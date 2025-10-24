Build trust and stay compliant online

Regulations are changing fast, and every ecommerce site, big or small, needs to take privacy and data protection seriously.

Join hosting.com and Hans Skillrud, co-founder of Termageddon, for a practical session on how website policies and cookie consent tools can safeguard your business. Hans will share what you need to know about privacy laws, customer data, and compliance that helps you sell with confidence.

Join us Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT for this free, hands-on session exploring the connection between trust, compliance, and ecommerce growth.

Reserve your place for this free session and learn how to turn privacy requirements into a competitive edge for your business.

Protecting your online store: The power of website policies and cookie compliance

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Hans Skillrud, Co-founder of Termageddon

Even though the live event is over, you can watch the full recording of this informative livestream on YouTube or read through the transcript.