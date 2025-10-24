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Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
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Livestream: Protecting your online store: The power of website policies and cookie compliance

Build trust and stay compliant online

Regulations are changing fast, and every ecommerce site, big or small, needs to take privacy and data protection seriously. 

Join hosting.com and Hans Skillrud, co-founder of Termageddon, for a practical session on how website policies and cookie consent tools can safeguard your business. Hans will share what you need to know about privacy laws, customer data, and compliance that helps you sell with confidence. 

Join us Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT for this free, hands-on session exploring the connection between trust, compliance, and ecommerce growth

Reserve your place for this free session and learn how to turn privacy requirements into a competitive edge for your business. 

Protecting your online store: The power of website policies and cookie compliance 
Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025 
Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT 
Guest Speaker: Hans Skillrud, Co-founder of Termageddon 

Even though the live event is over, you can watch the full recording of this informative livestream on YouTube or read through the transcript.

Stay compliant, build credibility, and grow your business

Join us to gain practical, real-world insights on protecting your online store. Here’s what we’ll cover: 

  • Why every ecommerce site needs proper website policies 

  • How cookie consent tools support privacy compliance 

  • The biggest mistakes store owners make—and how to avoid them 

  • How transparency strengthens customer trust and retention 

This session is designed for agencies and ecommerce professionals who want to stay ahead of regulations and protect client sites with confidence. 

Join us live and learn how compliance can become your next competitive advantage. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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