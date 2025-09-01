Is your client's site actually optimised for search, or just coasting on past success? The difference often comes down to systematic auditing. Daphne Monro shares a step-by-step process you can use immediately.

Webinar details

Speaker: Daphne Monro, Head of Website and Content

Format: Livestream recording

What you'll learn

A complete SEO audit process covering technical foundations (crawlability, indexation, Core Web Vitals), content evaluation (on-page gaps, EEAT signals, internal linking), and competitive context (backlink profiles, opportunity identification). Plus how to transform findings into clear, prioritised client reports that demonstrate value and guide investment.

Why it matters

Sites accumulate technical debt over time. Plugins conflict, content grows stale, links break, performance degrades. Without regular auditing, issues compound until they visibly impact rankings. Systematic audits transform SEO from reactive firefighting into proactive maintenance.