners and project managers looking to reduce delays, improve client satisfaction, and complete projects on schedule. Whether you’re new to AI or refining your process, you’ll leave with practical strategies to implement immediately. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain tools and workflows that help your agency deliver content faster and with higher quality. Register today!

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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